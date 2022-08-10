Business rates are tax-deductible while residential rates are paid from income that has already been taxed. Photo / 123rf, File

Heavily over-rated

Auckland City is increasing residential rates and decreasing that paid by businesses. Local bodies are a part of the government and rates are a land tax. For business, rates are a tax-deductible expense while for residential ratepayers rates are paid from income that has already been taxed. This is double taxation.

Also to the detriment of residents, local body rates are subject to GST which is recoverable tax for businesses, but not for individuals. GST goes directly to the government.

Rates increases have become a de facto wealth tax, based on property ownership, with the proceeds split between local and central government. The absence of criticism of rate rises by the government is no surprise as government gains the revenue. Increased rates generate increased GST revenue for government plus fewer deductible expenses, as rates move from business, also produce more money for the government. The full burden of rates rises are borne unfairly heavily by residential ratepayer.

Rating reform is long overdue.

Stephen Goodman, Parnell.

Conservative backlash

The world is a mess, and so too is New Zealand, beset by global problems as well as our own unique, very challenging difficulties (you know what's on the list).

No wonder pollsters are finding dissatisfaction with the Labour Government. Not only does National/Act claim they could run the country better on lower taxes, but they want to return to a New Zealand of yesteryear.

The cause of deep inequality is not the solution. They'll be surprised at the strength of the backlash if they get into a position to repeal the legislation progressing the modern Māori drive for equality.

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Disappoint meant

Could we ask Kelvin Davis, the Justice Minister, to use the correct words when issuing statements to the press? "Disappointment" is when rain is forecast ahead of a planned picnic.

"Shock", "horror" and "disgust" should be used when cash, methamphetamine and guns, including a silencer, are found at a bail address (NZ Herald, August 9).

An immediate, urgent investigation should follow.

Ann May Morris, Panmure.

Hard knocks

I trust that there were plenty of parents sitting their teenagers down and making them watch the news. Sam Uffindell laid bare.

Whatever side you take on this matter, there are lessons to be learned for our young people. Bullying is never okay. Actions have consequences. Karma can be brutal.

Owning up to and taking responsibility for our mistakes is the mark of who we are as people.

Politics is a brutal, ugly game. If you live in a glasshouse, don't throw stones.

I hope that the lessons offered in this sorry saga have been learned by more than just those involved.

Jo Malcolm, Parnell.

Silly excuses

Re: Sam Uffindell and his teenage offending. It is not that he was a bully and indulged in violent behaviour against his schoolmates that worries and offends me, it is the way he minimises his behaviour and excuses himself through the language he uses.

He describes his actions as "silly", "stupid", "dumb", "rough and tumble". He obviously does not have any real connect with his victims or his actions.

Can you imagine a violent offender telling a judge that his actions were "silly"? The judge would throw the book at him.

Uffindell joins a long line of unsuitable males associated with the National Party. And why Nicola Willis has to take a back seat to all these blokes is beyond me.

J L Jones, Devonport.

Focus wrong

There appears to be a touch of selective morality permeating New Zealand politics at the moment. Many of us, like MP Sam Uffindell, may be better people now than our 16-year-old selves and endeavour to live honest and meaningful lives.

Was the MP's belated apology sincere or a disingenuous ploy for political gain? The Herald article, (August 9), surmises that, with the rise of Act and NZ First in the polls, National would find itself vulnerable because of the Tauranga MP's revelations.

Mercurial political polls and dubious remorse after the fact are of little value in the overall scheme of things.

The long-term detrimental effects of bullying are well documented, so the only thing that really should matter is the well-being of the victim. Remember him?

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Hand of fate

With the expected witch hunt frenzy regarding the latest young politician in full cry, it might behove some established parliamentarians to twitch nervously about their own past rather than score points at the Opposition's expense.

The old adage applies, when you point the finger, there's always three pointing right back at you.

Ted Partridge, Māngere.

Gapping it

The longstanding system of granting pay increases on a percentage basis has been a major contributor to our widening gap between "rich" and "poor".

Wouldn't it be far more effective to give everyone affected the same fixed amount regardless of their basic income?

This would be fair to all involved but be far more beneficial to those with lower incomes.

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.

New rugby age

Rather than cursing the All Blacks for playing rubbish rugby, it's time the public and media started genuinely applauding the teams that are beating them, and acknowledge that the skill sets on display are as good as and sometimes better than the All Blacks.

