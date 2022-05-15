Bus lane cameras near the intersection of Park Rd and Carlton Gore Rd, in Newmarket. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Let's sting bus lane interlopers

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, May 14) endorses congestion charges, adding there must be a "free way". I'm guessing he doesn't mean free buses, because he brags he'd still drive, while worrying Labour's plan is not so much to make trips quicker but reduce CO2 emissions.

Most flying is done by a small group of people, and there is talk of a frequent-flyer tax. You get an allowance per year and then you pay a penalty. Copying that, could we sting people who drive along bus routes because they feel like it?

Roughan writes "the gap between words and action under this Government is wider than I have ever seen it". It's certainly true that if you deny a housing crisis and global warming then doing nothing fits perfectly. Good old National, eh.

Dennis Horne, Howick.

Political horsepower

Steven Joyce's column (Weekend Herald, May 14) is right on the money, especially his remarks about the Government's tin-eared ideological obsession with co-governance, climate change and forcing people out of their cars when huge numbers of families are far more concerned with the practicalities of surviving in the real world.

As he says, the door of opportunity is wide open for others to fill the gap. Unfortunately, the obvious candidates, the National Party, lack the intellectual horsepower and the political courage to challenge the status quo. So even if Luxon's Labour Lite does manage to form the next government the chances of meaningful change are vanishingly small.

Brian O'Neill, Chatswood.

Swarbrick doco

The questions raised by the planned spend of $220,000 by the supposedly independent government agency NZ On Air, on a 90-minute documentary about Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick are firstly — why? And secondly, why aren't similar documentaries planned for MPs from Act, National, Labour and Te Paati Maori? I also ask, as this documentary will probably hit our screens in election year 2023, if the Greens are going to declare this funding as the political donation that it most surely is.

John Denton, Napier.

Budget spendathon

Labour, any Budget that is a spendathon designed to get you votes and leaves our children and grandchildren miserable paying for it is totally reprehensible. How much are you borrowing and on what terms? Any excessive spending shows a total disregard for any understanding of finance, economics or any plan for our future as a country and our children. It also shows you prefer your power over the future of our children and grandchildren.

Adina Thorn, St Heliers.

Grocery options

It is encouraging to hear The Warehouse Group might get into a wider range of groceries and fresh food again. We need accessible and more competitive shopping options. And let's hope this time Foodstuffs and Progressive are blocked from getting on their board of directors.

Maybe the OIO should let Aldi buy out their shares instead, and The Warehouse Group can benefit from their expertise. Aldi has over 570 stores in Australia so they must know a thing or two about the Down Under landscape these days.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Fuel foolishness

The Motor Trade Association is taking us for fools with their comments (Weekend Herald, May 14) on the rapidly (again) rising cost of fuel. They think us suckers don't understand that when the Government has already reduced the tax by 25c that telling us tax is the problem doesn't wash. Come on — treat consumers with a bit of intelligence.

It is time we got some proper regulation of these profiteering oil companies who are not only ripping us off but doing nothing about their impact on climate change.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Root cause

Unless the underlying causes are addressed, more policing will not adequately improve increased crime and lawlessness in Auckland's CBD.

Crime is caused by poverty, or people taking moral shortcuts to ease hardship. In turn, much poverty is caused by educational failure, or unskilled young people unable to obtain high paid jobs.

The Government should focus on preventive measures like investing money in up-skilling vulnerable people, many of whom are often drawn to gangs to gain social and financial security. The CBD should be an exciting, vibrant place for Aucklanders and visitors but sadly, it increasingly fits that description for criminals and thugs. Again, social inequalities are the root causes, and addressing these issues is the solution.

Murray Dennett, Papatoetoe.

Cure incompetence

There have been numerous articles about people with acute symptoms being given some tablets and sent home — which may be what is required. But, when a person repeatedly presents with ongoing symptoms surely that should raise a red flag for any medical professional and demand thorough and immediate close examination.

Yet, so often that does not happen and the patient may not survive or is left in great pain. That simply is not good enough today and for such incompetence, there is also remarkably, no accountability, unlike many other professions.

