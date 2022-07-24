Letters: Protesters are causing trouble, Ukraine, Foster's failed regime

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and other protesters walk along Newton Gully in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Protesters are causing trouble

While the Freedom and Rights protesters are blocking motorways does it occur to them that they are denying others the freedom and rights to travel and go about their lawful business? Do they care? Are any of this Coalition doing anything practical to help alleviate the conditions they are protesting about? Or are they simply rabble-rousers?

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Protesting length of motorway

Brian Tamaki has led another protest with apparent impunity. This time he and his followers caused sections of Auckland's Southern Motorway to be closed so they could protest about an ever-increasing range of issues.

If it weren't so annoying for those held up in the resulting traffic jams or inconvenienced in other ways, Tamaki's antics would be really quite comical. He must enjoy making a fool of himself judging by the lengths he'll go to be seen and heard. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Brian's mood is nation's mood

Good governance doesn't cause constant social unrest and constant crises. Brian Tamaki's protest at the weekend reflects the mood of the nation.

This is what happens when hurt people are driven to projecting their pain and they take to the streets out of despair and desperation.

Perhaps this Government needs to take notice of the mood of the nation and finally listen to the people of this country. The country is cracking under a health crisis, a crime crisis, a Crown overspending crisis, and a financial mismanagement crisis. Political indifference and denial isn't kind — in fact, it's casual cruelty.

E. Smith, Waitākere.

Getting the grain through

At last some common sense has prevailed with Ukraine and Russia signing an agreement to permit the respective shipments of grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea. This agreement is only for 120 days and within that period Ukraine will need to ship some 20 millions tonnes of grain held in storage silos plus the shipment of this year's grain harvest. Assuming the Russians keep their word and do not attack these shipments, there remains the logistics of grain ships negotiating the heavily mined waters off the coast of Ukraine.

Logically, grain ships will need to sail in single file convoys escorted by Ukraine patrol vessels such as the ex-US Coast Guard Island class cutters donated before the onset of hostilities. These convoys will need to be preceded by Ukraine mine warfare vessels to clear a safe path through the minefields laid between Odesa and the sea border with Romania. If asked, New Zealand should support these UN brokered humanitarian grain shipments with whatever assistance is needed.

Murray Dear, Hamilton.

Ukraine: Time to talk

Let's hope that this leads to more talking between the two parties. The reality is that Ukraine will not win the war militarily, and a military win will bring Russia no joy, with sanctions and inherent problems with any occupied country.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia battalion take cover in a shelter at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

National will repeal it all

We currently have legislation including Three Waters, the Māori Health Authority and co-governance being implemented by the Government in the full knowledge that the legislation will be repealed at the first opportunity by a future National/Act Government. This is a waste of public funds, and the Labour and the Greens need to be held accountable. Far better to make these fundamental reforms by cross-party consent so that the taxpayer does not have to fund creation and then disbandment.

Bruce Snowsill, Warkworth.

Govt doing its best

Audrey Young in the Weekend Herald (July 23) analysed the current Government's achievements as measured against their election manifesto on which they got elected.

Of 92 different metrics they have not achieved on only three — 22 are still "In Progress" (partly achieved/proceeding through Parliament ) and a further 11 have not been achieved "As Yet " (still to be worked on.) This is a very good pass mark for me in these extremely difficult Covid-19 times. To those who cannot wait for change at the next election I can only advise, "be careful what you wish for".

Jim Holland, Orewa.

Ghosts of rugby past

After reading the Ian Kirkpatrick interview (NZ Herald, July 22) it made me wonder if the delegation he led into Mark Robinson's office entered by way of a rolling maul. Then I wondered if Mark gulped when he spotted Mark Shaw and Grizz Wyllie, reminding him as it did me of their era. That was not devoid of the fist biff, elbow jab, late tackle or ruck sprig. Even now, every time I see Grizz on the screen I have a nervous compulsion to rush outside and hose down my home. If any era was "rubbish" rugby, it was that era, not this one which is devoid of foul play. Our current ABs also keep "putting their bodies on the line"just as Ian, Mark and Grizz did. As for the 12-to-18-year-olds, it has always been their decision what sport they choose to play. Hopefully the "rubbish"headline will not accelerate the "losing of players", a concern we know is to be addressed by the collaboration of New Zealand Rugby and Silver Lake. Why not red card rubbish and negativity off the field and replace them with positivity? As for Ian's concern about the driving maul, did the delegation table a solution to the NZR? It appears it did not.

