In Her Head is a Herald campaign by reporter Emma Russell for better women's health services. Illustration / Paul Slater, 123rf

Empathy and respect

The brave women in Emma Russell's Herald series reflect a health system under-resourced for years and at breaking point. Adding insult to injury is that women's self-knowledge about their bodies is being undermined by a presumption that "it's all in their heads".

No one should feel driven to suicide by unending pain, anxiety, and depression because they happened to be born with a uterus.

The entire health profession isn't culpable, but these stories highlight inherent sexism in many areas. It was reported a while back a majority of medical schools still don't have anatomically-correct female forms and a 3D anatomy model of the full female body was only developed recently.

In 2020, Health Minister Andrew Little stated "we must do better", which now sounds insulting and condescending. The Government appears to be a proponent of adopting practices from overseas, so take the Australian model one step further. Create female health centres not just for endometriosis, but as all-encompassing reproductive health services.

The other half of the population should remember who gave you life, and not just on Mother's Day. Treat your mother, wife, daughter, sister with empathy and respect, and don't make pejorative comments about "their time of the month".

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Women's treatment

One of the aims of the Cartwright inquiry (1987-1988) was to make the health system more patient-centred, but recent accounts in the Herald of the indignities suffered by women make depressing reading.

These and Nadia Lim's recent experiences raise the fear that we have gone backward. Why?

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

A bit rich

Why do we want to tax the wealthy? They drive one car on the road at any one time. They only use one hospital bed. They only have one or two children at school.

This is the same as the non-wealthy people.

Granted the wealthy people probably don't even use the public hospitals or schools. So do we want them to pay more because we are envious or trying to punish them? Or just because they have more?

Whatever the reason, it doesn't seem logical.

Maybe that is why it is such a difficult policy to advance especially when middle-class people suddenly realise they are considered wealthy by parties such as the Greens. Interesting times ahead

Warwick Ayres, Herne Bay.

Hard labour

So after several Labour Inspectorate investigations found nothing wrong at Gloriavale the court has, at its first look, found the very opposite (NZ Herald, May 11).

Someone in the Labour Inspectorate needs to front up and explain why these children were allowed to be exploited for so long under their watch.

Shameful and nowhere near good enough.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Shopping around

The price freeze is a good idea but the items we checked on, we could still find cheaper elsewhere at red and yellow sheds – namely milk, butter, cheese, Weet-Bix, carrots, and pumpkin.

Then you have cooked chickens, sold here in New Zealand at the two supermarket chains for $12 each, weighing in at 1.05–1.2kg.

Friends of ours in Melbourne have been buying cooked chickens at A$6.99, weighing about 1.3kg, in Costco at Docklands since 2009.

Now that is what you call a price freeze.

Jazmin Pudney, Tauranga.

Convoluted journey

Recently, in the expectation that using a bus would be the best way from getting to point A and back to point B, I purchased a HOP card from a local shop at the same time loading some credit on to it.

Initially, I thought, as was the case in Sydney when I visited recently, that the card could then be used for my great bus expedition.

Oh no. I had to register with AT giving details as to my name, street address, phone numbers, email address, and date of birth.

This had to be done online of course.

All of this just because I wanted to take a bus?

Now they are sending me emails every other day which I do not want.

Finally, what would have happened if I had belonged to the 20 per cent who have no connections to the net?

Elizabeth Urry, Devonport.

Re-routed funds

Simon Wilson asks, "should buses be free?' (NZ Herald, May 10), indicating how high-quality, integrated and frequent public transport services, free at the point of use, could seriously reduce traffic gridlock and exhaust pollution.

How to pay for it?

Let's start by ending extravagant motorway construction projects and diverting those huge funds into free public transport for all.

Roger Fowler, Mangere East.

Banned wagon

I am waiting for Auckland Transport to mandate lanes for the horse and cart.

That will solve many climate change issues that seem to be top of its agenda

I'll let others decide what to do with the horse manure

Hugh J Chapman, Hingaia.

Direct route

Neither free buses, nor additional bike lanes, nor a $15 billion single light rail route, will get enough Aucklanders out of their cars.

We simply need public transport to be affordable and convenient.

This could best be achieved by capping bus and train fares at $6 per day per user and channelling funds into providing a more frequent bus and mini-bus service to and from a wider range of destinations.

Stephen Bayldon, Mt Roskill.

Viable transport

The last time I went into the CBD from home, it took an hour at midday. Congestion? No, the bus hit every red light and wasted about 20 minutes sitting at them. That won't change with congestion tax and has to improve.

Should public transport be free? No, something free has no value. However, make it free at weekends. Show how it can be used to stop drinking and driving – the "two or three beers" variety, where you're not drunk but not sure. Show that it is viable for you, then work on the commuting aspect.

I never drove in London (my home town) and don't in central Auckland out of choice – because London got its message right.

"Tell me, and I may listen. Teach me, and I may remember. Involve me, and I will learn." Ben Franklin knew a thing or two.

Mike Diggins, Royal Oak.

Glass half-emptied

Some time ago I visited the doctor about something that was troubling me.

After examining me, he rather peremptorily asked me how much I drink. Like nearly everyone else I lied and said "a glass or two most days".

He said, "It's a strange fact that if we compare the amount of wine sold according to the excise data, with the amount reported to be consumed by the people who buy it, then either there is a truly mind-boggling amount of wine in cellars up and down the country, or for every bottle of wine drunk another one is poured directly down the toilet."

Big brother is watching, all of you.

Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Heads.

Short & sweet

On happiness

It was uplifting and inspiring to read about Brad Heaven and his brother's management of the Ranui Caravan Park (NZH, May 9). We need to hear more stories like this to counter the constant diet of negative news. Norman Elliott, St Heliers.

On congestion

I always thought if the Ministry of Education put on a school bus service in Auckland that would fix the problem. Sounds too easy. David Brown, Waiuku.

On royals

Surely it's time for the Queen to hand over the reins. Charles has well and truly done his apprenticeship. Give him a go. Beth O'Loughlin, Parnell.

On boosters

My Sydney-based son, aged 65, received second booster weeks ago. His Auckland-based dad, 87, is being told they are looking into it. David Tolmie, Mt Eden.

On politics

Voters are not spoiled for choice. All National can offer is tax cuts; Labour co-governance; and the Greens want to cripple the backbone of our economy - farming. C. C. McDowall, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

Andrew Little's radical health policy

This constant barrage of baubles and promises that are being thrown by this desperate Labour Government as they seek something, anything, that might resonate with the public to get the public's mind off how woeful this Ardern-led Labour Government has been. I wish someone had kept count of the promises from day one. Roy H.

The Government keeps blaming Covid for things, yet it can find $485 million in the middle of a pandemic to spend on health restructuring, never mind all the hip replacements and breast screening that that money could have been spent on. Warren B.

The world-leading Singapore Health system is our blueprint. It may not have all the answers but is certainly better than what we have. It's the same model that Richard refers to as "too radical for any NZ political party" and is what Sir Roger Douglas has always espoused. The fact that it is up and running and twice as effective as the current NZ system shows that it can work. Just shows that it is true, once again, that the more Govt intervention and central control, the less aggregate productivity and the higher cost. Which for a health system, essentially means more deaths. Grant H.

There are certain kinds of surgeries already being performed in the private sector and government provides a voucher to get job done. However, I doubt Andrew Little is announcing privatisation of health care. Privatisation of public health care is tested in US and is a study case particularly in certain states like Texas. In certain cities, health insurance is pretty much of out of reach of ordinary people and going to a surgeon means taking a new mortgage. As far as citizen's health is concerned this is a failed model. Anmol S.