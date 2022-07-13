Is high-density housing really necessary, and when did we have a debate about it? Photo / Michael Craig, File

Living room

With research proving that green space is necessary for mental health and the problems folk are having here now, it concerns me that trees are being taken down and buildings are virtually covering most of the sections being built on now.

In Canvas a week ago, there was an article about a German architect, who was stated to be ahead of his time, who built his high-density housing in a horseshoe facing into a park. The residents were so happy, they were still there 20 years later - are we going backwards? What has happened to the margins between buildings and the right to sunlight? What happens to the stormwater? Where do children play? Surely we should have some basic design requirements?

E. Barclay, Takapuna.

Callous daze

Well said, Mary Hearn (NZ Herald, July 12). My wife and I have not yet had Covid and do not want it.

We rarely leave the house except for essential necessities such as doctors' visits and supermarkets.

It is no surprise to us that Covid-19 is gaining pace.

When we do go out, we see those who think that they know more than science.

Flouting the rules, no masks, no keeping a distance etc; What is it with them? Is it just anti-government; it won't happen to me; or just plain ignorance?

Eric Bennett, Red Beach.

Race relations

Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, July 12) is another of New Zealand's Champagne socialists who constantly thinks that wanting a country of equality is called "racism".

David Seymour is, in my opinion, speaking for a great many New Zealanders who are sick of the division that is being promoted by this Government and causing many to feel ostracised.

Having equality for all New Zealanders is not as he quotes "straight-out racism". It's called harmony.

John McOviney, Mt Maunganui.

Historic context

After reading Simon Wilson's article (NZ Herald, July 12), I felt I had to add my comment. Politicians supposedly targeting the disgruntled among those of European-descent seem blissfully ignorant of European constitutional traditions, in particular, the British constitutional traditions New Zealand is allegedly founded on.

The Crown never owned all the land in the UK. Shakespeare's histories refer to a land where the Crown is merely the largest land-holder, and the King must play nice. Cities held considerable rights on their own account, and the Crown had no right to interfere. A man's house is his castle means exactly that - the Crown and its agents have no automatic right to enter, but must apply, giving good and adequate reason.

Look at the Treaty of Waitangi in that light, and Queen Victoria is less overlord and more a UN Secretariat.

Things have changed since then of course, but the principle holds - where original title has not been extinguished, the rights belong and must be upheld.

It's bemusing - and amusing - that the people supposedly upholding the European traditions don't know what they are, or cherry-pick.

It calls for satire.

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.

Voting provision

Referring to Simon Wilson's critique (NZ Herald, July 12) of David Seymour and Act, I believe most Kiwis in our multi-ethnic society are happy to observe and respect in good faith all things Māori such as language, Matariki, traditions, Treaty partnership requirements and the like. But what they do not want to be undermined are the fundamental provisions of our valued democracy, i.e. universal suffrage and one person one vote at all levels of national and local government. There is a danger that the two threads may become mutually exclusive.

The onus is on our political masters to design their social engineering legislation to ensure this cannot ever happen. This Labour government is on dangerous ground.

Derek Smith, Newmarket.

Positives accentuated

There was no mention of Act's anti-co-governance petition at the public revelations of policy last weekend. Could it be because Act's last update reported just 10,000 signatures, less than 0.03 per cent of the population?

The anti-Three Waters petition by another organisation that would also scotch the Matariki holiday has done marginally better, with 100,000 signatures, about the same small number that opposed Delta mandates, 3 per cent.

This tells us the country is more relaxed about current Government policy and turned off by naysayers without ideas and solutions.

Although I would love to see Act and others engage in real and constructive debate about these issues, as opposed to just saying "no" to attract the negative votes, it seems pretty clear that informed, positive-minded Kiwis won't be lured out of positivity.

That's good news.

Keith Burgess, Sumner.

Beijing influence

Sri Lanka led South Asia on multiple socioeconomic indicators for several decades and today owes US$51 billion to foreign agencies including $7 billion to Chinese banks and other lenders.

Beijing's influence in Sri Lanka has grown exponentially in the past 15 years while Western countries played armchair critics, hosting infrastructure projects that did little to boost the island nation's economy.

While Sri Lanka's economic disaster is blamed on factors including mismanagement, pandemic tourism declines and populist tax cuts, Chinese-influenced projects drained public finances.

