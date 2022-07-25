Should New Zealand further roll out the welcome mat for those people who are willing to invest in the country? Photo / Alex Burton, File

Should New Zealand further roll out the welcome mat for those people who are willing to invest in the country? Photo / Alex Burton, File

Welcoming the wealthy

Matthew Hooton's article (NZ Herald, July 22) on inviting rich people to invest in New Zealand in return for citizenship, is much more accurate than he probably realises.

I recently watched a BBC programme on the sale of EU passports to rich investors by the Cyprus Government and the many ways people could make this happen, even if you have a criminal past and are generally undesirable. Money buys connections, who in turn get you what you want. Of course, it could never happen here.

Now New Zealand politicians from both Labour and National are arguing over whether being able to speak English is a necessity to enable people to do the same here. It appears that our lessons with citizen Yan, Karel Sroubek, et al, have been forgotten.

For me, the last straw in this silly debate was the claim that it would provide jobs. New Zealand actually has an employment crisis and needs to import workers.

Providing more jobs would only worsen the situation.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Mishandled tenancy

It is spineless and utterly unacceptable for Kāinga Ora to not disclose the period over which their Napier tenant accrued $40,000 in rent arrears (NZ Herald, July 22).

The tenant is not identified and could not be identified from the period covered by the arrears.

In any event, it's almost certain that the hearing of the Tenancy Tribunal, at which the order as to those arrears was made, was a public hearing. Information disclosed' is now probably in the public domain.

Kāinga Ora is simply and mendaciously hiding behind the Privacy Act.

So, we are left to make our own assessment. The rent was most unlikely to have exceeded $250 per week. At that rate, it would have taken 160 weeks (about three years and two months) for the arrears to accrue. That means the tenantry was significantly in arrears well before Covid-19 became a management issue – indeed the tenant would have been at least seven months in arrears before the first lockdown.

To allow that to exist and escalate was probably unfair to the tenant and was most certainly unfair to the New Zealand taxpayer.

The minister in charge should demand honest answers.

Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

Mad dash

We, the public, apparently have become so annoying and expensive to deal with that most bank branches are now closed, and nearly all insurance offices likewise. Even government departments like Winz, IRD, and Immigration have shut most of their public counters; you must do everything online in the new age. Good luck, oldies.

But now, in perhaps the most dystopian measure imaginable, NZ Police have announced (NZ Herald, July 18) a new 40-person "outpost" opening in Auckland's downtown, with no public access. What?

So, if you're running away from a downtown knife-wielding mugger, just keep right on running past the new police "outpost" because "it won't be open to the public".

Charming.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula

Water pressure

We now have the Government pouring more millions into the pot to persuade councils to agree to the Three Waters reforms. The extra funding would seem to me to be a direct result of pressure the Government faces from widespread opposition and also from within, as a powerful Māori caucus presses home its advantage.

There is no question that many (not all) councils have struggled to maintain water infrastructure to a satisfactory standard. The key reason for this is the local body election cycle where rates become the inevitable political football. Council expenditure is always constrained by the demands of the voting ratepayers to keep rates rises in check.

If the Government was genuinely focused on upgrading water assets, it could do so by simply setting up a fund from which councils could apply for capital grants for approved projects. Such a scheme would enable necessary upgrades to occur within existing local authorities and so remove the enormous cost of setting up a contrived and unnecessary governance structure tainted by accusations of asset theft, nepotism and power of veto.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Chapter and verse

In the Bible, the book of Romans, chapter 13, verses 1-2 state, "obey the government for God is the one who put it there. Those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God and punishment will follow".

How then does Brian Tamaki (NZ Herald, July 25) reconcile his alleged belief in and service to God with the disruption and blatant disobedience of the laws of New Zealand, standing proud in his organising and leading rallies against them?

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Take a walk

Why don't Brian Tamaki and his band of not-so-merry, moaning protesters get out and do something about these issues instead of marching along the Southern Motorway or holding up traffic in Christchurch and Wellington?

For instance, some could train as nurses; join St John's ambulance and train as a driver or paramedic; train as a social worker; volunteer to clean up waterways; coach a youth sports team; volunteer in a food bank; become a teachers' aide; work in an aged care facility; set pest traps; donate to charities; train as a builder; run creative workshops for youth; grow a veggie garden and fruit trees; and even buy a bus ticket or cycle to work.

Any fool can march along holding up a sign.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Driver error

I travel for 30 weeks a year. Why is there this obsession with speed as being the cure for road accidents?

