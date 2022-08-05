An All Blacks water boy gets involved in a disagreement between players, during an All Blacks and Wallabies test. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

Letter of the week: Mark Vincent, Paparoa

I was charmed by the Greg Bruce article (Canvas, July 30) regarding the benefits of teaching philosophy to schoolkids. He stated:"One of the most striking phrases I heard during the discussions among older students was, 'I disagree'. It was always communicated without passion or anger - just another phrase."

That phrase opens the door to further discussion about the reasons why one might disagree with another, and the opportunity for enlightenment and greater shared understanding.

Contrast that with, "You're wrong" as a response, where a much more likely result is "fight or flight". Try placing that approach in the context of social media. I acknowledge the benefits social media can provide by sharing information quickly and extensively but it can also be quite destructive. If only more people could apply some cool-headed critical thinking skills to their online interactions everyone would be better off.

Orr sum

There Fran O'Sullivan goes again (Weekend Herald, July 30) trying to lay the blame for our current economic mess on Adrian Orr. She needs to look a bit further up the tree. Adrian Orr just didn't wake up one morning and decide that he would extend his mandate to full employment, climate change and Māori culture.

John Roughan has a good grasp and where this Government is taking us. He states that this Government thinks it can take us back to better times by restraining immigration and lifting wages. But all this policy will do is shrink the industries that engage with the world. Adrian Orr is going to be stuck between a rock and a hard place when unemployment starts heading back to 6 per cent and inflation is still 6 per cent and we are in a recession.

The industry I work in is having this conversation at the moment.

David Brown, Waiuku.

Economic u-turn

Grant Robertson seemingly endorses Rogernomics (Weekend Herald, July 30) saying, "The 80s and 90s were a time of economic turmoil that scarred many Kiwis. I have a theory about New Zealand politics... that everything eventually comes back to Rob Muldoon."

"New Zealand got itself in a position as a country where we were basically flat broke, what that meant was that the incoming Labour Government in 1984... was faced with extraordinary fiscal and economic problems. Many of the things they did, they had to do."

After years of criticising Rogernomics, he has now joined the supporters club. Unfortunately, he is misapplying monetary policy, having abandoned Keynesian economics. Maybe he should ask Roger for advice on inflation.

Michael Gourley, St Heliers.

Timely lessons

Company director Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, July 30) need only look to his own life for answers to the problems he identifies with education. Why, if he thinks education is so important, did he not become a teacher?

He also wants a larger, better-educated population, but well-educated women have fewer children, which is good for the overpopulated, overheated planet.

And still talking in terms of unlimited "growth" is unhelpful at this time.

Martin Ball, Kelston.

Sky high

Re: 25th celebrations for the Sky Tower (Weekend Herald, July 30). Many years ago, the opportunity arose for members of the public to climb up inside the Sky Tower to a higher level. I thought it would be fun to be first to do it: so did a backpacker. And so also did John Banks, who was in line to become mayor.

In the rush to the ticket office, the backpacker, with his long legs, got in first, just before me, and John, who had had traffic problems, was disappointed to be third.

We were all decked out in safety gear and emerged outside on the higher level. The view was fantastic - a panoramic picture of the city and harbour in lovely morning sunshine. Quite a day to remember.

Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

Coast is clear

I recently returned from a week's holiday on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. I was very impressed by the level of policing evident.

Police stations are clearly marked on tourist maps. There seem to be plenty of police stations, all with their easily recognisable signage. The " Beat Bus", for police on the beat was parked in the main street of Buderim while the opening of a new $8 million police station in Nambour was given positive media coverage. At public amenities (toilets, playgrounds etc) there are signs with a phone number to call if "there is graffiti, vandalism or anti-social behaviour". It appears that the police take a firm line on all crime, even so-called petty crime. Also, because of Queensland's refund legislation on glass and plastic bottles, there is very little litter. The police are respected in the law-abiding community and people know that any attack on the police will be dealt with very severely in the courts. This makes me wonder how we have got it all so wrong in dear old NZ.

Stephen Alpe, Birkenhead.

Ancient wonders

Visiting the British Museum exhibition at the Auckland War Memorial is like going to Middle Earth: the Mediterranean.

"Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes'' brings to life Achilles, Marathon and Olympia captivating the competitive spirit in sport we have inherited from Greek Civilization: from the Commonwealth Games currently being held to the recent Wimbledon antics of Tsitsipas and Kyrgios.

Featuring statues, pottery, coins and even a frieze from one of the seven wonders of the Ancient World: The Mausoleum of Halicarnassus in modern-day Turkey, down the same coastline as Troy, where the legendary war between the Acheans and the Trojans took place, only a few miles south of Gallipoli.

The museum itself was built in Classical Greek style in remembrance of the Anzac warriors "not only by columns and inscriptions in their own country but in foreign lands also by memorials graven not on stone but on the hearts of men"'.

The body of Goddess Nike (Victory) is portrayed and so is the Goddess Hygiea (Health) in a frieze memorial for a heroic warrior in marble. So far and yet so close. This is a unique opportunity to witness a world-class exhibition in Aotearoa New Zealand: unmissable.

Ivan Iniesta, Hamilton.

A quick word

We don't usually have enough information to give proper advice but do not let that get in the way of expressing forthright opinions. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

It seems as if most of the world has now morphed into a bad Hollywood movie. John Norris, Whangamatā.

Good to see common sense prevail on the legal decision to retain primary use of the showgrounds for public events and exhibitions, pity the Cornwall Park Trust Boards' legal costs were not used to look after the park. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Although sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered for the Gunpowder Plot, Guy Fawkes wasn't hanged (WH, July 30). He fell or jumped from the scaffold and broke his own neck and died. He was then quartered. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

It is a mystery why there are mostly Indian and Philippine origin staff at hospitals, supermarket checkouts, childcare centres, fast food outlets, and gas stations. Where is everyone else working? Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Christopher Luxon's only policy to revive the NZ economy by offering the very wealthy a massive tax break has been dropped overnight. What's his next move, convert the NZ dollar to cryptocurrency? Allan Gyde, Tauranga.

The Government could ease the burden created by inflation and the cost of living by simply removing taxation from superannuation and all benefits. Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

We spend $50 odd billion dollars on Covid and nothing on foot and mouth. Tom Reynolds, St Heliers.

The tragic downward spiral of the late Mark Lyon from high achiever to despised criminal shows how insidious methamphetamine is. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

It's hard to see how we can possibly hope to put a brake on the coming climate disaster when such things as resumption of air travel and the arrival of cruise ships are reported as being good news. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Is it true that the reason our debt of $140,000 per person doesn't appear on the front page, is because we don't have sufficient psychiatrists to cover the fallout? Gerry O'Meeghan, Papamoa Beach.

It was a surprise to hear that Shortland Street is to be used to attract nurses from overseas. I only watched for a short time but I thought it was a sex programme. Gwyneth Jones, Albany.