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves ran out in April and its 22 million people are in dire straits facing food, fuel, and basic medicine shortages. So far Beijing has been quiet in terms of offering assistance.

Larger and wealthier partners of the Pacific Forum need to significantly increase their presence and offer credible alternatives to the Pacific nations if they are to lessen Beijing's influence in the region. If not, China will continue to establish partnerships and the poor nations will have no alternative but to depend on them more and more.

Jayasiri Basnayake, Hillsborough.

Not working

Despite what Michael Wood writes (NZ Herald, July 11), the facts speak for themselves.

Hundreds of businesses are unable to find suitable staff in New Zealand.

The Government is driven by an ideology that blindly asserts that there are New Zealanders able to fill the vacancies but clearly this is not correct.

Meanwhile, there has been a huge increase in those on the Jobseeker benefit. Further proof that locals are not able to solve the shortage of qualified people for so many roles.

Nor is the level of wages paid a valid argument, as employers in most industries have increased payments to their staff.

Perhaps the main cause of the lack of understanding of the demand for overseas workers is the lack of actual business experience in Cabinet.

Janie Weir, Newmarket.

Lofty pulpit

In a speech at a recent event for The Freedoms and Rights Coalition, Brian Tamaki once again (NZ Herald, July 12) showed how egotistical he is by praising himself.

He seemingly bragged that he was behind 116 anti-mandate protests, "I organised them, I dated them. Take that." And his admiring followers cheered.

It's amazing that none of them can see through the charade that he perpetuates.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Number crunching

Health Minister Andrew Little refuses to agree with many frontline health personnel that there is a crisis. He states that the government has added 5500 medical positions over five-and-a-half years. How many have left in the same period? This government promised to be the most open, transparent and honest New Zealand had seen. Next year, thank goodness, we will all get a chance to reflect on that statement.

Paul Jarvis, Orewa.

Fallen heroes

Many thanks to John Clark (NZ Herald, July 12) for drawing attention to the perilous plight of trees in Auckland. The devastation continues, notwithstanding recent rulings by the Appeal Court.

Who cares about trees? They only get in the way of making more money. Besides, they're untidy; they drop leaves and spread roots.

Trouble is, if we cut them all down, we'll have no air to breathe, no places to go for shade, shelter and recreation. No branches for children to climb and play in, no places for the birds to sing, no beauty left for anyone, for anything.

Ron Riddell, Titirangi.

Short & sweet

On rugby

"Irish eyes" are well and truly smiling now. Andrea Dorn, St Heliers.

On honesty

Truth and justice exalts a nation, but lies and deception destroy it. Ian George, Howick.

On co-governance

We need to stop using the term co-governance, which sounds almost benign, and refer instead to race-based oligarchy. Ross Weenink, Wellington.

On Ardern

What a sad outlook on life Christine McNamara must have in claiming (NZH, 12 July) that the PM's recent overseas diplomacy was "self-promotion". Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On morbidity

Comparing the actual number of deaths in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic with earlier years' figures that reveal fewer deaths than expected, means we're doing something very right indeed. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

On health

The media seem obsessed with making Andrew Little admit there is a "crisis" in the health system. Positive suggestions, instead of relentless criticism, would be so much more helpful to pull us through these dire winter blues. Sue Rawson, Papamoa Beach.

The Premium Debate

Auckland Council's 'mistaken' belief in its commercial expertise

When bureaucrats try to run a business with someone else's money, what can go wrong?Apelu R.

Yes, and are we paying $600,000 per annum for offices for construction of the Skypath, which is not even happening. How about the roading at Constellation Drive? Work in progress for at least five years and drive through not one person working on it. Just vehicles and cones. Where is the accountability? John W.

It is well past time, yes, the ports should be leased to a company that can run a port. Len H.

Maybe it's time to consider leasing the entire port operation to an international port company specialist such as Hutchinson who run the port in Hong Kong and other Asian centres. Auckland ratepayers need a guaranteed return on their investment. Gary W.

Do you really think the Ports of Auckland cares? Maria B.

If you need an example of how-to versus how-not-to, Port of Tauranga and Auckland Ports would make the perfect case study. From the time Tauranga caught them asleep when they set up the inland port in Auckland, to the many other smart steps on the way to today, Auckland Ports really have been trying to catch up. Over 25 years catching up and still not there? Bruce P.