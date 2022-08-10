Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Council rates, Labour dissatisfaction, Kelvin Davis, Sam Uffindell, and the All Blacks

9 minutes to read
Business rates are tax-deductible while residential rates are paid from income that has already been taxed. Photo / 123rf, File

Business rates are tax-deductible while residential rates are paid from income that has already been taxed. Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald

Heavily over-rated
Auckland City is increasing residential rates and decreasing that paid by businesses. Local bodies are a part of the government and rates are a land tax. For business, rates are a tax-deductible expense

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.