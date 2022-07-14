Police attend to a scene after a gang-related fight in a Whangārei street. Photo / Northern Advocate

Breaking bad

The article by Jarrod Gilbert (NZ Herald, July 11) on family violence interlinks with attacks in public places. Psychologically disturbed people with knives and guns; kids in stolen cars smashing store windows; and gangs in drive-by shootings are rampant. Alcohol and drugs, poverty and poor parenting are not the major cause.

More police, being "tough on crime" and extra prisons are not the solution.

The evil elephant in the room is the violent cultural programming of society.

We need to reduce "violence indoctrination" on our screens. Murder and mayhem on TV, computer, anti-social media 24/7 normalises violence in real life. Under the pretext of "free speech" or entertainment and profitability, we get hooked.

Individuals can resist violent conditioning but too many "at-risk" people watch extremely sick violent behaviours then, consciously or unconsciously, act it out.

Addictive algorithms feed collective violence. Reducing online violence should be the government's health and safety priority.

The greatest epidemic in this country is social violence, coupled with the mental health crisis in our society.

Laurie Ross, Glen Eden.

Measuring success

Having read Fiona Alexander's adulatory letter (July 13) regarding our Prime Minister and her successes overseas, I would question the true value of her so-called achievements.

As far as the FTA with Britain is concerned, Britain was "ripe for the picking" having recently left the EU as Australia proved when they signed their lucrative FTA some eight months ago.

We should have done far better with such a golden opportunity presenting itself to us; it will never be easier.

Great that she managed to extend the working holiday visas in Britain, whilst encouraging the Australian Government to look into making it easier for New Zealanders in Australia to get residency. This will be extremely welcome news to the droves of "New Zealand's best" leaving our shores for undeniably greener pastures in these, and many other countries.

It may also help convince some of the undecided to make up their minds; tantamount to aiding and abetting another "brain drain".

Now she is at the Pacific Forum, no doubt trying to rectify the harm done by Nanaia Mahuta's inexplicable neglect of her portfolio.

Maybe, however, I've got it all wrong and Alexander actually wrote her letter "tongue in cheek".

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Spending time

Christopher Luxon says Labour is addicted to spending and this is causing inflation.

According to NZ economists, most of the domestic stimulus for inflation was put in place in early 2020 when the Reserve Bank lowered the OCR and started quantitative easing, the supply chain problems then started in most countries causing inflationary pressure internationally.

For further facts look at the Reserve Bank report to the Government's Finance Committee. It said government spending had a small influence on inflation in the context of the above international facts.

If Luxon is referring to other spending, it would help if he said whether he will cut the health, education or social services budgets.

To be fair, most government extra spending in the last two years has been on subsidising wages during lockdowns, so he could be referring to National spending a lot less in this area, but it's hard to tell without specific details.

David Patterson, Levin.

As opposed to

As each day passes I am increasingly frustrated (or is it angered?) by the continued negativity of the most "popular" Opposition parties in New Zealand to every decision our current government makes, or doesn't make.

The assumption underlying this approach is that I and every other citizen, lacking in intelligence, is totally ignorant and lacks any knowledge and understanding of what has, and is happening, around the world.

Plus we will, without question and without rational and logical argument, accept all that they say, and if elected tomorrow we are convinced they would overnight solve the problems not just for Aotearoa but for the rest of the globe.

This reflects the worst features of the Westminster model which assumes the primary purpose of the "Opposition" is to oppose. Could we in New Zealand please show some leadership and have some intelligent debate that acknowledges reality, rather than continues what I find is a rather stupid and unproductive game?

David Hood, Hamilton.

Nursing dilemma

It is about time the Ministry of Health recognised the elephant in the room when considering the country's approach to fighting Covid and specifically the BA.5 variant. Time to admit that hospitals are failing in their care of Covid patients because of several factors.

In terms of numbers of new infections, we are finding that although vaccinations may still have their place and masks are still highly recommended, it is not just the unfilled nursing positions in hospital causing the problem. An honest look at nurses who in spite of being up to date with all precautions are getting infected (some with reinfections) and cannot work, or are suffering from the stress of toxic workplaces, is needed.

