Artist impression of the proposed Kāinga Ora social housing complex for seniors to be built in Manukau. Illustration / Supplied via Kāinga Ora

Artist impression of the proposed Kāinga Ora social housing complex for seniors to be built in Manukau. Illustration / Supplied via Kāinga Ora

Letter of the week: David Burt, Hillsborough

Putting aside politics, Steven Joyce (Weekend Herald 9 July) makes a pertinent point. We need to expand the social housing supply and this is not going to happen if Government continues to shun community housing providers and goes it alone through Kāinga Ora.

A recent announcement by Kāinga Ora of building a 16-storey, 123-unit complex designed for seniors in Manukau, at a cost of $100 million plus civil works, starkly illustrates the point. Just 500m away, community housing provider Abbeyfield New Zealand is trying to build a 12-unit supported-living complex for seniors. Abbeyfield, which operates 14 similar houses throughout New Zealand cannot secure finance to build this complex at a cost of $3 million, despite owning a site and having received a generous grant from the Stevenson Trust.

If Abbeyfield can house seniors in their own studio ensuite apartment with the support of a live-in housekeeper and cook at $250,000 per unit, why is Kāinga Ora spending over $800,000 per unit to do the same thing in the same area?

The Government needs to change its view that only the state can solve the housing issue and support community housing providers to assist in fixing our dire housing problem.

Disclosure: The author is a board member of Abbeyfield Properties

Singing praises

Thank you to Steve Braunias for his moving tribute (Weekend Herald, July 9) to Jock Hume - the "Singing Cowboy" and his sister Mary. Over 50 per cent of New Zealanders experience some form of mental illness within their immediate or extended families.

The devoted support of Jock's sister Mary, for over 50 years, enabled Jock, despite suffering from schizophrenia, to fulfill his dream of becoming a successful entertainer. What an example of love and selflessness in today's egocentric society.

Jackie Evans, Rotorua.

The "Singing Cowboy" profile (Weekend Herald, July 9) was Steve Braunias at his best - touching, sensitive, deeply concerned yet invasive... all at the same time.

And opening our hearts to the innocence and vulnerability of Jock, whom everybody knows.

Thanks, Steve, now we will be more sensitive, ourselves, to those who are... different.

Martin Dunn, Takapuna.

Taking pride

John Roughan's final words in his article (Weekend Herald, July 9) on independence are a perfect description of his own article - "immature and pathetic".

I am a proud New Zealander, proud of our independent foreign policies over the decades; of our courage in standing up to major foreign powers on nuclear issues; of our response to terrorists and gun lobbyists after the Christchurch massacre; our being the first nation in the world to accord women their right to vote; proud of our Prime Minister speaking up for women's rights in the face of recent Supreme Court rulings in the USA; of her speaking up, repeatedly, on behalf of the rights of New Zealanders being abused in Australia, and now making real progress on that issue.

Proud, so many times, on so many issues.

Lynn John, Ōrewa.

Tax creep

Tax thresholds have not changed since tax year 2011/12 - an "oversight" that insidiously increases income tax.

The effect of doing nothing has cost taxpayers, added to government coffers and given the impression of fiscal prudence.

From my calculations, tax thresholds should be: $14k-$19k; $48k-$65k; and $70k-$95k. Government intransigence costs, for example those earning $48k in 2012 and now earning $65k, about $2.1k more tax through no fault of their own.

Likewise, the average $83k income pays about $3.4k more tax. The last $13k of that income at the top tax rate.

Freezing thresholds will no doubt be relaxed prior to the 2023 election and touted as a tax cut - with our money.

Kenneth Lees, Whangārei.

Now we're thinking

What a great series of articles (Weekend Herald, July 9).

Fran O'Sullivan suggested the need for a change of mindset for NZ immigration authorities "from police force to recruitment agency".

Andrew Barnes suggested Auckland Transport start with its own workforce to test the viability of consistently getting on a bike, walking or catching public transport.

Steven Joyce sought to explain the factors that may have led to the worsening crisis in rental housing availability (government spend on motels for emergency housing has gone from $12 million in 2017 with 5000 on the waiting list to $1.2 billion with 27,000 on the waiting list).

Joyce's contention was that policy changes around the housing rental market implemented by the current Government have made it hugely less attractive for people to invest in. He also points to the seeming suppression of not-for-profit community housing providers whilst recognising the "reasonable job" Kāinga Ora is doing.

If we are ever to understand that good intentions don't automatically lead to good outcomes, we need more of this sophisticated analysis.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Transport yourselves

I appreciated the detailed article that Andrew Barnes wrote (Weekend Herald, July 9) - and also previous letters to the editor - concerning all employers of AT being required to move around Auckland in the way AT expects all Aucklanders to do.

I'm sure that Barnes speaks for a great number of Aucklanders.

Alan Jermaine, Northcote.

A quick word

The huge burden on our healthcare system is the result of generations of people living in crowded conditions, smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise. Money spent addressing this would pay dividends in the future. Robin Groombridge, Warkworth.

Andrew Barnes presents an excellent examination of AT ( WH, July 9) that corroborates the maxim: "You can't manage unless you measure." Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Now that Boris has more freedom, will he have time to go to a barber and get his hair cut? Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

Not only have we inflation on prices of supermarket foods but we have sneaky shrink-flation where packaging size is the same but contains less weight content at the same price. Marie Kaire, Whangārei

Since we were blessed with Facebook, I find it harder to be a proud Kiwi. R Irwin, Te Atatu South.

Brian Tamaki brags that he organised 116 anti-mandate protests. If I put all that time and effort in and achieved absolutely nothing I'd be keeping my mouth shut. L Mallon, Te Atatū.

If the Government achieved zero carbon emissions, technically all flora and fauna - ourselves included - would be dead. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Do we really want to be subjected to the latest fad of being collectively addressed as "guys"? John Norris, Whangamatā.

Diana Wichtel (Canvas, July 9) asks "is the National Party a party for women"? Given the politically experienced and extremely capable Nicola Willis has to take a back seat to Christopher Luxon, with little political experience or capability, I would say not. J L Jones, Devonport.

I find it ironic that Steven Joyce's article (WH, July 9) included the words housing crises in its heading. For a good year before the 2017 general election, National government ministers were asked about the housing crisis and denied it existed. David Patterson, Levin.

The All Blacks have an opportunity next year in France to be the first nation to win the RWC four times, but our coaching staff just don't seem to be on the same hunger page. That's okay though, it is taught these days that participation counts. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

"If your name is Timothy O'Pat, as long as you come from Ireland, there's a welcome on the mat." Maybe the All Blacks were just being welcoming on Saturday night at Dunedin? Andrea Dorn, St Heliers.

Rather than an inquisition on what the All Blacks did wrong we should focus on what Ireland did right. Reg Dempster, Albany.

The dress that Jacinda Arden wore to meet Boris Johnson looks as if it came from a Gloriavale wardrobe. H Lewis, St Heliers.