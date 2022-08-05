Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Agreeably disagreeing, Adrian Orr, Grant Robertson, and Sunshine Coast policing Bruce Cotterill, and

8 minutes to read
An All Blacks water boy gets involved in a disagreement between players, during an All Blacks and Wallabies test. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

An All Blacks water boy gets involved in a disagreement between players, during an All Blacks and Wallabies test. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Mark Vincent, Paparoa

I was charmed by the Greg Bruce article (Canvas, July 30) regarding the benefits of teaching philosophy to schoolkids. He stated:"One of the most striking phrases I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.