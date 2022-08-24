Excellent points have been raised about New Zealand's falling literacy standards, and solutions for improvement. Photo / Getty Images, File

Writing wrongs

Teaching professionals have made some excellent points about New Zealand's falling literacy standards, and solutions for improvement. The Ministry of Education should offer them positions as consultants as soon as possible.

From my perspective as a parent, with many years spent as a classroom helper, my inexpert and anecdotal observation is that there was a demonstrable difference between my children's learning trajectories, as one had their formative primary education pre the 1989 education reforms, and one after that. Of course, their abilities, as with all children, weren't comparable, but the child learning to read and write post-1989 had some disadvantages which became apparent over time. I was asked to edit and correct some class essays on the topic "what I want to be when I grow up", and after trying to discern what the children were trying to say, I wasn't sure if many of them would grow up to be anything.

I hope the present generation of children doesn't fall victim to educational trends. Their futures depend on it.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Back to school

Nothing is worse for our children or the future of our country than kids not going to school. Attendance rates have plummeted since 2015 when National cut the funding for the Attendance Service. Truancy officers were removed.

Before, If we had a student not show up at school we would let the officer know and she would instantly go round to the house. She would also be driving through the town and would stop a student and ask whether they had permission not to be at school.

Surely reinstating the Attendance Service should be top priority for all parties.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Tax cuts

John Minto (NZ Herald, August 24) is so right to cut GST, especially on some food items, but he really missed the other huge tax cut we need, as both exist in Australia.

Just like Australia with GST on food, we should emulate the idea of the first $20,000 each and every year being tax-free, especially to help all those on low incomes.

Work out how much extra income this will give every family in New Zealand, especially with both parents working, as many are. Far more money to them than just easing GST on some food items will give.

Let's do it now, back-dated to April 1, this financial year.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Both sides now

C. Gunson (NZ Herald, August 23) rather undoes the interesting, and valid, points he raises in pointing out the polarisation of politics, both here and abroad, while at the same time revealing his own political colours.

By noting recent events in the US (relevant?), he highlights the fact that intolerance, and

the apparent growing deterioration of the political process is not exclusive to either side of the political spectrum.

More's the pity.

David White, Pāpāmoa.

Weather gods

The real reason for this flooding is massive underinvestment in infrastructure by local and central governments for decades.

Councils have allowed building to go on unabated for decades while reaping resource consent monies, choosing to spend it on EVs and e-bikes and not investing in upgrades to the sewer and stormwater systems. Blaming climate change is just convenient.

The blame lies squarely with local and central government.

Darran Wickham, Woodville.

Party favourites

Roger Laybourne's letter (NZ Herald, August 23) raises some interesting issues.

It is surprising that Richard Prebble, who usually sees things very clearly, prefers Jacinda Ardern's handling of Labour's problem to Christopher Luxon's handling of National's problem. Luxon's approach of calling for an independent inquiry allows them to gather all relevant information before deciding what action to take.

Labour however has taken the approach of the Roman emperors of old "shoot the messenger who brings bad news", hoping it will make the problem go away.

I know which approach I prefer.

As for National's new party president not making any difference to their selection process, Sam Uffindell was elected to Parliament on June 18, while the new party president was

elected on August 7 - very hard for her to have any effect on Uffindell's selection.

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Winning games

Your Premium Debate correspondent Julia G (NZ Herald, August 23) suggests we need to support local game developers. She claims so many people "don't get it" and then she claims "revenue" is taxed.

That is not true. Profit is taxed. Quite different.

If we taxed the "revenue" of international companies operating here in New Zealand, our country would be lining the streets with gold.

Brent Murdoch, Greenlane.

Eighteen years on

In 2004, Brian Tamaki led a Destiny Church political rally at Parliament. The theme was "Enough is Enough" and the crowd was estimated to be 5000.

Tamaki said that by 2008 Destiny would be the government.

All these years later, the crowd is under 2000; he's trying to get other political parties to link with his lot; and some T-shirts this week read "Enough is Enough".

Ironically, this more recent occasion is under the "Freedom and Rights" banner. The 2004 edition was strongly about and against civil unions. Has the tide turned that much that under the Tamaki eye that people are to have the freedom and right to take whomever they wish as a marriage partner without condemnation?

What is consistent through all the years is the carping and preaching of disenchantment. No doubt, when the 2026 pre-election wind-up starts, Brian Tamaki will be back at the same venue, rattling off the same rhetoric.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

Reel time

Former Judge Peter Boshier slams the use of CCTV in prison (NZ Herald, August 23), a rather silly thing for him to get upset about.

