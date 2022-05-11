Professor Richie Poulton has led the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study at the University of Otago since 2000. Photo / Gerard O'Brien, ODT

Mental well-being solutions

John Weekes reports (NZ Herald, May 10) on the focus of the mental health of children, capturing the prediction of what influences the mental health of our babies and children. A discussion group and consequential paper are planned.

We are very aware our present system is grossly flawed.

Many will have heard the words of the Greek philosopher, Aristotle: "Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man." Quoted at a time and used as guidance to caring families ever since. Nothing has changed.

Also, I remind the Ministry of Health officials to consult Professor Richie Poulson, leader of the Multidisciplinary Health and Development Research Unit at Otago University, and his 15-year and beyond, longitudinal study on the psychological outcomes of children born within the study catchment years.

But no. Again the Government plans to wastefully hand out what will be millions of taxpayers' dollars to new-age experts, who may well produce material of much less value than that of Professor Poulson and his study colleagues.

Our new-age bureaucrats have the perception of greatness not witnessed over millennia.

E L Bowden, Hamilton.

Ukrainian grain

We have seen Russia attack a sovereign nation, causing an extraordinary amount of damage, bombed schools, hospitals, apartment blocks, etc. They have committed endless war crimes to satisfy a paranoid psychopath.

Their latest effort is to steal food, grain from the Ukraine to feed or sell to their mates in Syria.

As the Europeans and US have enough satellite surveillance to know exactly where these ships will be, why are there not warships arresting these boats carrying stolen goods and dealing with the people involved?

I cannot imagine even Putin would be silly enough to attack European warships in the Mediterranean, recovering stolen goods.

I do wonder how much longer the Europeans and Americans will flinch every time Putin makes a threat.

Nobody wants war except Putin and maybe provoking him to some really stupid action will finally convince some loyal Russians to end his reign.

My grandfather is buried in a war cemetery in France because he stood up for freedom. Seems like we have not learned a lot since.

Paul Hicks, Warkworth.

Home work

The Education Act requires that all children over the age of 6 receive an education to the standard of the New Zealand syllabus.

What provision does the Ministry of Education have to ensure that the requirement is effected in "home-schooling" and religious "schools"?

Clearly, it has failed for years when 6-year-old children are being engaged in "industrial activity" or "religious indoctrination".

J. Billingsley, Parnell.

Reducing prices

Nobody is fooled by supermarkets temporarily lowering prices on selected items. The only thing that will change bad behaviour in the long term is regulation.

Wholesale produce must be made available to small, new, market players, and monopoly behaviour forbidden.

Remember that management of supermarket chains are required by law to maximize returns to their investors.

Expecting supermarkets to permanently lower prices without regulation is ridiculous.

John Caldwell, Howick.

GST exempt

As a person who does the grocery shopping and who always checks my receipt, I was pleased, shocked, and stunned, to see GST not being charged on the $20 "Family to Family Appeal".

The till tape states, "All items GST inclusive unless otherwise specified by [ * ]".

Could this be the start of something most families would appreciate, the removal of GST on essential food items?

I hope so.

Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.

Commission action

The Government is being let down by the Commerce Commission.

Even assuming that opening up the wholesale market and the increase of land becoming available for competitors, it is still a long way off before there could be meaningful competition to the existing classic game playing duopoly which has 90 per cent of market share.

The establishment of a competitor would require capital, planning consents, development, market creation, and overcoming counter competition. That would take much time but even if successful would not be New Zealand-wide. Even Costco would provide only isolated relief in limited areas. It will be many years before sufficient inroads are made on a nationwide basis.

How long must we put up with super profits? The problem is structural. What is needed for the Commission is a dose of commercial reality.

John Collinge, St Mary's Bay.

Follow the money

There has been talk recently about how the supermarket industry is apparently making $1 million profit per day.

Let's put that in perspective. The grocery and supermarket industry employs 60,000 people.

Fonterra is owned by 10,500 farmers and offers 20,000 full-time equivalent jobs. Its 2020 profit was $364 million for 2020 (or $1 million per day).

Compare this with the banks. They employ 27,000 people and their profits for the September 2021 year were $6.13 billion or $16.4 million per day.

It is right to ask why supermarket profits are high but who should we really be investigating?

Peter Judd, Māngere Bridge.

