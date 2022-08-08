Revenue Minister David Parker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jealous, much

New Zealand has one of the lowest income tax rates in the OECD.

Even after going up to 39 per cent, the top rate is still less than that of Switzerland (41.7 per cent), Denmark (55.9 per cent), Netherlands (49.5 per cent), Finland (51.2 per cent) and Australia (47 per cent).

It's lower than the UK (45 per cent), the US (43.7 per cent) and even Turkey (40.8 per cent). To find lower tax rates means going to eastern Europe, such as Lithuania (32 per cent), Slovakia (25 per cent) and Czechia (15 per cent).

New Zealand's top corporate tax rate is comparatively high, at 28 per cent, but it still lies behind Australia (30 per cent), Japan (29.7 per cent), and Germany (29.9 per cent).

So why is tax such a huge burden on New Zealanders that so many are so terrified of the unwashed masses taking their hard-earned cash?

Never mind the politics of envy, when did jealousy politics become mainstream?

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa.

Communication breakdown

In a country where the public sector is reported to spend $88.7 million annually on "communications", it's ridiculous that a pregnant Canadian mum (NZ Herald, August 5) should be one of many new migrants every year left "stressed and shaken", due to lack of awareness of important residence visa travel conditions

It is hardly surprising that migrants who gain residence - i.e. no longer need to keep reapplying for "temporary" work visas - might assume that they could take short holidays without ever requiring permission to re-enter New Zealand.

Rather than officiously noting that the migrant was "sent an approval letter which outlined her travel conditions", Immigration New Zealand might consider the Business Communications 101 maxim that the sender of communications should take responsibility for ensuring they will be effective.

For a figure closer to $88.70, I would be happy to draft an equally accurate but far more effective "approval letter", along with a follow-up email.

Stephen Bayldon, Mt Roskill.

Under the raider

I sympathise with business owners who have been victims of ram raids and break-ins. However, I have difficulty understanding their demands for instant action from Jacinda and the Government to solve the problem. "They need to know the consequences" is the common cry.

That the police have arrested a significant number of those responsible, on several occasions only minutes later, and that they are already being subjected to the New Zealand rule of law, does not seem to be acceptable.

What else can they expect? Public floggings?

Adolescents, and particularly boys, don't think about the consequences of their actions; they are in for the thrill of the immediate, not what might happen as a result.

At the same time as demanding action, many are recognising these events are the consequence of societal issues, and are more complex than simple in finding solutions. Bless them for that understanding.

That is where a prime responsibility does rest with Jacinda and Government, and for that matter any future government of New Zealand.

David Hood, Hamilton.

Over rated

A reader's comment (NZ Herald, August 5) about Auckland Council reducing the rateable value on Auckland homes now housing prices are softening made me smile. The values are based on nothing more than sheer speculation.

The valuers are instructed to look at house sales within certain areas, pick out an average price and then add a speculative value for inflation. No consideration is given to land size, house size, or condition of said properties. They are more concerned with how many bedrooms and toilets a property may have.

My property valuation is grossly overinflated with the consequence I am faced with, not a 6 per cent rate rise but, a more than10 per cent rate rise. I look forward to a more realistic valuation.

P.C. Guptill, Wattle Downs.

Hard place

A relative studying to qualify as a nurse says that if the 1100 hours of clinical placement were paid, it would go a long way to offset the cost, about $28,000, of gaining the three-year qualification.

Not only that: payment would help mitigate apparent hardship.

A NZNO survey found that nearly half of nursing students (49 per cent) indicated they had experienced financial difficulties associated with clinical placements. Addressing this issue may not only help reduce the number of nursing students dropping out before qualifying (nearly one-third, according to a RNZ report), but increase the numbers of New Zealanders opting in the first place to take up a nursing career.

John Hunt, Hobsonville.

Tough questions

Regarding the "rates leap shock" for home-owners (NZ Herald, August 3), the average rates rise in the Henderson Massey Local Board area is 12.9 per cent, the second highest in the Auckland region and the highest in the Middlemore-Ōtāhuhu area at 13 per cent.

Both these areas tend to be at the lower end of the socio-economic scale, another nail in the coffin for affordable housing.

One must ask, what did the Henderson Massey Local Board members do to persuade the Auckland Council not to lift the rates so dramatically. What was the role of the Waitākere ward councillors? What benefits will the local board areas have from such a massive rise in the average rate?

The same must be asked in the Middlemore-Ōtāhuhu area,

These questions need to be asked and answered as we head into a local government election cycle, not only of the mayoral candidates, but also of the councillors and local board members.

Rate rises should not be much more than the rate of inflation, if at all.

John Riddell, Massey.

