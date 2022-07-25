Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Wealthy immigrants, rent arrears, public service, Three Waters, and the Freedom and Rights Coalition

10 minutes to read
Should New Zealand further roll out the welcome mat for those people who are willing to invest in the country? Photo / Alex Burton, File

Should New Zealand further roll out the welcome mat for those people who are willing to invest in the country? Photo / Alex Burton, File

NZ Herald

Welcoming the wealthy
Matthew Hooton's article (NZ Herald, July 22) on inviting rich people to invest in New Zealand in return for citizenship, is much more accurate than he probably realises.
I recently watched a BBC programme

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.