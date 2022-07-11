Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland Council's 'mistaken' belief in its commercial expertise: former port and airport watchdog

6 minutes to read
Ports of Auckland to write off $65m and counting from failed automation project. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Auckland Council's "mistaken belief" it had the expertise to govern and monitor commercial entities is a major reason why it's taken so long for the disastrous Ports of Auckland automation project to get "proper scrutiny".