It seems that the standard overall could be much improved and in areas of obvious neglect those operating at a lower standard should face the consequences for doing so.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Watchdog waiting

When the Government introduced the "traffic light" system for the control of Covid, the Human Rights Commissioner, aware of certain likely negative social effects, sought to meet the Prime Minister urgently to discuss the matter and possible mitigating measures.

The Government made this statutory watchdog wait a contemptuous 110 days before meeting him. Surely if the Government were confident about its actions, it would have no reason to fear the Commissioner? The public, whom he is there to protect, deserves an explanation.

R Porteous, Balmoral.

Deadly toothpaste

I am grateful Aviation Security caught a gang member trying to carry a pistol onto a domestic flight (Herald on Sunday, May 15). Such constant vigilance does them credit. I was also recently caught taking a deadly weapon onto an international flight. But could Aviation Security please return the 140g, half-used tube of toothpaste, that was confiscated?

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

Dad's behaviour

Does the family of the Marokopa children missing yet again with their father Tom Phillips really expect the police to launch another expensive search similar to the one in September which ended with them strolling out of the bush and returning home unharmed? You can bet this will not be the last time he acts irresponsibly.

The family of Mr Phillips have already acknowledged his bizarre behaviour and surely needs to address the matter internally rather than wasting taxpayers' money and police resources.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Disillusioned voters

Recent political polls suggest a mood swing is evolving among mainstream voters as they are elevated into a higher tax bracket, their pleas for tax relief ignored. This is aggravated by rising inflation, together with the likely decline in the value of their family home.

Many among Government's support base are also disillusioned, having endured recent years of growing inequality as they too sadly now confront the ravages of inflation. Little wonder Government's fortunes are fading.

P J Edmondson, Tauranga.

Kudos for council

Yesterday I walked into Browns Bay and took in the beautiful sea vista out towards Rangitoto, including a rubbish free beach. Children from many ethnic backgrounds played happily together on the recently upgraded playground.

The almost completed new boardwalk has been a carefully constructed improvement to the beachfront. The council provided rubbish bins had been emptied and sanitised. Why am I constantly reading such negativity towards Auckland City Council? In many places around Auckland, they are doing a great job, they deserve credit.

My daughter returned from a year in the Solomon Islands. In Honiara, the children swim amongst the rubbish thrown into the sea, there are no bins provided. In the words of the song "We don't know how lucky we are".

Fran Jones, Waiake.

Short & sweet

On consultants

How does a person get a job in consulting? There appears to be good money in it. Brian Cuthbert, Army Bay.

On spending

With the discovery of the black hole, we now know what Grant Robertson is pouring taxpayers' money into. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On Act

Willie Jackson calling David Seymour a "useless Māori" and Emmerson's "Act, the dim party light" cartoon (NZ Herald, May 12) show that neither commentator can formulate a logical argument against Act's economic policies. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

On pride

The Warriors' comeback restores some of their mana while the Blues' winning streak makes it 11 on the trot. Auckland can be proud. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On Luxon

Congratulations to Christopher Luxon for rejecting David Seymour as a potential Minister of Finance. I wonder if he also has the courage to stand a National Party candidate in Epsom next year. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

On youths

Who was it who said "Spare the rod, and spoil the child"? In this case "Spare the rod, and spoil society" is probably more apt. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

CBD streets need clean-up

Perhaps crime rates can be expected to increase as the gap between the more well off and poor gets worse. Never mind, tax cuts and "soft" policing will put things right. Brian H.

Tell this to the Auckland Central MP [Chlöe] Swarbrick, who is too busy trying to tax anyone with more dosh than her. How about she actually does something for her electorate? Glenn P.

The lack of a police presence during even daylight [and] the drug/alcohol fuelled intimidation and violence is unforgivable. It's as if the authorities have given a free pass to some people to do as they please. The Auckland CBD now has the vibe of the rougher parts of San Francisco. Philla A.

The outgoing mayor must be really proud. Mark C.

How many Aucklanders care about the CBD anymore? It is totally irrelevant to most of us. Totally agree with the visible policing argument. And for the roads as well. Susan B.

Central Auckland is not only a business district but also residential and retail. While the Britomart development, Commercial Bay and waterfront are superb, Queen St is mostly a disaster. Kate H.

Some suburban shopping areas are also dangerous. Police need to be visible. Having a police station in the vicinity will do very little without patrols. Valerie W.