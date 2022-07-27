No Green MPs have put their names forward to challenge James Shaw but the co-leadership contest remains open. Photo / AP, File

Green machine changes gears

Under the influence of, first, Metiria Turei and, more latterly, Marama Davidson, the Greens have slowly but surely been changing their political persuasion, from being a party primarily focused on the environment, to one primarily focused on social justice, sitting in space to the left of Labour.

The Green Party has always had joint leadership, one female leader, one male, until very recently when it was decided by the party that one of the joint leaders no longer needed to be male. A leadership battle is playing out at the moment and James Shaw, an acknowledged environmentalist who appears to be widely respected for his work in the field by everyone except some within his own party, is fighting not just for his leadership position, but for political survival.

What will be will be, but while we await that outcome, wouldn't it be reasonable to sit back and wonder just what the situation might have been had a male member of the Green Party proposed that one of the joint leaders of the Green Party no longer needed to be female?

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Shifting narrative

For six months, we have heard about the impending inflation disaster and ridiculous apple and pear comparisons to the 70s. Then it was another world recession due to the rising interest rates. Then the blame game towards central banks.

So New Zealand's inflation increased from Q1 to Q2 on an annual basis. But the clever economists have worked out that quarter-by-quarter inflation dropped.

So some now inform us it may have peaked. And next year interest rates may need to drop.

So the narrative changes because their original predictions were a ridiculous over-reaction to things they appear not to understand.

Anyone for the All Blacks?

David Patterson, Levin.

Hawaiian break

Christopher Luxon shows his true colours with the deceitful cover-up of his Hawaiian holiday.

By attempting to dupe the public, his complete disrespect and contempt for New Zealanders is disgracefully palpable.

Edith Cullen, Te Kauwhata.

Lei off Luxon

For goodness sake, Christopher Luxon is allowed a holiday. No wonder the politicians get sick of the press.

The fact he was televised in Te Puke while he was in Hawaii is not a big deal. Leave him alone to get on with his real work and stop these petty criticisms.

It is a waste of New Zealand's time and money televising where he was which is of no real concern to us at all.

We just want the country to be run properly.

Let him do his job.

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.

Why pay tax?

Perhaps I could answer Dave B (Premium Debate, July 26) who asks why he should pay higher taxes in proportion to his higher level of wealth. The answer is because you are an intelligent person who understands the role of luck in your life.

Perhaps you did not lose a business during lockdown, perhaps you were not born a minority and poor in a home where your role models were drug-takers.

And also because you understand that society needs schools, hospitals, roads and a million other amenities that you took advantage of to get where you are today. You did not "lift yourself" up.

You should be happy to pay because you are a generous, kind person. Generosity and kindness make for a happy world for everyone, not just for the lucky few.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

School scruffiness

I salute Gisborne Boys' High School for their "blitz" on school uniforms. I hope they stick to their guns. It is about time more schools had a blitz on school uniform standards as seeing school children/teenagers I am appalled at the scruffiness of so many. Sadly, standards have dropped and the lack of pride by the students is obvious. Up the standards!

Anna Murphy, Orewa.

Puddle-power

Finally some happy news after the constant gloom. Thanks NZ Herald for publishing that delightful photo (July 27) of the littlies powering through the puddles in Dunedin. What's a bit of flooding when there are adventures to be had? I'm going back to my leaky roof and raging cold right now, but I'll look at that photo again to get me through this dreary day.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Change agents

Regarding your report (NZ Herald, July 26) that the Auckland Transport parking policy to remove car parking spaces and replace them with cycleways and bus lanes has met considerable opposition.

The main aim of the policy is to reduce congestion on the roads and encourage increased use of other forms of transport, thus reducing the amount of pollution added to the environment.

This policy would play an important role in reducing climate-changing emissions.

It has been recognised that many people's lives will need to change along with the quest for lowered emissions. However, for those who are disadvantaged, there also needs to be support to enable them to have a reasonable standard of living.

Seeking equality for all is an important part of any "climate change" action policy.