Parental guidance

"Teachers to teach" (NZ Herald, August 5) was an interesting read. Did the parents make an appointment and visit the teacher?

A good teacher teaches and leads the students to learn the major rules of basic subjects, then they learn to inquire and find a solution. That is when it is student-led, teacher-guided and then teacher-assessed. They are still learning but discovering and achieving at the same time.

For parents to fully understand what their child is learning at school, they need to help with homework, take an active interest in school activities. If work is getting in the way of these activities it does mean the parents are too busy for the child's good and progress in education.

It is hard work being a teacher as you have to satisfy the principal and the students and parents. Curriculum changes all the time so teachers have to be on their toes and can burn out if too conscientious.

I say to all parents: visit the teacher if you are not happy with your child's learning and then go from there.

What you observe from home may not necessarily be the case when you visit the school.

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.

Back to class

It's an excellent idea from Richard Prebble (NZ Herald, August 3) to fund schools based on numbers attending rather than merely enrolled. I would suggest the supply of extra funding to allow every school to employ full-time truancy officers (maybe 2 or 3 in some schools). Focus on attendance is essential if we are to get the 54 per cent of kids not attending regularly back behind their desks.

The 67 per cent of non-attending Māori is an even more horrifying statistic. Let's train up Māori in the skills needed to stamp out truancy as a particular priority.

Alison Beer, Whangaparāoa.



Full time

Why, when it was so obvious, was Ian Foster persevered with as the All Blacks' head coach?

Now, "You'll have to sack me," he says.

Rugby boss Mark Robertson also needs to go, surely? If offered a free course in "leadership", I'm sure he'd answer, "I'll have to ask my board members for permission first."

It's an extraordinary situation when a large number of New Zealand rugby fans actually want the All Blacks to lose so that Foster will have to be replaced.

Will the Springboks bring us to our senses? Well, I'm not holding my breath, even now.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Little heroes

Mr Tamaki is at it again, creating a nuisance for people who don't like him blocking the roads because they may have a very good reason to be on that road.

What really annoyed me was his arrogant remark about these people's "little lives". What would he know about that?

I am surrounded by people who may lead a life that, from the outside, looks "little" and they would not have enjoyed being prevented from going where they have to be.

They are volunteers or caregivers, many of them are both, and they are far too busy to block roads or wave placards. They don't call themselves "bishop" but we call them "saints"

Marian Stolte, Ōrewa.

Scrap charge

Hear, hear to Greg Cave (NZ Herald, August 5).

I have sent a message to Auckland Council regarding my objection to the compulsory service and the targeted charge being added to rates.

We, too, compost our small amount of food scraps.

It would be interesting to know which councillors approved the scheme.

Dawn Butchart, Army Bay.

Short & sweet

On flag

It is so nice to see the colourful Union Jack on our flag. Too much black can be depressing. Diane Anderson, Sunnynook.

On masks

With all that genome sequencing and probably DNA data held by the health authorities you'd think they could trace back and find/fined those citizens who casually throw away their masks that clog the streets, berms, paths and gutters. Mark Holms, Mt Roskill.

On jobs

I see no excuse for anyone to claim they cannot find employment. John Ford, Taradale.

On rugby

The root of the All Black's problems is the administration the media has allowed to be invisible, nameless and silent while pointing the finger at the very same people they appointed. Vanessa Lewis, Ponsonby.

Note to the All Blacks: If you have to kick, kick the ball out. Not into open ground for your opponents to set up a new attack. Frank Buckley, Castor Bay.

Oh dear, how sad, too bad, never mind. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

For goodness' sake, call 0800 RAZOR. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Games

Congratulations to all our representatives at Commonwealth Games 2022. You have all done us proud with your commitment and dedication. Kim Lea, Pakuranga.

The Premium Debate

What went wrong with the credit law change?

This is an example of what happen when idealism trumps pragmatism.

Unfortunately, we can expect a lot more with the proposed centralisation of everything by Labour. The law of unintended consequences always comes into play when we think we know everything, but don't. Maybe they should take lessons from Xi Jinping. He seems to know how to control everything. John B.

The Government once again didn't listen to the experts and went ahead anyway. It seems to have no ears or intelligence for that matter. It was forewarned of the consequences and these unfolded to the detriment of young people wanting to get ahead. Tony P.

This was probably the Government's intended consequence all along, to reduce lending overall. Kristen R.

The stupidest decision to start with was choosing to not exclude registered banks, in an anti-loan sharking law. And the Government was told beforehand but did it anyway. Ray S.

That's because they know best ... you can't give advice to those who think they know better than everyone else. Dave S.

I'm reluctant to defend the present lot in power but this whole matter is just an overinflated "crisis". Saving people from over-committing themselves sounds like a good thing. Brian H.