Organisers of Aotearoa’s attempt at the world’s largest haka have cut ticket prices for one week only, in celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori .
Until September 21, tickets for the event at Auckland’s Eden Park cost $10 for adults and $5 for concessions. This applied to both participants in the haka as well as spectators.
Ordinarily, ticket prices for adults and concessions were $35 and $25 respectively. People who had already purchased full-price tickets were this week entitled to two free spectator tickets.
The event, set for September 29, aimed to attract 10,000 New Zealanders to perform Ka Mate, the haka composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira and famously performed by the All Blacks.