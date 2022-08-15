Should Auckland subsidise Northland's water infrastructure? Photo / Chris Tarpey, File

Liquid assets and burdens

Kate MacNamara's article (NZ Herald, August 12) on Three Waters, focusing on control, almost completely misses the point.

Her article notes, in passing, that if Three Waters is implemented, regions that have already paid for adequate infrastructure will be forced to fund infrastructure in regions that have underinvested.

Where is the debate about cross-subsidisation effects?

Another debate void is the environment and the effects of farming on water, and the threat Three Waters poses to New Zealand farming, particularly dairy. Farming organisations loathe Three Waters because it requires massive changes to farming practices to reduce water use and run-off.

Is it any surprise the most vociferous opposition comes from rural mayors whose districts profit from dairy farming? Is it surprising that those mayors talk about "control" and "ownership" of infrastructure - but with no acknowledgement of the real rural agenda; opposing any environmental water and pollution regulation?

I object to Auckland subsidising Northland's water infrastructure. I do not object to a clean and healthy environment.

Ralph Coulter, Grey Lynn.

Workable solutions

Christopher Luxon's initiative to get the young into employment is laudable. However, is his enthusiasm shared by other parties involved?

The Reserve Bank expresses concern that when unemployment dips below 4 per cent, we have exceeded "maximum sustainable employment". Employers have got used to importing immigrants rather than spending the money and time to train young Kiwis.

The reality on the ground may well be that the lack of enthusiasm for work is from the other parties than the young; the problem may well be with the older, not the young.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Excesssive profit

There has been quite an outcry recently regarding reports of New Zealand supermarkets making supposedly excess profits of one million dollars per day.

The NZ Herald reported last week that the Australian-owned ASB Bank had declared a June year-end net profit of $1.47 billion.

By my maths, that is just over four million dollars per day, four times more profit than supermarkets and I have yet to hear any hue and cry.

I imagine that when other banks operating in New Zealand announce their end of financial year results, the net profits will no doubt be similarly excessive.

Both supermarkets and banks are essential services, however New Zealanders deserve better.

Together with inflation and fuel prices, is it no wonder that the cost of living in New Zealand is out of control?

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

We have a staffing shortage in critical employment areas. Do we, as Kiwis, stay and help? Not likely.

It amazes me how Kiwi citizens have such short memories. During 2020/2021 there was a hell of a furore because New Zealanders were unable to get into New Zealand due to border closures, Covid and overcapacity in MIQ.

Now our borders are open, they want to abandon their native country and fly to work overseas where the monetary return is greater.

No consideration has been given by those exiting to the billions spent on MIQ facilities, wages for security personnel, transport costs, extra immigration staff funding, free vaccinations, free trade training, free tertiary fees, top-ups from government coffers for doctors, nurses, teachers, and wage subsidies to keep Kiwi families fed and businesses afloat, etc.

Greed and money rule. We bite the hand that feeds us and we have very very short memories when it comes to loyalty to our country. A sniff of, and the promise of, more dosh and our experiences of kindness and wellbeing from our leaders just fade away as far distant memories. Until the next major crisis when we all want to come running to safety.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Unqualified failure

Again we are hearing about foreign doctors given entry but not being given a path to requalify and be of use to New Zealanders.

In the meantime, an unqualified doctor has got past the "gatekeepers" and has been practising in a hospital for months. The Government is talking about importing doctors from overseas to help with the shortage.

It sounds like the stupid muddle we had 25 years ago about overseas qualifications. I was giving English lessons to a Russian heart surgeon who had no pathway in NZ to requalify. His English was pretty good but he thought it might help to be better. Doctors were driving taxis because the Medical Council would not approve or help immigrant doctors.

When I went to China to teach English and business I rented my flat to a Romanian professor of engineering and his partner, a lecturer in maths. Both worked as carers in a Torbay rest home because there was little help in requalifying to New Zealand criteria, without doing lots more study again.

Twenty-five years is a long time for authorities to learn how to make the most of immigrant opportunities.

David Speary, Northcote.

Pier review

In February 2022, Ports Of Auckland posted a net profit of $23.5 million with volumes up across all cargo types, from which Auckland Council was paid a dividend of $2.1million and all Auckland ratepayers benefited.

Vested interests in the form of avaricious property developers are spreading the myth that Ports of Auckland is losing money simply to get their greedy hands on Auckland's most valuable strip of land so they can build more of their bland glass towers from which a handful of investors can make huge profits.

I just hope voters in Auckland's coming election are not so easily fooled.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Unseeing eyes

Dr Gaurav Sharma is to be commended for his courage in sharing his experience during his short time in Parliament.

Just because the majority of children at Dilworth School didn't have to endure misconduct from adults around them doesn't mean many of them weren't abused by the people who were supposed to care for them and keep them safe. Just because not all the children at state-run institutions were mistreated and given electric shocks doesn't mean no children were treated badly and physically and sexually tormented.