Gerard Beban, Cambridge.

All Blacks need more beef

I have watched and listened with interest to all the experts opining on what is wrong with the All Blacks and so far they have missed the obvious — that they are clearly not strong enough. Compare the All Blacks' upper body shape to that of the Irish players and our next opponents, the South Africans ... Ian Foster has become obsessed with slimming down our forwards for more speed but that comes at the expense of muscle power in the close contact where the All Blacks clearly come off second best. It all started to go wrong in the quarterfinal against England at the last World Cup, where the rest of the world saw how to beat us — big forwards and the 10-man game.

After watching South Africa beat the Welsh with their massive forwards, I don't hold out any hope for the All Blacks. It will take time and a change in coach to get back on track.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Foster's failed regime

Ian Foster says he is "strong", "resilient" and "strategic". Praise of oneself is worth nothing as one cannot be objective of one's worth or accomplishments. No words or cliches will explain why a team that was regarded as the best in the world is now regarded as second rate. Why should we continue to support a regime that has failed its players and supporters?

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Reserve Bank in spotlight

A former chairman of the RBNZ has publicly criticised the current Reserve Bank, citing an abdication of their mandate to ensure price stability, opting instead to pursue job creation in conjunction with the Government to confront the fallout from Covid-19.

The ultra loose and prolonged monetary conditions which prevailed were the source of much of our current inflation and not global events as claimed, the outcome predictable, prior warnings ignored.

The response to the challenge, control profligate government expenditure, of course initiate higher interest rates and painful as it seems limit wage increases which would perpetuate an endless inflationary spiral. This is the case if Labour's contentious Fair Pay Agreement is enacted.

PJ Edmondson, Tauranga.

Keep it in the family

Reading a recent article about potential pitfalls of using "the bank of Mum and Dad" got me thinking about why so many seem so reluctant to embrace intergenerational and wider family collaboration. For most of history, for most cultures this is the way things have worked — taking up the family trade, working the family farm. The concept is still embedded in the cultures of the Indian and Chinese migrants in New Zealand, as it also is in the Māori concept of whānau. Has the idea that the ultimate model of success is being a so-called "self-made man"taken such a hold that we'd rather see the next generation enslaved to decades of debt, slaving away for long hours in stressful jobs just to be able to say they made it on their own rather than collaborate with our own families? The main beneficiaries of this are the money lenders and the corporate mills, to which so many lives become the grist to prove this ridiculously unnecessary point. Why?

John Christiansen, Mt Albert.

Short & sweet

On Greens

Sadly for the aspirations of the Green Party, there appears to be a strong element in their ranks that would rather protest than progress.

Richard Alspach, Dargaville.

On Tamaki

Is Brian Tamaki the new messiah? God help us.

Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Tamaki is a menace to New Zealand society. His lawbreaking and anarchy preaching must be dealt with firmly by police and the courts.

Hans Braun, Takapuna.

On crime

Hit a cop, go to jail — no ifs, buts, or maybes. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Got given our free masks to wear ... but are they giving out free knife and bulletproof vests if we visit Auckland?

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On weather

There is nothing wrong with bad weather. Rain has filled Auckland's dams to near overflowing. What's the problem with that?

John Ford, Napier.

On Labour

While it wasn't one of the 75 achievements in 20 months of this Labour Government (Weekend Herald, July 23) congratulations are due to Megan Woods for resolving the plasterboard shortages caused by Fletcher's inability to plan. If you want something done, get a Labour Government.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.