The death of Olivia Newton-John, aged 73, has led one reader to reflect on the treatment his late wife received for cancer in New Zealand. Photo / Richard Shotwell, Invision, AP, File

Hopelessly treated

That Olivia Newton John survived so long is a testament to the amazing treatment afforded those affected in Australia, assisted in no small way by facilities such as her Wellness Centre in Melbourne.

I have been amazed by stories of how Kiwis over there are fast-tracked for cancer treatment. If my wife of 58 years had resided over there, she would surely be still with us.

The perilously slow and underfunded, shambolic system here resulted in her endometrial cancer metastasizing into a cannonball-sized cancer on her lung and further, developing on her brain.

Successive governments have never lived up to election promises. The worst that can happen to ministers is for them to be sacked or for governments to be voted out of office.

Graeme Smith, Rotorua.

Private lives

Sasha Borrissenko states (NZ Herald, August 8) that "confidentiality…..is used as a vehicle to distance corporates from accountability and transparency". She has merely touched the tip of the iceberg.

"Privacy rights" also protect criminal activity. Cash, ammunition, firearms and drugs were found at a "bail house" which should attract the urgent attention of any normally functioning police. But "police could not comment without a privacy waiver from the trust" (NZ Herald, August 9). No wonder crime is flourishing.

Similarly, the over-zealous use of name suppression by judges protects criminals and prevents me from knowing whether my neighbour is a rapist or robber.

Worse, the reasons name suppression is ordered are also suppressed.

Surely this offends the dictum followed in all civilised societies that "justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done".

Disciplinary tribunals also suppress the name of, for instance, a doctor who has botched an operation or a diagnosis, thereby allowing yet more patients, unaware of his/her incompetence, to continue to place themselves at the mercy of the doctor.

Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.

Voter decision

The Sam Uffindell saga is hardly Lord of the Flies. Schoolboys, like the rest of us, sort themselves into hierarchies, often based on cruelty.

But resignation? No, leave it to the voters. And I speak as a rusted-on Labour man who, in idle moments, dreams of all Tories resigning, the whole miserable shower. Nothing personal.

Dean Donoghue, Papamoa Beach.

Studious or odious

Sam Uffindell used "student behaviour" to describe his way of life at university. This tars all students with the same brush, a reality that is just not so.

I have encountered thousands of students while completing three degrees, teaching at tertiary level and working in a professional environment. Their behaviour has never come close to the appalling standards of some students that came to light again recently.

There seems to be some vain, pleading hope that the sweeping of disrespectful, wilful and obnoxious conduct under a euphemistic blanket term somehow diminishes, condones and legitimises it. Call the loutish behaviour what it is: wanton, antisocial self-indulgence. It is of grave concern and a complete mystery that such students then transition to professional roles where good judgment and self-discipline are key requirements.

Being a student does not necessitate forgoing all moral, social, and just decorum as is demonstrated by thousands of students around the country.

"Student behaviour" is not a term that embraces all tertiary students.

Let's encourage the qualities we want in our future university-educated workforce by celebrating those who maintain their integrity and focus, and not tolerating bad behaviour.

Maria Carbines, Hillsborough.

A better man

Once again the National Party is showing a strange lack of political judgment in the Uffindell affair. A cold-eyed view of reality is that his behaviour has an ugly and unforgettable resonance, and the slow crumbling of a rather staged reveal is hardly helping. Nor are spin doctors dropping cliched "boys will be boys" tropes.

The abuse Uffindell perpetuated is further normalised by the suggestion that it provides the perfect base for the adversarial structure of politics with its attendant bullying given the refrain that he is now a "better man". The words call to mind Beyonce's powerful 2008 ballad "If I were a boy". The song calls out male insecurity and says that instead of upgrading themselves to be a "better man" they perpetuate a culture of elitism, bullying and misogyny.

Is this fair to Uffindell? Maybe yes, maybe no, but sometimes we pay a big price for our stupidity and sometimes none and that's just life. Politics is about perceptions and a good leader needs to read the public mood accurately, however unflattering, and then act ruthlessly.

The last word should go to Beyonce: "But you're just a boy, you don't understand... someday you'll wish you were a better man."

Josie McNaught, Freemans Bay.

Harsh words

Is there any need to talk about Sam Uffindell as being " kicked out" of Kings College? Granted, the editorial (NZ Herald, August 10) then goes on to say he was "asked to leave".

This type of language - as well as the terms "booted out" or "dumped" which are also often used - achieves nothing. It is at the very least demeaning and might even be described as a form of bullying.

Ironic, really, when there has been so much talk about bullying.

Dave Gribble, Waiuku.

Enough excuses

The current attitude towards criminals is despicable by the powers-that-be. They must employ all the do-gooders, social engineers, and specialist excuse-makers for the criminals, no matter how much the law-abiding individuals are crushed, financially and emotionally.

How do you expect the crime rate to decrease when there is no deterrent or hardly

any consequences?

If this administration really wants to lower the crime rate, send a delegate to Singapore to find out how and let the law-abiding individuals sleep easy at night.

Ashley Mall, Mt Albert.

