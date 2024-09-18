Advertisement
Haka challenge: Organisers cut prices for haka record attempt at Eden Park

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Eden Park drone image July 2023. Photo / Supplied

Organisers of Aotearoa’s attempt at the world’s largest haka have cut ticket prices for one week only, in celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori .

Until September 21, tickets for the event at Auckland’s Eden Park cost $10 for adults and $5 for concessions. This applied to both participants in the haka as well as spectators.

Ordinarily, ticket prices for adults and concessions were $35 and $25 respectively. People who had already purchased full-price tickets were this week entitled to two free spectator tickets.

The event, set for September 29, aimed to attract 10,000 New Zealanders to perform Ka Mate, the haka composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira and famously performed by the All Blacks.

Event organisers want to smash the current world record of 4028 people, held by France.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi is behind New Zealand's haka challenge.
Cultural ambassador for Haka and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, said the discount was made possible thanks to the group’s partnership with the Māori Language Commission Te Taura Whiri.

“This event is going to be incredible, and we are very excited to be taking on this Guinness World Records attempt in just under two weeks,

“We are thrilled that Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has enabled us to offer these promotional prices on tickets so that more New Zealanders can take part.”

Fourteen New Zealand artists including Anika Moa, Che Fu, Ria Hall, PERE, Rob Ruha and the Topp Twins were set to perform at the event.

Mohi said haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa and revered around the world.

“We need to bring this record back home. We’ve already sold more than 4000 participant tickets, but we want to smash this record - not just break it. We also want to fill the stands at Eden Park with spectators, so we are calling on everyone to get behind us and be a part of this record attempt.”

Organisers said those who have purchased tickets before Monday, September 16 should call Ticketek to claim their two free spectator tickets.