David Tyler, Beach Haven.

Hammering away

I'm with the blind woman who is concerned about her safety while negotiating the perpetual construction on lower Queen St (NZ Herald, July 27).

It seems that there hasn't been a three-month period since 2005 when lower Queen St has been free of disrupting construction activity.

It's time to stop this madness and allow our premier downtown street to rest and develop some character.

Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

Get the ball

For me, the biggest mystery about the All Blacks is why they don't take every opportunity to gain possession, or at the very least disrupt the opposition.

I refer specifically to lineouts and kick-offs.

Ireland contested almost every lineout, the All Blacks rarely contested any of the opposition throw-ins.

Over three tests almost every single kick-off went into the 22m area, denying the fastest any opportunity to contest for the ball.

Surely the ideal kick-off is just over 10m and mid-field. The tall timber will know exactly where it will land, but the opposition is left guessing.

Murray Reid, Cambridge.

Deeper defence

An easy fix to rugby is just increase the gap between the teams at the breakdown.

In rugby league, the gap at the play the ball is 10m, which is what should happen in rugby union at the breakdown - problem solved.

There could be a smaller distance of 5m when in the 22m zone.

Richard Thornton, Ōrewa.

Finding the words

In response to Geoff Mitchell's letter (NZ Herald, July 26) I would have thought many people have heard of axolotls, especially those of us who are a little older.

They were very popular as pets back around the 1970s.

I would be more concerned if I was unable to solve the July 25 WordWheel with "dementia" being the answer.

Petrea Barker, Papamoa.

Short & sweet

On climate

To understand why the world is burning, look no further than Graeme Wheeler (NZH, July 26)) writing that central banks were "distracted by extraneous political objectives, such as climate change".

Martin Ball, Kelston.

On jerseys

If you won't play in your team's pride jersey, does that mean you're no longer "Manly"? Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

On axolotls

To Geoff Mitchell who asks how many readers have heard of axolotls - those who do the crosswords, that's who.

Ann Palmer, Pyes Pa.

On celebrity

Marry a prominent New Zealand sportsman and suddenly you become an "influencer". Who do these people think they are... and, more importantly, who cares?

Debra Blake, Whangaparāoa.

On holiday

It would be great if we could all take a break from the cost of living issues by taking a secret holiday in Hawaii.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

On schools

Record levels of non-attendance at schools, compounded by crippling teacher shortages. but still they worry about haircuts.

Stuart Matthews, Cambridge.

The Premium Debate

Why bosses should be wary of 'boomerang' staff

If you employ butterflies who are solely chasing more money, you may wind up losing them at an inconvenient time. Others, who may have had to leave for other reasons are probably OK, but you must be aware that some people have little attachment to their job, and will vanish at the slightest excuse.

Neville C.

There's no magic number to how long you should stay in a job. People need to remember that a job is simply one way of earning an income, but it's not the only way.

Jerry L.

I left a job recently I loved because of significant extra getting to work costs, and I didn't want to battle the centre city traffic when they shifted the workplace with no concession to staff. I'd go back, but figure if they really wanted me they wouldn't have let me go. It wasn't personal, they lost plenty of staff. I guess it's finding the fit between an employer and employee. Money is always great but other things can come into play for some. Cheryl P.

I just accepted the resignation of a staffer who played the "better offer" card. We met his salary expectation two months ago and he tried another go. I wished him all the best for his new venture. If he is only chasing dollars, it's best that he moved on, as I know he won't be around long if he stayed. Adrian K.

Employers with the mindset that once an employee has left they're gonnas, is stuck in a mindset of the 19th century. There are many reasons people want a change. In many large corporations I've worked in, those who went overseas or to a different company and came back with a broadened knowledge base; took a business risk, sometimes succeeding, sometimes not, were more commercially minded; or came back under a new boss and thrived. My advice is to build into your leadership thinking that people may come back, better, brighter, more committed. It all depends if they're coming back to get away from something or move towards something. I've re-employed many times and am glad I did, regardless of what human resources advised. Elsa O.