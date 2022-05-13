Negotiating the teenage years is harder than ever, says a mother in a letter to the Weekend Herald. Photo / Getty Images

Negotiating the teenage years is harder than ever, says a mother in a letter to the Weekend Herald. Photo / Getty Images

Letter of the week: Janette Anderson, Mum, Paeroa

Mother's Day is a day of reflection for some, as well as celebration.

Many of us have been shocked and saddened at recent daily reports of Kiwi kids engaging in criminal activity - often apparently for social media notoriety. Our hearts go out to these neglected, disengaged children. Social inequality deepens.

A shout out at the same time to our good keen young people, not seeking or receiving publicity but getting on with their lives alongside family and friends; doing their best in our changing, challenging, and sometimes frightening world.

Our children are our most precious resource. These words sound like I'm on the fence, I am, it's difficult.

Kia kaha and arohanui.

Contributions matter

Your articles on women's health are excellent. Thank goodness we are going to see changes in the health system where waiting lists will be managed nationally.

But the elephant in the room is how to pay for a world-class health system that all New Zealanders can access equitably.

Tax cuts? The more we cut taxes the less money for health, education, police, housing and all those other things we demand in a first-world country.

Efficiency? That will save some money but the reality is you get what you pay for.

I am tired of politicians calling for tax cuts meaning less money to provide the public services we demand.

New Zealand pays lower taxes than the OECD average but still expects to offer a world-class health system. We cannot have it all ways.

J. P. Caulfield, Parnell.

Leaseholds vacated

Your correspondent Garry Law (Weekend Herald, May 7) is correct that Cornwall Park has been a brilliant success, bolstered by its endowment lands. But no longer; this model is collapsing.

Twenty former leasehold homes have now reverted to the trust board. These former family homes are now rentals with the board having to manage rates, insurance, upkeep, gardens and netting around 40 per cent of the ground rent the board demanded. Leaseholders would pay reasonable ground rent and all those other costs – returning up to 60 per cent more income to the board for the upkeep of Cornwall Park.

The remaining 90 or so leaseholders in Greenlane have indicated that they will have no choice but to walk away. The board has offered some minor concessions but these are so insignificant, it makes no sense to renew the leases.

Eighty per cent of the trust's income comes from residential leases and leaseholders are likely to walk away.

Sir John Logan Campbell had the right vision but how it is being put into practice is perhaps at odds with it.

David Glen, chair, Cornwall Park Leaseholder Assoc.

Scots missed

Fran O'Sullivan (Weekend Herald, May 7) reports how our Government has referenced Scottish Water as the model for water infrastructure reform. Here's some recent Scottish Water headlines:

"The number of recorded sewage spills in Scotland's rivers and seas has increased by 40% over the last five years."

"Scottish Water has been fined £19,000 after untreated sewage was released into the River Clyde in Glasgow."

"Stephen Whyteside, 40, has been plagued with strange-looking water for the past five weeks, with Scottish Water claiming it was safe to drink."

"Warning Scots tap water could contain high levels of dangerous chemicals in under three decades."

"Open sewers': 25 Scottish beaches contaminated by faeces."

Bernard Jennings, Island Bay.

Under threat

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, May 7) remarks that Jacinda Ardern didn't handle the challenge over the parliamentary protest well.

If Roughan would normally walk to work as Ardern used to do, and then this freedom was suddenly curtailed by threats, I would hope that he too would be a bit more careful about meeting strangers.

While is unfortunate that all those in authority face threats from a few unhinged people, the threats to Ardern are beyond the pale. The fact of these threats appear first on social media makes it worse as this is the way that Ardern makes contact with her followers.

John Potter, Takapuna.

Performance appraisal

Rex Head makes a valid point (Weekend Herald, May 7) when he praises the performance of the PM and her colleagues in Parliament.

When it comes to deflection, spin and propaganda, they are in a class of their own.

Sadly, most of us are too busy dealing with the day-to-day consequences of the Government's poor performance to spend time listening to broadcasts from Parliament.

Chris Todd, Stanmore Bay.

Rights and wrongs

I note that your cartoonist Emmerson (Weekend Herald, May 7) seems to have drunk the pro-abortion Kool-Aid that it is only about a "woman's right to choose".

Although I do not agree with them, I have more respect for people who say the rights of the pregnant woman trump the rights of the baby.

At least they acknowledge there is a baby with rights.

Peter Grace, Henderson.

Know your station

I note (Weekend Herald, May 7) that four new railway stations will have Māori names. Apparently "the public will be able to provide feedback on the names". I fail to see why the names cannot remain as they are.

Changing the names will simply add to confusion for locals and tourists alike.

John Harwood, Hobsonville.

A quick word

It seems that Christopher Luxon's choice for the future finance minister is between Ruth Richardson II and Roger Douglas II. A bold step into the past. Warren Drake, Ōrakei.

The Government welcomes back international students from July 31. The university's semester two starts on July 18. Yet another well-thought-through policy? Yeah right.

Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Consultants investigating Three Waters reforms have been handed $21 million. Can we bring forward the 2023 elections? Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Bill Ralston has it right. Delinquent parents are the main cause of crime. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

The Government is making a big deal about opening borders, saying it is months earlier than expected. In fact, it's months later than needed. Ask anyone needing workers. Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Body's cartoon (WH, May 7) on Claire Trevett's article on economic credibility, is totally out of whack. Surely, Grant Robertson is best known for his lolly scramble? Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Free buses and trains might work in more civilised cities but not in Auckland. Freeloading low lifes with malicious intent will be a threat to others, especially off-peak. Bob Culver, Avondale.

Cars are anti-social in so many ways, and it's time they stopped eating our city. Let's slow them down, provide excellent public transport and encourage other healthy ways of getting around the city. A quieter, safer, and cleaner city would be the result. Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

I wonder how long it'll be before they tax those using cycleways, like road users get charged. Helen Mackereth, Ōrewa.

I'd be happy to pay a cyclists' road user charge. Based on weight and road wear, I calculate $0.004 per 1000km. I'll even round it up to 1 cent. Tim Barlow, Hillcrest.

The $2 billion cost for 250km of cycleways works out to $8000 per metre. They will be "golden miles" indeed. Vic Keppel, Morningside.

In reference to the present Labour Government. "It was a brilliant operation, but the patient died". Leonard Heard, Parnell.

The Government should take away all interest deductions as a taxable item from all supermarket chains in New Zealand. Tim Claudatos, Napier.

John Campbell is way too expressive as a newsreader. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.