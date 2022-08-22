Will teaching practices of the past need to be reinstated to turn around woeful results in our schools? Photo / Getty Images

Reading and literacy

Regarding your excellent probe into "why our kids can"t read" (NZ Herald, August 19). Of course, most of our children can read but there are many who cannot.

The difference between the ability to read words and literacy is actually the use that we put our reading skills towards. The majority of young children do read when the teaching is enjoyable, and structured to target the concept being taught combined with much classroom reinforcement /immersion.

Phonics was widely used until around the 1980s when it became frowned upon.

Teachers were often reprimanded by senior staff for using this method "Look and Say" became the favoured method but as your article points out does not help to decipher new words later on.

With Tomorrow's Schools, we lost our consistent and nationally cohesive approach to teaching. with the greatest impact on reading and maths and we are now reaping the results.

Good luck to Jan Tinetti and her team, as it seems that some of the many excellent teaching practices of the past may be reinstated. Rosemary Baird, Devonport.

Two factors

There are two vital omissions from the plan to "cure" the problems with children's reading.

Certainly, informed and competent teachers are in the front line. But behind them there must be parents who read and who encourage and help their children to read.

The photo (Herald, August 19) says it all: a motivated dad sitting by shelves of books engaged in reading with his daughter.

Even 40 years ago, when I was teaching English, it was glaringly obvious that most students with poor reading skills had parents with the same disability, or - worse - who regarded reading as a pathetic activity.

The other vital factor is class sizes. Sufficient individual attention is impossible when the number of pupils severely limits the help each can receive.

Unless the plan includes a serious reduction in class sizes and a reach-out to parents, the problems will continue.

Norm Murray, Browns Bay.



Buying happiness

Regarding Matt Heath and happiness, travel writer Bill Bryson wrote about happiness in his book about his early years, The Life & Times of the Thunderbolt Kid.

Bryson says the happiest year in the USA was officially 1957, followed by a period of "joyous consumerism". With new wealth, middle-class people had "everything they'd ever dreamed of" and then bought "more and bigger versions".

Life became more complex; having more things meant more running costs, more things to look after, to clean, to break down. A spiral was created in which "people worked harder and harder to buy labour-saving devices that they wouldn't have needed if they hadn't been working so hard in the first place". Life became about "work and buy and have".

Interesting.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Democracy denied

I am no conspiracy theorist, not a racist, not homophobic, nor a misogynist. What I am is a believer in fair and open to all democracy.

Increasingly, the hypocritical socialist and "green" elements of our society are endeavouring to alienate and restrict the influences of those who disagree with them.

Their definition of democracy is those that support and vote for us have rights; those that

don't, have none.

Thankfully, many are becoming aware of this travesty – lead recently by the voters in the

American states of Virginia, New Jersey and Wyoming.

May this awakening not be too late.

C W Gunson, Whangārei.

A decent economy

Kushlan Sugathapala's article (NZ Herald, August 19) "Return to Economic Decency long overdue" was very apt, very important and should be read by everyone including all politicians.

The rot has set in since the 1980s and capitalism has trodden all over workers. Mothers have to work to pay the rent; leaving their babies with other women - so they can pay the rent.

Apprenticeships and cadetships for young people leaving school rolled over to employer responsibility which resulted in their demise to all intents and purposes.

NZ should be manufacturing, building, constructing, making and growing its own goods and necessities of living. As Kushlan says, it's obvious that resources and materials are going to become harder to ship to NZ.

Employ Kiwis; raise wages; boost the economy; lift spirits; and reduce stress. Dump capitalism and establish a fairer economy before riots.

Maureen Dunn, Levin.

Prejudged outcome

Dr Gaurav Sharma accused the Prime Minister of arranging the secret caucus meeting from which he was excluded so that his guilt could be prejudged and the penalty predetermined in his absence. The Prime Minister, who does not seem to understand the difference between reject and refute or the necessity of argument and evidence in the process of refutation, rejected Dr Sharma's accusation. And, for good measure, on RNZ five of her ministers stoutly supported her and denied any prejudgment.

Unfortunately, one of the less talented of those ministers, having denied any prejudgment, proceeded to provide a short litany of some of the ways in which prejudgment had inevitably occurred.

Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

MP issues

I have to agree with Richard Prebble that Jacinda Adern's handling of the "Sharma drama" has been superior to Christopher Luxon's confused management of the Sam Uffindell events.