For Chris Hipkins and Willie Jackson to announce that they haven't seen any bullying at parliamentary grounds, doesn't mean the people who have experienced it have no right to express it.

I remember how incensed a Q+A host was when Taika Waititi let the world know that our country is "racist as..." The Pope went to Canada recently to apologise to its First Nation's people for atrocities committed by church-run schools.

Racism and bullying and mistreatment have been invisible for long enough.

We know it is there and hard to acknowledge for the perpetrators and equality difficult to digest for those who experience it.

Kanwal Grewal, Hamilton.

Berated movies

Bullying is the new #metoo. If your boss refuses to give in to your demands, cry bullied. If he/she rejects your newbie brilliant system improvement suggestions, likewise he/she is a bully.

We've become so obsessed with individual rights that any opposition to our whims can be perceived as bullying. Some of these shrinking violet complainants need workshops on how to get over themselves. No doubt prescribing a curative workshop would also be seen as bullying.

And political parties need more invasive candidate selection vetting processes, which may or may not be called out as bullying.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Driving fear

The Government's "Reshaping Streets" reported on by Bernard Orsman in Friday's NZ Herald includes a very laudable proposal to restrict traffic outside schools to encourage parents and children to walk and cycle.

National's Erica Stanford said on the AM programme she would not want her children walking to school due to "crime problems". "You've got gang members, you've got people out there with mental health issues..."

These are extremely negative, exaggerated and regressive comments.

Communities and particularly community leaders should be doing everything to encourage children to adopt healthy physical and social lifestyles. Children walking with parents and/or other groups of children promotes positive lifestyle habits that help avert later mental health and obesity risks, not to mention the universal urgency to reduce our carbon footprints.

Even allowing for political point-scoring on the tired old law and order card, for someone of Stanford's position to suggest that crime is so pervasive it is safer to drive children to school is irresponsible fear-mongering.

David Sanders, Torbay.

Even race

Leo Malloy is to be congratulated for pulling out of the Auckland Mayoral Election.

As Auckland cannot afford yet another high-spending, bulging bureaucracy Labour Party mayor, the other centre-right candidates should, for the sake of our city, pull out of the race to avoid splitting the vote, thus leaving the door open to Wayne Brown as the current front running centre-right candidate.

Bruce Snowsill, Point Wells.

Spare the rod

Reg Dempster (NZ Herald, August 15) makes the same mistake that a lot of people do. Parents are allowed to discipline their children. Under the law, they cannot hit them with clenched fists, lengths of timber, vacuum pipes, etc then claim to be using "reasonable force".

I agree that the challenges facing parents disciplining their children can be difficult but beating them "black and blue" is a method that definitely belongs in the past.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Short & sweet

On Uffindell

I assume others are also wondering why the only whānau or friends publicly defending the beleaguered Tauranga MP are rugby mates from university who wish to remain anonymous. Maggie Prentice, Tutukaka.

On Commonwealth

Re: D'Arcy Waldegrave's disdain for the Commonwealth (NZH, Aug, 10): yes, in a world increasingly blighted by cruel and oppressive regimes, the last thing we need is a large organisation going around fomenting co-operation and friendship. R. Rimmer, Tauranga.

On GPs

I am not surprised that there is a shortage of GPs, they're all in Parliament. What's that about? They certainly will not help people being in there. John Davison, Manurewa.

On politics

Scientists have discovered that moths when migrating can maintain a straight course over thousands of kilometres. Can they please explain why politicians seem only able to go around in ever-decreasing circles? Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On mayor

Ex-Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy believes he still has influence over his supporters and can trade them to Viv Beck. This suggests he is as deluded as Brian Tamaki's lot. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

On bullying

If a supervisor tells a slacker to stop messing about and get on with the job, is that bullying? M.C. Ironside, Ōrewa.

On rugby

Congratulations to the All Blacks on their great win at Johannesburg. It just goes to show that attitude can overcome altitude. B. Watkin, Devonport.

The Premium Debate

Higher incomes needed to buy cheaper houses

You have to have some empathy for those vendors who have wild dreams for continuing price hikes. A 20 per cent drop in pricing takes the wind out of the sales. David W.

Time for a culture change on home ownership. Tracey R.

Just can't get ahead in NZ anymore. Anyone reading this and wanting to relocate to New Zealand, don't waste your time. Go to Aussie, you will thank me later. Adrian K.

As bad as this is, it's better than low interest rates forever and people getting priced out altogether. Di Z.

Higher income means businesses will pass on the costs for everything you buy, including building materials to build new houses. This also doesn't help inflation. Neil L.

Once-in-a-century interest rates are to go higher. So what's your solution? Kamaljit S.

Okay, fair enough. Out of curiosity, would the idea of a maximum income, say $100,000 annual income instead of a minimal income be the answer? Would that cure concerns about inflation? Would the maximum income have to be very conservative to keep inflation in check? Timothy T.

Higher income means the government receives more income. My workers won't do overtime because the extra money goes into tax. We don't need higher wages, we need incentives for hard workers that want home ownership. Harold E.