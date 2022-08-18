Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Education, Australia, Gaurav Sharma, high-density housing and Ian Foster

10 minutes to read
Are we pressuring teachers to pile too much work on children and turning off the joy of learning? Photo / 123rf

Are we pressuring teachers to pile too much work on children and turning off the joy of learning? Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

Slipping standards
The downward spiral of reading and writing in our primary schools (NZ Herald, August 17) were statistics waiting to happen.
In 2010, when those 15-year-olds mentioned as having only a 1 in 5 basic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.