Our PM has an advantage. Few world leaders can boast the strong, calm and sensitive crisis management that she has demonstrated with the mosque attack, the White Island tragedy and her professional handling of the Covid pandemic that has drawn worldwide praise.

Dr Sharma's disloyal actions is small potatoes in comparison.

In contrast, despite the heralded new approach by National in candidate selection with a new party president, clearly nothing has changed. They saw fit to hide Uffindell's disclosures from the Tauranga electorate and their own leader. Luxon initially backed his man for his teenage gang attack on a vulnerable third former but then it all changed with the allegation verbally abusing and frightening a female flatmate. There is a distinction somehow in the second incident that requires a QC inquiry. Whatever the outcome, the facts of mismanagement won't change. Dr Sharma will soon be forgotten but the Uffindell saga will probably not end until there is another election in Tauranga.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.0

Debating chamber

As Parliament resumes after a recess dominated by accusations of bullying, is it time to address the real issue of bullying that is a blight on our parliamentary landscape? Some call it robust debate but in reality, the shambles that take place in the debating chamber on a daily basis, would be treated as bullying behaviour in every other workplace in the country. It's time to stop bullying and intimidation in all our workplaces. Parliament has no grounds to be the exception to this, and in fact, should be showing us the way that it can be done.

Terry Lord, Mt Wellington.

Rewarding artists

In 2009 the Labour Government prepared to introduce legislation to establish a mandatory resale right for artists when their artistic works are resold in New Zealand. A resale right entitles an artist to receive a resale royalty payment of 5 per cent each time an original artistic work is resold on the secondary art market. Over 80 countries around the world have artists' resale royalties. In October 2009, Labour lost the general election and the legislation was scuppered by National.

Last week Labour Government MP Carmel Sepuloni announced the introduction of Artists Resale Royalties to take place here in 2024. Let's hope this isn't an instance of deja vu, and that Labour will be able to secure political commitment to the legislation before the 2023 elections.

Linda Blincko, Devonport.

Short & sweet

On Sharma

Recent controversy emerging out of MP Gaurav Sharma is eye-opening. Labour's leadership has a lot to explain but silencing dissidents is majoritarianism. Sagar S. Singh, North Park.

Petulantly and persistently pointing the finger of blame at others, when it seems all the deficiencies reside in himself, is becoming boring. Heather Mackay, Kerikeri.

The "bullying" referred to in his maiden speech was the hidden "grenade" he has now pulled the pin on. For his constituents, he has now made himself a major liability towards their proper democratic representation in Parliament. Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

On mayors

Doug Hannan suggests (NZH, Aug. 19) that all one needs to run for mayor is half a mind. Seems to me that's all this city has had since our beloved Sir Dove-Myer. Rod Lyons, Kumeū.

On mesh

I know this has mainly affected women, however there are a large number of men who had mesh inserted after hernia operations and are fighting for compensation. Tom O'Toole, Taumarunui.

On fuel

We should ditch 91noctane, go with the more efficient 95 and be done with it - saving a lot of drama in infrastructure, not to mention the monopoly in our tiny market. John Ford, Taradale.

On teachers

Why can't "teacher-only days" be during school holidays? Paul Mason, Rothesay Bay.

The Premium Debate

Game developers lack local support and look offshore

Developers do not need to live in NZ. They can and do live anywhere. So if incentives are to be given perhaps they only relate to expenditure incurred in NZ and for jobs given to NZ citizens, not salaries of people who come to work here from overseas. Also perhaps subsidise tech training apprenticeships as per other trades. Mary S.

Just go. When it all hits the fan next time don't expect to be able to return. We want people to want to live here and treasure what they have. Neil C.

Such a small-minded view, Neil. We live in a global economy now. Pip P.

Interesting that so many people don't get it. We need these types of businesses here. Revenue is taxed as are employees. After all, how are we going to pay the benefits bill and interest on this Government's borrowings? Julia G.<2/i> Love how all these industries claim to be so successful yet want taxpayer handouts. Kahu K.

It's not a handout. It's an investment. Putting money towards a company that employs many staff all paying tax and themselves paying tax on huge profits generated from the game income is financially prudent and happens globally. Giving cash to people to sit at home and contribute nothing to the nation is where anger needs to be directed. Patrick M.

Yup. Oz will be so much better. Who's going to turn the lights out? Mark C.0505