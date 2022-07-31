Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Worker shortage, unemployment, food costs, Robert Muldoon, tourism, and potholes

10 minutes to read
A trolley of groceries at Countdown Supermarket, Quay Street, Auckland City. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A trolley of groceries at Countdown Supermarket, Quay Street, Auckland City. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

Why are we so short of workers?
Even though I only read it once as a teenager back in the 1970s, I remember that a huge element of Alvin Toffler's Future Shock was how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.