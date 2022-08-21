Photo / Michael Craig

Schooling gets same fail mark

As an educator, for 30 years I have watched layer upon layer of complexity added to every aspect of schooling, driven by the 1989 big new kids on the block, the Ministry of Education and the Education Review Office. As Stephen Baldwin and Emma Macintosh comment (NZ Herald, August 19) it is clear this complexity has not improved children's achievement in literacy. In fact, the reality seems very much the opposite — and not just in literacy.

Our schools also have high rates of non-attendance and bullying, and a long tail of under-achievement, compared to many other countries. This increasing complexity has also had a significant impact on teacher workloads. No wonder many teachers drop out, and teaching is unattractive to many young people. While it is clear these changes are not working, the response seems to be one of continuing to add more of the same.

I am reminded of Einstein saying that if you keep doing the same thing, don't be surprised to get the same results.

David Hood, Hamilton.

Braving the elements

The opinion piece by Steven Joyce (Weekend Herald, August 20) is a breath of fresh air into the educational debate. How can we have forgotten the basic teaching principle that there are individual differences, and many key ways of learning? Teachers with insight can observe these differences and teach to the needs of individuals.

The skill of dedicated teachers is to note the "point of entry" into every student's knowledge bank, and to teach towards developing that knowledge. Challenges and competition in education are developmental and should be stepping stones towards solid learning. The "one-size-fits-all" approach is uninspiring and will often lead to failure.

Literacy and numeracy will continue to decline in our school system unless visionary action is taken. Joyce is not alone in proclaiming that competition, choice and innovation are needed in order to uplift educational endeavour.

Diana Burslem, Epsom.

Literacy blame game

People seem quick to blame the education sector for poor literacy standards.

As a volunteer working in prison around literacy, I made contact with a woman who could sound out words and read aloud perfectly but had poor comprehension of what the words meant, rendering her world somewhat incomprehensible.

The first three years of life are seminal in terms of language development and emotional regulation. Many under-3s with two working parents and uninvolved grandparents might have missed large chunks of individual interaction.

Normal development relies on being paid attention to, being seen and fostered. Deficits in this type of interaction prior to formal schooling/preschool could be partially causative in our current debacle.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Masks slipping

It is becoming more difficult and stressful for high-risk New Zealanders to access essential services as the rest of the country moves on from the "wear masks, save lives" message. Under orange, essential services such as supermarkets are compulsory mask-wearing zones, however compliance is slipping.

Now fewer than half the customers at my local supermarket wear masks. Perhaps the path forward out of the current traffic light alert system is to have designated red zones. Supermarkets and pharmacies for example, could be designated so. Red could take on the new meaning of being places where the vulnerable need the protection and concern of others.

It is one thing to assess your own risk and make choices about socialising and attending events, and quite another to take away the choices of vulnerable Kiwis who still need to buy food.

Rachel Bates, Mt Wellington.

Demonstrating sense

The last thing Wellingtonians need is another lot of protesters, but followers of Brian Tamaki, Chantelle Baker and their ilk are on their way. Having seen the fiasco the previous protest at Parliament descended into it's probably a bit naive to think that the various factions will have their say and peacefully depart.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Tiresome message repeated

Columnist Kushlan Sugathapala suggests (NZ Herald, August 19) "almost every social indicator has deteriorated since 1985, the reforms have failed" and "Rogernomics was rushed and driven by ideology". No, the economy then was in dire straits, change was vital, the reforms necessary, intact today and lauded by economists worldwide.

He added, "The brand of capitalism we follow has failed". The often repeated claim the "system" fails so many is tiresome, capitalism still remains the springboard for education, personal ambition and financial independence. Does Sugathapala advocate an alternative - socialism, communism, fascism perhaps?

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Jail claim bewilders

There are good, honest, hard-working people living in emergency housing , cars, sheds, shacks and expensive rentals. There are children living in poverty and caregivers going without food to ensure their children are fed. There are people battling terrible illnesses, climate changes of floods, fires and drought. And more.

It is beyond comprehension that Phillip John Smith can claim $1 million-plus, through the court system, indulging his selfish rights of hairpieces, a radio, more privileged prison accommodation, not to mention his escape-artist stunt that cost thousands. Money that would be better spent on those who want to be rehabilitated. How is it that the law can give a convicted murderer a better life than those mentioned above? No wonder ordinary people are so angry.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Support needs to be earned

The Editorial (NZ Herald, August 19) on supporting Ian Foster and the All Blacks has much merit, especially the support for journalists who provide us with in-depth analysis of these controversial situations. It goes without saying that one always supports the All Blacks but one is finding it difficult to support a coach when he has nowhere near produced the form this team is capable of.

Foster's continued appointment coupled with the team's recent history will only give powder and ammunition for coaches of other international teams. The editorial is right — until we play teams like England nothing has changed and one also has to agree with contributor David Bevan Howick, who suggests the Springbok team selection of the second test was strange. Our team deserves our support but the coach must earn it.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Follow rules or go solo

What Martin Bell of Kelston (Letters, NZ Herald, August 19) failed to acknowledge was that Gaurav Sharma and Sam Uffindell were elected by virtue of the party tickets they ran under, and the party engine behind them that supported their campaigns.

Neither was elected as an independent. If someone doesn't want to be subject to a party's rules, regulations, customs and practices, they shouldn't join a party.

Megan Mills, Western Springs.

Avoidable situation

How is it that many hard-working veteran Pukekohe vegetable growers are not able to harvest their acres of vegetables through lack of labour, yet there are many well-able people on welfare, with Government also restricting the input of traditional temporary workers from the Pacific Islands? This is an unacceptable and avoidable situation.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Criticism sad

Well done to Mary Holm for her rebuff to the reader who objected to her use of the words Aotearoa and kai in a column. She feels sadness, she says, that the letter writer has such a closed mind and closed heart and that we can learn so much from embracing the Māori language. There is no threat in doing so, although this writer obviously feels his dominant position is undermined by using te reo.

When a similar outrage was expressed over Whittaker's Maraka Kirimi chocolate I know many of the so-called "woke"people that Holm's accuser rails against who went and bought the chocolate. They wanted to send a message to the dinosaurs. Holm's last words, "How come you call New Zealanders Kiwis?" destroys his argument that she is guilty of "slothful use of unintelligible non-English".

Diana Walford, Greenlane.