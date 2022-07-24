Voyager 2021 media awards
Letters: Protesters are causing trouble, Ukraine, Foster's failed regime

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and other protesters walk along Newton Gully in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Protesters are causing trouble

While the Freedom and Rights protesters are blocking motorways does it occur to them that they are denying others the freedom and rights to travel and go about their lawful business?