Several days ago, Judge Mary-Beth Sharp, told Blair Pitcaithly that getting brain damaged in a prison assault was a "silver lining".

This remark illustrates the need for more CCTV cameras, and that Peter Boshier is out of order.

Except for the few miscarriages of justice, most people in jail are very unpleasant and need more monitoring, as the above case illustrates.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Forced words

I am concerned about the judgmental language used by recent correspondents over the use of Māori language. Terms such as "woke" and "dinosaur" and phrases such as "closed minds" as quoted in Diana Walford's letter (NZ Herald, August 22), do not help any rational debate.

I also find the scattered use of phrases and words on radio, TV and print media in what purports to be Māori, tokenism at its very worst, not to mention the re-naming of Government entities on every letterhead or article, etc, that comes out of Wellington.

Forced use of the Māori language as envisaged by some, via the education system or adulterated media or whatever means, is unlikely to succeed, and will only anger and alienate many citizens. Nor will trying to "shame" us into embracing it.

If anyone else wishes to learn it for personal "growth" or understanding "tikanga Māori", then that is to be encouraged, but do not condemn those of us who choose not to.

Gillian Preece, Kerikeri.

Respect, please

Do those opposed to listening to te reo Māori also have issues with sign language being used during political and other important event broadcasts because of the waving fingers and arms distracting them?

Somehow I doubt that. To ignore any one of these official languages for the sake of another and to insult those using them when they are educational aspects of life in

Aotearoa/New Zealand shows an unacceptable disrespect for those who choose, or need, to have them available as their main means of communication.

Please show respect for these languages and the people who created and use them.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Ocean bounty

Does anyone else find that fresh fish is a rarity in Auckland?

We ask before we buy, then find that the fish that's "fresh today" has been washed in chlorine and its flavour ruined.

We are a city bounded by two harbours on a remote island, yet fresh fish is a luxury. Does the international market swallow up the freshest and the best because it's more lucrative? Are our expectations so low?

Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

Short & sweet

On Ireland

Poor Ireland. What did they do to deserve Trevor Mallard? Oh, that's right, they beat us at rugby. Mike Batten, Maketū.

On rates

Recent Herald reports that in extreme cases some ratepayers were donged with "increases up to 30 per cent". In a very ordinary Henderson street, mine went up a cheeky 38.95 per cent. An increase of this magnitude in one year is not good. Outrageous, in fact. Dave Spiers, Henderson.

On protest

If the self-proclaimed bishop thinks the Prime Minister has committed crimes against humanity, let him visit Ukraine, and, sadly, many other countries where he could preach to real victims who suffer still. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

Brian Tamaki duped his followers into believing they were taking part in a protest about a multitude of perceived injustices when it turned out to be just another opportunity to grandstand by announcing a new political party. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Those who gathered in Wellington on Tuesday were incoherent and the people who were interviewed seemed to be confused as to why they were there. Mark Beale, Wattle Downs.

I trust that the principles of the anti-government protesters forbid them to accept welfare payments from that government. Anne Martin, Helensville.

On biographies

Why is it that whenever celebrities write books, they always include claims of sexism and racism? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

The Premium Debate

Tax cuts need to start with GST

I agree in part but having several different scenarios where GST is concerned may become difficult to police. I would be more in favour of allowing low-income earners to be given a tax break with up to 50 per cent of their gross income being made tax-free. This could be a percentage scaled to suit what their gross income is. David J.

GST is the most cost-effective taxation method there is and is best left alone. To help those on low incomes then, say, the first $20,000 of annual income should be tax-free. At the current tax rates, this equates to a $2520 saving. This is the equivalent of $16,800 in purchases that have 15 per cent GST on them.

As our tax scales apply across the board and everyone would benefit from the first $20,000 being tax-free, the top tax rate should increase by say 3 per cent to pay for this, thus increasing the tax for the higher paid and decreasing it for others. Leave GST alone. John P.

I believe the best solution is a non-taxable amount at the bottom end of earnings and returning GST to 10 per cent. Fair and easy. Ian U.

GST is one of the most efficient streams of taxation revenue and now is second in quantity behind PAYE. Government revenue in 2021 was over $100 billion of which $50 billion goes in social welfare (including Super and working with families), $20b on health and $17b on education. Those most affected by GST are not net taxpayers when you take into account Working with Families credits and other assistance, so GST is the only tax they pay. They spend a greater proportion of their income and therefore pay more GST proportionately, but pay little or no other tax. David G.

GST was brought in by Labour... surely a great reason for National to figure out how to come up with a fairer tax system? Rosemary W.