Rehire those nurses who were fired for defying the mandates — they are needed at the coalface and are no more likely than the mandate-compliant nursing staff to pass on or contract infection.

It's time for common sense as there will be political accountability and scapegoating if the ministry gets it wrong this time.

Dennis Pennefather, Gisborne.

Hospital waits

With regard to the article 'ED overload: Sick wait in a leaky tent' (NZ Herald, July 14): I have a son who lives in Limerick, Ireland. Recently his 12-year-old son had a medical problem and was taken to Limerick Hospital by his mother. They waited, seated from 10pm until 6.30am the next morning before being seen — 8½ hours. He was operated on for appendicitis at 1pm. New Zealand is not the only country with long hospital waits.

Frank Coulter, Pauanui Beach.

Dog breeders' sentence

I am appalled at the sentence given to the mother and daughter who were prosecuted for the abuse of the German Shepherd dogs they were supposed to be breeding (NZ Herald, July 14).

A slap on the wrist for one and an additional stint in the "naughty corner", after all those poor dogs suffered.

How can the abuse of innocent animals be so trivialised? A good custodial sentence and a fine would have been more appropriate.

Are these of no importance because they can't stick up for themselves?

J. Willis, Waiuku.

Housing ills

Social Housing may well be in crisis but P J Edmondson (NZ Herald, July 13) has obviously not lived in an emergency housing motel. I volunteer at Tenants Protection and daily we get calls from people living in such places.

It is especially hard on families with children as it seems most of the other inhabitants smoke meth. I would not call this a generous offer but a place of last resort; certainly not one to swap for living with the family.

An old hand at Tenants Protection said the housing situation changed overnight when Ruth Richardson brought in market rents for state houses. No longer could many people stay in state houses and so moved in with families, or garages, caravans or left town. The state houses remained empty and many eventually were sold.

Paula Bennett first put up people in motels and a good idea it was, too.

Although none of this is the problem of the Government's own making, Edmondson is right that eventually, those motels will revert back to tourist accommodation and whichever government is in power will have to continue building state houses.

Sally James, Ponsonby.

Beyond peer

I see the James Webb Space Telescope is letting us see closer to the Big Bang than the Hubble. Yet still, those most distant galaxies are faint smudges in the dark background in every direction. And the next iteration will, we assume, let us see even closer.

Will those faint smudges still be there, or will there be some small sign saying "bang"? Or millions of small signs in every direction?

Will we eventually come to the conclusion that maybe The Big Bang Theory is just that, a theory based on a conclusion that redshift is always caused by recession speed and not some other incompletely understood or unknown phenomenon?

I understand that funding for these endeavours comes partially from the belief that we are searching for evidence that something existed and I am fully in favour of it. A search for evidence that something never existed would get no backing, just like asking for tithes for the church of atheism.

But I wonder whether alternative models of the universe are equally considered.

Maurice Robertson, Torbay.

Shifting burden

Exactly what is the Reserve Bank trying to achieve by putting up interest rates yet again? The bank's stated aim is to contain inflation, but all it is doing is shifting inflation, which was spread across the economy, on to the shoulders of mortgage holders instead.

The prime drivers of inflation are currently fuel, whose costs are driven by overseas factors including the war in Ukraine, and food, which any supermarket shopper knows about. Fuel and food are not going to start dropping in price just because mortgage holders are paying more and more interest. Mortgage holders already report cutting back on expenses that could drive inflation because they haven't got any discretionary money left to spend.

The only possible result of the Reserve Bank's actions is more mortgagee sales, and more misery for people whose only crime was to join the property ladder at a time when prices were sky-high and mortgage money was dirt-cheap.

Jeremy Hall, Hauraki.

Hit the road

The extravagant $25m NZTA has just spent on new offices for itself raises the question, why does NZTA need to have its head office in such expensive commercial property in central Wellington?

Why could it not be based in a cheaper regional centre such as Palmerston North or Rotorua? Office space would be cheaper, housing for staff would be cheaper and it would bring much-needed decent-paying jobs and economic stimulus to a regional city.

