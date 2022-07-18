Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Abuse in care, wealth distribution, Covid compliance, and education

11 minutes to read
Alison Pascoe spent 50 years in a mental hospital despite having no psychiatric illness and has shared her story with a Royal Commission. Photo / Michael Craig

Alison Pascoe spent 50 years in a mental hospital despite having no psychiatric illness and has shared her story with a Royal Commission. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

Abuse in care
Indescribable abuse in psychiatric care provided by the state is being described at the Royal Commission hearings (NZ Herald, July 15).
While this may be shocking news to the public, it is no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.