Crowd booze

Peter Cook's letter headed "Going to pot" (NZ Herald, May 11) may have a point, however, it would be a great idea to hold another function in the park this weekend celebrating alcohol.

If 3500 people can turn up there and consume alcohol for five hours and have a fun, violence-free day, I would be astounded.

I bet Peter would never ask for alcohol to be made illegal, based on the destruction it causes to oneself and society.

James G McCormick, Gisborne.

In other words

As a service to your readers, I hereby provide a free translation of Brooke van Velden's statements in her latest column (NZ Herald, May 11).

When she says "[The Budget] needs to give hope to a mother... that she's not going to be fodder for a handout culture." What she really means is: "We will take away your benefits, and you should thank us for it".

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Brain strain

Chris Keall in his story "Grass ceiling" (NZ Herald, May 7) suggests dope thieves will shun C.indica "rather than the sativa strain favoured by stoners".

C.indica is a short stocky species, favoured by indoor growers. Take too much and you slur your words and can't get out of your chair. C.sativa is a lanky plant with narrow leaves. It is more likely to be energising and stimulating. The term "strain"' is used in distinguishing the genetic makeup of a cultivated plant, which is a result of its parentage. Most of today's cannabis has indica and sativa in its lineage.

Some doctors exhibit the "three wise monkeys" principle. Not much help there. Many small growers have clients who get pain relief. If you can get cannabis, for your lungs' sake better not to smoke it; make an infusion with butter or coconut oil. Put it in your morning coffee. Take just a little. Wait. Learn what is your optimum dose.

If you can't do the crossword or add up, then it's not for you.

Richard Hudson, Waiuku.

Success story

Congratulations on publishing a brilliant, positive article (NZ Herald, May 11) about Vanessa Sorenson, now managing director of Microsoft NZ, who has managed to succeed in life, despite a very challenging childhood.

Microsoft has partnered with TupoToa, a group that aims to upskill Māori and Pasifika with a free programme for digital training and skills.

These are the kind of stories that should be on every radio, television and social media outlet in New Zealand, with the possibility that a large number of those on social welfare not willing to work might get some encouragement to succeed as Vanessa has.

Michael Benjamin, Newmarket.

Short & sweet

On boosters

Whilst the vociferous advertising campaign to convince the reluctant to enrol for first dose continues, enthusiastic would-be recipients wait for the protection from our next Covid wave to be offered. J. Livingstone, Remuera.

On hold

Chris Hipkins indicates (NZH, May 9) increases in governmental staffing have improved customer service. Why then am I still being subjected to endless recorded messages telling me how wonderful their service is - interspersed with "music"? Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On board

Your correspondent Nick Hamilton (NZH, May 11) ought to be enlightened that bus and train passengers are taxpayers and ratepayers. Christie Coles, Mt Eden.

On traffic

There is no need for a congestion tax. Auckland Transport has managed to create plenty of congestion without any tax. Sean Molloy, St Marys Bay.

On bikes

I'm confidently expecting this Budget to abolish the Auckland fuel tax and introduce a regional road user charge on Auckland's cycle lanes. That seems pretty fair, doesn't it? Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

On fuel

With fuel prices reaching eye-watering prices perhaps taxi drivers might be more inclined to go the "direct" route. Dave Miller, Matua.

The Premium Debate

Chances of recession 'rising by the day'

People are so used to the post-GFC expansion (low growth, low inflation, low interest rates) that they kind of get caught by surprise when the cycle returns, meaning you will have recessions that are not GFC. Recessions will be contractions of economic activity without a banking system collapse. But it'll be painful for a few quarters at least. Di Z.

Ouch... this is for real... we have got the memo, but not the Government. Cindy S.

The best thing the Government can do to shorten and lessen the impacts heading our way is comparatively simple. Stop spending on non-productive pet projects and give people back more of their earnings to spend as they deem fit. I've never understood how it's considered greed for people to keep the fruits of their labour and spend it how they like, but not considered greed when a government wants to take more of what your earn and spend it on your behalf. Corey S.

Instead of increasing the minimum wage during the Covid-19 outbreak, Labour could have reset taxation to make the first say, $15,000, earned tax-free, following Australia's example. That would have been an improvement. Sara M.

"The risk of a financial meltdown is very low" ranks right up there with "I'm from the government and we will spend your tax money wisely", "it's not necessary to lie in politics", "we will not make vaccination mandatory" and "our Government is the sole source of truth." Penny D.