The savings could help repair some of our rough and worn state highways across the country or provide funding for new trains needed to replace the worn-out Capital Connection train.

Isaac Broome, Pukekohe.

When sorrows come

With apologies to Shakespeare, oh Auckland Transport, how do you frustrate thee? Let me count (only some of) the ways:

Why does Broadway need yet another set of lights, less than 20m from an existing set of lights? That's nine sets between Newmarket pool and Great South Rd.

Why are the pedestrian crossings in Mission Bay and Newmarket set to always activate for pedestrians? Surely pedestrians can push a button?

As a cyclist of 30+ years, the new bike lane on Tamaki Drive is more dangerous to me than the road ever was.

The new (and, frankly, ridiculous) 30km/h speed limit in St Heliers now extends into the residential area up to Clarendon Rd – what madness is that?

Your ideology of safety at all costs is fairy tale stuff and leads to the absurdity that speed limits should be zero (vehicles can do no harm if they aren't moving) and all footpaths should be fenced.

The truly sad thing is - as insane as this sounds - at the current rate, it's not outside the realms of possibility.

Shane Johnstone, Glendowie.

Driving progress

In the same newspaper (NZ Herald, July 13), Pippa Cooms defends the decision to get cars out of the central city stating, "this is what Aucklanders have been asking for" and in letters to the editor, the opposite is posited.

Larry Tompkins is right.

Allowing cars to park for an hour in Queen St - not in those over-priced, inconvenient parking buildings - will help revive struggling businesses and return the old vibe to the town centre.

Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

Short & sweet

On wealth

The reality of the trickle-down economic theory is there is substantially more trickle-up than trickle-down. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On rugby

Gregor Paul hints that Foster should remain and Plumtree should go. Plumtree has an excellent record as a coach; Foster a terrible one. Steve Dransfield, Wellington.

So the All Blacks are supposed to win everything? How bloody boring. Brian Cuthbert, Army Bay.

On ministers

Every Government minister interviewed about the increasingly desperate struggles confronting Aotearoa sounds as though their focus and energies are overwhelmingly directed at defending the Labour Party, rather than the country. J. Livingstone, Remuera.

On powers

Am I the only one who thinks it is time for China, Russia and the United States to stop meddling in the affairs of other, smaller countries? Each of them has more than enough territory and wealth to satisfy their needs. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

On calls

What absolute nonsense so-called telephone etiquette (NZH, July 13) that requires a text before telephoning. The people I call are smart enough not to answer if it isn't convenient. Simple eh? Maxine Samson, Whakatane.

The Premium Debate

Seymour: Debating one person, one vote is not racism

David Seymour could not care less about the principle of "one person, one vote". The ACT Party is silent on landlords with properties in multiple electorates being able to vote in multiple local government elections - the most flagrant violation of democratic principles you can imagine. The party also vehemently opposes prisoners having the right to vote. Instead, ACT and their supporters reserve their "concern for democracy" for Maori having a seat at the table when it comes to water delivery services. We all know what's driving this. Steve E.

Any New Zealander who has property in multiple locations can vote for the local body in the relevant area. Big deal. They pay the rates. It's local body stuff that councils deal with, not the racist disenfranchisement that central government has the power to do. Quite a difference. Or would you prefer taxation without representation? Sean P.

Yes, we do all know what is driving this - that people should not be called racist because they have a different opinion about co-governance. The silent majority will speak loudly at voting time. Mathilde T.

All colonised peoples were conquered and plundered to varying degrees. Plundering unjustly, strengthening the coloniser against the other colonising states was what it was about. So now everyone has problems. Restoring ownership, which is governance rights, can be good and appropriate. Or not. I don't see that we need to be too fixed about it.

Our Governing system can change (MMP example). But we need to decide. Not sneaky pseudo-revolutionary politicians trying to hoodwink and manipulate the electorate. I note Seymour didn't restate his "ethno-state" line for the NZ Herald readership. Isn't he lily white then? Simon F.