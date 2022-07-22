Santa Claus is lying low while making preparations for Christmas, 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

Letter of the week: Eric Mischefski, Hastings

During my childhood, Santa did not mean much to me. My mother bought practical things like clothes for gifts.

The prospect of some jolly fat man shimmying down our chimney to provide free stuff is contrary to the advice we give our kids.

On any other day, somebody presenting in your house in disguise and raiding your food and drink would be considered home invasion.

We tell kids not to accept sweets from strangers, then on Halloween, encourage them to beg for lollies. We decry terrorism and celebrate an attempted blowing up of the British parliament on Guy Fawkes Day.

Many max out their credit cards during these commercial events and spend the rest of the year trying to pay it off. The success or not of Christmas is measured by how well retailers have done compared to historic data.

Customers move heaven and earth to get their gifts under the tree only to find their gifts have devalued by 50 per cent the following day due to Boxing Day sales.

These sentiments are not original but I do think, given the current cost of climate change, we need to look at resetting our priorities.

Military support

We seem to be normalising murders and the shooting up of houses.

Even under the proposed five-year penalty - by the time judges take into account such factors as remorse, early guilty plea, unfortunate family history, parole, edited victims statements - it is unlikely that the offender will even do two years prison time.

Very little thought goes into exacerbating factors such as trauma, having to relocate for fear of retribution.

If the police aren't given the laws to deal with such crimes and they are not backed up by the judiciary then perhaps the law needs to be changed whereby the military can be used against domestic terrorists, which is not currently lawful.

Constable Len Snee was killed by Jan Molenaar when he could have been shielded by a personnel carrier.

Adrian Wilson, Northcote.

Sphere of influence

Fran O'Sullivan's concerns about Christopher Luxon's suitability as party leader and possible Prime Minister (Weekend Herald, July 16) provide a useful checklist for all voters to consider at election time.

Choosing which party, or candidate to vote for is a big responsibility – the biggest in fact, for a democracy to continue, and flourish – and currently not recognised enough.

Hence our ever-diminishing voter turn-out at election time.

Civics in schools, taught properly, would turn this around - by establishing, for every student, their essential understanding of how government functions – how it totally influences every facet of life in New Zealand.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Fuelling ambitions

The Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) grouping has had a sudden rush of countries desiring admission.

Iran and Argentina have already applied. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey have expressed close interest.

It appears that, with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia in the same group, BRICS-plus has huge leverage over crude oil supply.

The most recent data on world energy use shows that, over the past several years, and despite billions upon billions of dollars poured into renewables, the fossil fuel proportion of energy supply has reduced from 84 per cent down to 82 per cent. Projections by the International Energy Agency indicate that the ratio will not change at any noticeable rate before 2050, despite driving the collective West into penury.

The Third World is making a determined bid to become the First World, founded upon cheap, reliable energy supply.

G. N. Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

Rub of the green

In defence of Ian Foster and the All Blacks it needs to be pointed out that last year, we beat Australia three times, had a win and a loss against South Africa, fading at the finish after being in virtual lockdown for three months, which would have been very debilitating for the players.

In this season against a superb Irish team, we suffered from Murphy's Law. Anything that could go wrong has gone wrong. With Covid, untimely injuries, and refereeing injustice in the case of Angus Ta'avao, the All Blacks have faced hurdles they could have done without.

The team and the coaches deserve our support rather than the persecution they are suffering.

Michael Ford, Cambridge.

Heavens above

"It is true because it is impossible" run the words of a famous early apologist for the resurrection truth. "One Solitary Life" fulfilling "The Suffering Servant Prophecy" of Isaiah 53 may sound incredible.

Ireland is a tiny country of under seven million people, where rugby is only a minority interest, confined to limited regions or groups. Gaelic football and soccer tend to attract far greater interest in Ireland.

The All Blacks losing a home series to Ireland is surely beyond belief.

James Hardy, Belfast, Ireland.

Too well bred

Correspondent, H Lewis (Weekend Herald, July 16) in commenting on Jacinda Ardern's dress may have forgotten, or sadly, not enjoyed reading, Beatrix Potter's "The Tale of Johnny Town-Mouse" in which Timmy Willie, country mouse, falls unexpectedly into Johnny Town-Mouse's dinner party.

"With the utmost politeness, he introduced Timmy Willie to the nine other mice, all with long tails and white neck-ties. Timmy Willie's own tail was insignificant. Johnny Town-mouse and his friends noticed it; but were too well bred to make personal remarks."

Are the derogatory remarks about Jacinda Arden's dress, a sad reflection, of an uncaring, rude society into which we have descended?

Barbara N. Barwick, Gisborne.

A quick word

This could be an opportune time for the financial authorities in Sri Lanka to arrange for Grant Robertson to fly over there with his money printing machine. Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth.

Two hundred people died with Covid; 75 died with Levi jeans; 185 died with pierced ears; 77 died with blue underwear. So what? G J Philip, Huntly.

Waka Kotahi has been criticised for spending $25m on an office fit-out ($2870sq m). This amount is only roughly between 52 per cent and 70 per cent of the cost per sq m to build Auckland cycleways. One would think they got a bargain. Paul Field, St Heliers.

Christopher Luxon sees "bottom feeders" and "soft businesses" feeding on "corporate welfare". How short is his memory of an ex-CEO of Air NZ, happily lapping up millions of taxpayer subsidies? Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

Just as men shouldn't have say on a woman's abortion, politicians who are not scientists shouldn't have any say on climate change. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

With General Practice a female-dominated profession, it would be very easy to see Andrew Little's sustained attacks and paltry 3 per cent funding offer as an extension of the lack of recognition and pay parity issues experienced by women in all sectors. Dr Nicola Manttan, Christchurch.

The rugby was embarrassing enough but why those great blasts of flame? They may have given some of the Neanderthals in the crowd a thrill but it scarcely enhanced New Zealand's clean green image. Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Elevation for players to the national team is via performance in Super Rugby. Selection for coaches is via cronyism. Ian Brady, Titirangi.

Apparently, a New Zealand team has lost a rugby game. I expect this, too, is Jacinda's fault. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

The decline in quality of performances by the All Blacks under Ian Foster mirrors the decline in quality of life for New Zealanders under Jacinda Ardern. Cam Calder, Devonport.

The NRL appears to be swimming against the tide with its soft attitude to thuggery and violence. None of the combatants in the ugly melee we witnessed in State Of Origin 3 was even suspended. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

Your interview with Keith Turner (WH, July 16) missed out an amazing power source rolling past your buildings four times a day - tidal flow. The tides happen during droughts, or on windless days. Paul Bowker, Rawene .

The brain drain can stay away this time. They cost a bloody fortune the last time they came snivelling home with the latest in runny noses. M McLaughlin, Ruawai.

With kindness being mentioned so often these days, Steve Braunias captured it so beautifully in his article about The Singing Cowboy, Jock Hume, and his sister Mary. Thank you Steve. Teresa Graham, Warkworth.

Do the glamorous "Rich Listers" stars (WH, July 16) all buy from the same sunglass shop? Steve Thomas, Titirangi.