Local elections

Peter Lewis (NZ Herald, August 10) is spot-on about the irrelevance of councillors and hence the lack of nominees, but we could go further.

In other countries, local government has responsibility for housing, education, police, social welfare, hospitals, ambulances as well as transport and water services.

In New Zealand, we are even about to take away water services; the most basic and essential local service.

Not merely the councillors but the whole notion of local government has become irrelevant. I'm all for a national public library service so I can borrow wherever I like. Bring on centralised government for everything. Anyone for (centralised) tennis (courts)?

Martin Ball, Kelston.

There's a catch

Leaping for the high ball is the most dangerous action on the rugby field. Eyes are on the ball as are the challengers following up.

They are on a blind collision course. On Saturday, when the Springboks launched yet another bomb, Beauden Barrett landed on his neck after leaping high. The South African challenger who came crashing into him was left prostrate as well. It could have been a wheelchair for Barrett.

As awareness of player safety is paramount, the law must step in. The referee on Saturday did not look to protect the players.

I suggest that when a high kick is fielded it is marked like in the 22 for a free kick. This will also defuse the cynical intimidation.

Grant Lilly, Waiheke Island.

Empire games

How would you feel if you were British and read D'Arcy Waldegrave (NZ Herald, August 10), speaking of various flags of the Commonwealth, that they were polluted in their corners by the "stain of the Union Jack"?

And how would you feel if you were citizens of the many, many countries who have chosen to be part of the Commonwealth, including our own, belonged to the empire and the "masters" were allowing the "peasants" to compete?

I'd feel humiliated.

I wish the Commonwealth every success. These games wouldn't exist without it.

Stephen Turner, Titirangi.

'Arrowing wait

AT should conduct an audit of the efficiency of red traffic light arrows, in particular those controlling right turns. There is no logic in the present position.

In some busy roads, for example on the right turn from Greenlane Rd West into Wheturangi Rd, the red arrow turns off after a few seconds and drivers can turn if safe.

In other cases such as the right turn arrow from Gillies Ave southbound into Epsom Ave westbound, the red arrow stays on for the whole cycle which can be quite long if no cars coming from Epsom Ave trigger a light change.

Last year I raised this latter situation with AT who advised me that in the past five years there were three incidents with right-turning vehicles colliding with northbound vehicles (one, minor, involved a cyclist and two non-injury crashes). Except in rush hours, there are many times in the day when cars are stationary here when they could easily and safely turn.

AT should also take into consideration drivers' frustration and time wasting when making decisions. These factors must have relevance to overall safety.

Stephanie Watson, Epsom.

Short & sweet

On children

Disestablishment of the office of the Children's Commissioner appears to be a strategy to reduce criticism of Oranga Tamariki, the appalling record of the state for keeping safe children and young adults in state institutions and failure to substantially reduce child poverty. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

On Uffindell

Sam Uffindell has apparently failed to disclose information, bullied and caused harm to others. What's the problem? He is the perfect politician. Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

It is becoming apparent that only saints need apply to act as serving Members of Parliament. I suggest reviews of the school-age behaviour of all current MPs. B. Watkin, Devonport.

Peter Beyer (NZH, Aug 10) seems to assume it is a school's job to teach boys right from wrong. I always thought that was a parents' job. Yvonne Flynn, Ōrewa.

Will Uffindell get a diplomatic post? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On roads

Sorry to see Remuera residents are having trouble with poor road resealing (NZH, Aug 11) but please have a heart for the residents of Huapai and other west roads where potholes are large enough to swallow a small car or at least its wheels. Linda Beck, West Harbour.

On Cane

Amongst the shared pain for Sam Cane, who noticed the back page picture? Look at the number of people making eye contact with him; talk about body language. Rob Smith, Otahuhu.

Sam Cane with the crowd after the All Blacks versus Wallabies rugby match at Eden Park in October 2020. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

The Premium Debate

First home buyers finally get a crack

I would wait at least another 6 months before buying. House prices will continue to fall and you can save money and also save wages for a bigger deposit. Roy H.

Why would you buy when the market is on the way down? Shwan N.

I am not sure this is good for first-home buyers. Mortgage rates are going up quickly forcing some first home buyers to sell. So while house prices are coming down, the ability to pay the mortgage is going down. Interest rates have doubled and still going up... Another 0.50 OCR rate hike this month is pretty much in concrete. Interest rates of 7-8 per cent will be this year. What first home buyer can afford that on a million-dollar home? Max R.

As a first home buyer who's been viewing places on an on-and-off basis, I can report that the affordability does seem to improve slightly, but it's still quite expensive. People are not going to auctions because why should they? Di Z.

Why wouldn't people go to auction? It's transparent, you're only competing against other buyers. If the price gets too high for you, just be disciplined, stop bidding and walk away. Why would you remove those properties from your list; they are quite often the better options? In a level or dropping market you've got a chance to secure a property at a great price with minimal competition. If it gets passed in there are other buyers waiting who can't buy at auction. I for one would rather buy at auction than be in a multi-offer situation where you will never know what the competition offers. You could end up paying tens of thousands more than the next best offer. Michael R.