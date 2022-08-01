Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Bank profits, capitalism, Three Waters, MP expertise, and the cost of living

10 minutes to read
Reserve Bank current Governor Adrian Orr has been criticised for creating too much money and not easing back soon enough. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank current Governor Adrian Orr has been criticised for creating too much money and not easing back soon enough. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Role of bank loans
The question of how to deal with inflation was addressed last week by former RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler and Bryce Wilkinson of the New Zealand Initiative.
They were critical of RBNZ actions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.