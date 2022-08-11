Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Cancer treatment, privacy, Sam Uffindell, crime and local elections

11 minutes to read
The death of Olivia Newton-John, aged 73, has led one reader to reflect on the treatment his late wife received for cancer in New Zealand. Photo / Richard Shotwell, Invision, AP, File

The death of Olivia Newton-John, aged 73, has led one reader to reflect on the treatment his late wife received for cancer in New Zealand. Photo / Richard Shotwell, Invision, AP, File

NZ Herald

Hopelessly treated
That Olivia Newton John survived so long is a testament to the amazing treatment afforded those affected in Australia, assisted in no small way by facilities such as her Wellness Centre in Melbourne.
I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.