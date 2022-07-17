Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: We can't afford to mask truth, AB panic button , Blame Govt, not nurses

8 minutes to read
All Black Head Coach Ian Foster after losing the International series between the All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

All Black Head Coach Ian Foster after losing the International series between the All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

We can't afford to mask truth

With superior antiviral masks now being provided at no personal cost to everyone, it is time to restate simple facts concerning the importance of mask-wearing, especially as there is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.