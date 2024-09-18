Event organisers want to smash the current world record of 4028 people, held by France.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi is behind New Zealand's haka challenge.

The school's students played a big part in the opening ceremony activities and really got into it, as this picture of their haka clearly shows.

Cultural ambassador for Haka and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, said the discount was made possible thanks to the group’s partnership with the Māori Language Commission Te Taura Whiri.

“This event is going to be incredible, and we are very excited to be taking on this Guinness World Records attempt in just under two weeks,

“We are thrilled that Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has enabled us to offer these promotional prices on tickets so that more New Zealanders can take part.”

Fourteen New Zealand artists including Anika Moa, Che Fu, Ria Hall, PERE, Rob Ruha and the Topp Twins were set to perform at the event.

Mohi said haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa and revered around the world.

“We need to bring this record back home. We’ve already sold more than 4000 participant tickets, but we want to smash this record - not just break it. We also want to fill the stands at Eden Park with spectators, so we are calling on everyone to get behind us and be a part of this record attempt.”

Organisers said those who have purchased tickets before Monday, September 16 should call Ticketek to claim their two free spectator tickets.