Quoting the latest fatality on the Napier to Taupo road, where the limit has been reduced, the clue is the vehicle crossed the centre line.

Last month when I drove it, all vehicles were travelling at approximately 100km/h and those doing 80 or 90 were frustrating others who were passing them.

Traffic officers will say that people travel that road at 80km/h because, of course, they will when patrols are around.

It's about ability. A difference of 10km/h in speed doesn't compensate for that.

Hamish Walsh, Devonport.

Credit crunch

We all enjoy Emmerson's insightful cartoons but on Friday (NZ Herald), he missed the mark.

The cartoon showed three "fat cats" representing the banks, oil companies and landlords, and the supermarket duopoly all celebrating that inflation need not affect their profits. The three "fat cats" are represented as balding, overweight men in suits.

It is worth noting that three of the four largest banks in New Zealand and one of the two major supermarkets have women CEOs.

Neal Henderson, Bucklands Beach.

Ian Kirkpatrick

Ian Kirkpatrick (NZ Herald, July 22) has stated that modern rugby is dominated by defence and that the backs are having to face a battering ram to get through. He is so right.

In the old days, the defence was not as professional, and backs defended backs rather than a whole team facing them. Frankly, because of these tactics, the game has become boring.

I believe there are two solutions. The first, although impracticable, is the best. Simply increase the dimensions of the field by about 25 per cent. The players would be then more spread out. The practical answer, although it may shock the purists, is to decrease the size of the teams. One less back and one less forward on each team would make all the difference.

John L. Vague, Epsom.

Ambystoma mexicanum

One of the first things my wife and I do in the morning is try to solve the NZ Herald Word Wheel. Friday, July 22, really had us perplexed. I'm not sure how many readers will have heard of axolotls, newtlike amphibians found in Mexican lakes.

Geoff Mitchell, Hamilton.

Short & sweet

On plasterboard

Mark Nixon (NZH, July 25) says Fletchers' inability to plan caused the plasterboard shortage. Labour locked us down and didn't allow Fletchers to be classed as an essential service. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

On thugs

While I support increased penalties for assaults on police, the notion that "criminals will think twice" (NZH, July 22) and the offending will cease, has, unfortunately, never succeeded in practice. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

On Destiny

If Tamaki really wants to make his point, let him form a political party and try to effect change - oh that's right, he tried that already and failed. R Howell, Onehunga.

On rent

I wonder at the competence of the people running such agencies as Kāinga Ora who allowed a Napier tenant to amass a $40,000 debt. How difficult is it to require the rent to be deducted directly from the tenant's benefit/wages? Maxine Samson, Whakatane.

On rugby

All Blacks coach – same; captain – same; team – same. What is that quote about doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On rain

Correspondent John Ford is quite right (NZ Herald, July 25), our dams are close to 100 per cent capacity, with more rain to come. This time last year we were at 60 per cent so let's be happy. B. Watkin, Devonport.

The Premium Debate

Would a wealth tax work?

Multi-generational beneficiaries have a lethargy brought on by lack of ambition, drugs, alcohol and bad parenting which means they don't lift themselves or their kids up. How do we solve this? Not with excuses or handouts (unless directly to kids) but a shift to self-actuality - force them to work for their money. Community work would be an easy start.

No child should grow up cold or hungry. We are a small country, what's the actual figure that would insulate and warm all homes, and drop food packs to every home that needs one? Set up health/community centres in every vulnerable neighbourhood. If these factors make the difference then I'm happy for my tax dollars to be spent. No more excuses, let's see more personal accountability and let's not head further down this socialist road we seem to be on. Kath H.

Switzerland has a wealth tax but so far that hasn't made its rich residents flee to NZ, that I've noticed. Buying an untaxed property, maybe. The people who are complaining here about taxing their hard-earned gains are not the ones who would be hit by a wealth tax. That starts at a high level and targets the seriously rich. Brian C.

It's the principle. Why does the state consider I should pay exorbitantly higher taxes purely because I chose to lift myself up? It is greed. Pure and simple. I used to have friends like you when I was young. They constantly expected me to shout. Why? In their words, "you're rich bro, you can afford it". I wasn't, and I couldn't. Now I am financially comfortable whilst they are still telling everyone the world owes them. Dave B.

I hope Labour pursues this because it will mean more campaign funds for Act and National so we can get Labour gone from power. Jan W.

The solution is not taxation, it is education, amongst other things. When we value education and make it free for those skills that the country needs in the medium to long term, we will help all around. Giving governments more money to waste is a terrible idea. Sudhir M.