A coach of Ian Foster's stature might achieve a success rate of 70 per cent in the new age of rugby whilst an outstanding coach like Robertson might make it to 80 per cent. The days of 90 per cent plus, however, are gone and ironically our own success has been the blueprint for others to emulate.

The competition between the top 10 teams will now be fierce. The probable closeness of the scores will ensure plenty of tension. Here's hoping the current crash and bash strategy with forwards playing as first receiver, together with the trend of clumsy, high head-knocking tackles, don't ruin one of the world's great games.

Kevin Harper, Remuera.

Mothballed players

What other members of national sides only play tests and don't play in their local competition?

If you're playing AFL, NRL or National League Soccer, you have real game time every week. Why aren't All Black players exposed to regular competition?

Being match-fit is always essential.

Karola Wheeler, Hobsonville.

High balls

Stand by for Ellis Park, Johannesburg and playing at 1800m at 82 per cent of available oxygen compared to sea level, in front of 60,000 fanatical South African fans.

Everything points to a record six losses in the last seven test matches.

Thankfully, this should be the catalyst to unlock the All Blacks' proud history, potential and rebuilding of a competitive team for the World Cup starting at Stade de France, Paris, September 2023.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Terminal WiFi

Although the Auckland Intercity Bus Terminus is probably the worst in the country, at least it has Wi-Fi service. I have been shocked to find when using the very fine Manukau Bus Terminus that there is no Wi-Fi service.

Such a service is essential to enable passengers to access their tickets on their phones. Does Auckland Transport think that South Auckland does not warrant the same level of service as the Auckland CBD?

The lack of this service creates anxiety and frustration amongst the passengers there, myself included. Not good enough.

Russell O Armitage, Hamilton.

Short & sweet

On Uffindell

If every 16-year-old kid who did something stupid at that age was prohibited from being a Member of Parliament, we would have a much smaller Parliament. Richard Alspach, Dargaville.

In all of the furore surrounding Sam Uffindell's "stupid" activities at King's College, has anyone stopped to ask, was this activity condoned at that time and was sweeping it under the carpet by moving him on the norm of the day? Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

One of the dumbest, stupidest things he has ever done? Wrong on both counts. It was assault and immoral, end of story. Good luck coming first there next year. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

At least he was thrown out of a decent school and not one of those rubbish schools from the other side of the tracks. Paul Robinson, Manly.

Tolerance of male misbehaviour from classroom to student flat; from law firm to boardroom, is so ingrained that young men of a certain type view wild drunkenness as an acceptable rite of passage. It's not and we're over it. Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

On insurance

My car insurer increases the cost of insuring my car every year, and lowers the replacement value. It is costing more for insurance than it is for running costs. Suggestions welcome. Linda Lang, Henderson.

On professions

So which party is bringing back apprenticeships for nurses, doctors, teachers and other critical workers? Just asking so I know who to vote for in the next elections. Randel Case, Buckland Beach.

The Premium Debate

Prebble: Election is Luxon's to lose

I notice that Winston Peters is becoming very active again, especially around co-governance. Will his inevitable votes come from the left or the right? Pietro E.

You've got to admire the efficiency of the man. Fishing for two years; campaign on only three issues; get 5 per cent; hold the balance of power; become Deputy Prime Minister. It didn't work last time but people have short memories. Craig W.

In parliamentary democracies, most of the time it is the government that loses the election, rather than the opposition winning it. Hence current polling tells more about Labour than Luxon. And I mean, Luxon is decent and qualified for the job. For example, Albanese only managed to tie Scott Morrison in preferred PM by the end of the campaign, but ALP got a 3.66 point swing on 2pp basis because people just got tired of Morrison after an exhausting term. NZ Labour put itself in such a perilous position, in the middle of its second term, and it shows how hopeless this Government is. And we need the government to do well, no matter how much we disagree with it, given the tough 6-12 months we will be facing. But can it? Di Z.

I just hope Prophet Prebble's predictions come to pass quickly. Mike I.

Beware of false prophets. Kevin J.

There is nothing false about the change of Government we are going to get next year. That day cannot arrive soon enough. Tony M.

It's going to be a very mucky election and Labour are showing how far they will go in their desperation. Instead of spending their terms delivering and letting that speak for them, they will continue muck-raking, deflection, and spinning. It's the only thing they are good at and Kiwis deserve so much better from their government. Emma C.