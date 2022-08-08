Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Tax takes, residency, ram raids, valuations, nurses, and teachers

10 minutes to read
Revenue Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Jealous, much
New Zealand has one of the lowest income tax rates in the OECD.
Even after going up to 39 per cent, the top rate is still less than that of Switzerland (41.7 per cent),

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.