Letters: We can't afford to mask truth, AB panic button , Blame Govt, not nurses

All Black Head Coach Ian Foster after losing the International series between the All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

We can't afford to mask truth

With superior antiviral masks now being provided at no personal cost to everyone, it is time to restate simple facts concerning the importance of mask-wearing, especially as there is so much incorrect information on social media.

The Omicron virus spreads many metres, as fine aerosol particles, from one person to another. Professional medical grade masks reduce the breathing in of the virus, and in reverse stops infected individuals passing it on to others. Senior medical advisers state virus spread can be reduced by at least 50 per cent with adequate mask-wearing.

No one undergoing surgery could contemplate operating theatre staff not wearing masks at any time. With Omicron infections rapidly rising again, described as a fresh viral pandemic, and still able to cause serious illness and death, it is unacceptable for anyone not to wear adequate masks within all public indoor surroundings.

Medical experts consider it analogous to the automatic wearing of car seatbelts. The excuse that masks are uncomfortable, or unnecessary, is inconsiderate nonsense.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

NZ Rugby seriously wrong

Well done, Ireland. In winning the All Blacks series you have shown the importance of a well-coached team, armed with skilled players, superior tactics and high-energy execution.

Three Kiwi-born players excelled in a superior Irish coaching environment, having had less than stellar playing careers in their motherland.

World-beating New Zealanders coach other international teams, while Scott Robertson is not wanted by those who decide All Black coaching appointments.

There is something seriously wrong, pointing to poor NZR decision-making at every level.

The coaching panel have had their chances and failed to prove their worth. The inevitable soul-searching ahead of the World Cup challenge calls for brave, smart selection of better coaching personnel.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Time to pound AB panic button

The defeat of the All Blacks by Ireland signalled the end of an era. No longer will the All Blacks carry the aura of invincibility.

Congratulations to Ireland on a great series victory. The score of 32-22 did not truly reflect their superiority.

The staggering fact is Ireland played all their games basically the same way and our brains trust never figured out how to break them down.

The All Blacks had no attack plan — just crash and bash. If they don't drastically improve they won't make it out of World Cup pool play.

It was interesting that the three New Zealanders in the Irish side all played with distinction. They couldn't even secure a place in one of our Super Rugby teams.

It is time for NZR to push the panic button and replace the coaching team. Surely they don't deserve more chances.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Most chaotic rugby in lifetime

In my long lifetime, that was the most disorganised shambles of an All Black team I have seen.Taking nothing away from a superb Irish team but it's time for a clean-out. Get rid of all the coaching team and get the show back on the road. Do it now or kiss the cup goodbye.

Geoff Leckie, Flatbush.

Jobless fallacy

One factor that impedes our economic progress is the repeated, rarely challenged claim unemployment numbers are at "record low levels". In recent years, long-term jobless numbers, i.e. those unemployed in excess of 12 months, has doubled, those not seeking work oddly discarded from statistics.

Farmers, horticulturists are in despair, unable to secure adequate labour, transport operators desperate to secure drivers, the demand for labour widespread, this while thousands remain idle, many able-bodied.

The anomaly must be addressed if we are to raise productivity levels and ensure the nation's prosperity.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Road ad flawed

Preoccupation with speed seems to have blinded the makers of the "Safer Speeds" campaign to other basic road sense. The latest advert has adults calling out to kids on the opposite side of a busy road. That's a no-no, given children can instinctively dart across the road to get to their parents. Who scrutinises these ads?

Petrus van der Schaaf, Te Ārai Point.

Blame Govt, not nurses

Claire Trevett's otherwise insightful analysis of issues facing beleaguered Health Minister Andrew Little contains one glaring error. She seems to suggest that the failure to sign the nurses' pay equity agreement lies with the nurses' union rather than the minister. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The nurses have been badly let down by a minister who has failed to keep his side of the bargain and who then had the temerity to blame the nurses' union.

This is shameful and nothing short of a dereliction of duty. It is scarcely believable that this is occurring under a Labour Government which should be focused on protecting hardworking, underpaid nurses' rights, rather than leaving them hanging out to dry.

William Black, Remuera.

Ally's foot in Luxon's mouth

It's disappointing to see Christopher Luxon's recent slump in the polls after the Roe/Wade issue, but not unexpected. Party leaders with known religious baggage are a hard sell and with Luxon being notable for nothing notable during his time in Air NZ's big seat, those wanting a change of Government at a time ripe for change are being served disappointment after disappointment.

It's unfortunate that he appears to regularly position his foot perilously close to his mouth, but to (apparently) overlook the possibility (probability) of one of his similarly "religiously baggaged" team putting "their" Roe/Wade foot in his mouth was inexcusable.

D B Smith, Napier.

School work hours

Dr Ellen Nelson's advocacy for work hours to be better aligned with school hours makes great sense, except for one group. Under the model she proposes, teachers will need to provide the services she seeks, while their own children also attend school. On the face of it, this should work.

However, the planning and administrative requirements teachers are required to deliver almost exclusively occur before or more commonly after the teaching day has ended, frequently extending into the evening and weekends.

Perhaps Nelson has an answer to this. I would love to hear it, as would the teachers working so hard in our schools.

David Tennent (retired principal), Wattle Downs.

Editorials trustworthy

I find NZ Herald editorials provide the most balanced, informative, and trustworthy commentaries — across all forms of media — on events and issues of concern.

On the world-wide Omicron surge ("Eyes wide shut to Omicron", NZ Herald, July 13) we are presented with keenly observed, comprehensive analysis of the perversity of human behaviour, in relation to how the world is dealing with the pandemic, and how NZ measures up in this on-going battle against all the emerging Covid variants.

It notes that, in NZ, opinion exists that the prevalence of the virus "proves our lockdowns and precautionary measures were futile".

It counters this opinion, and supports all those measures as having been necessary to buy time for us all, to "stave off" community transmissions, and to roll out vaccinations across the country.

However, I believe it should have also included they resulted in the lowest Covid deaths of any country in the world. This is surely their greatest achievement. And ours.

The piece ends with "The world has closed its eyes to an all-present danger, and opened up defences to the full brunt of a pandemic. What a strange world indeed."

The latest editorial on this subject (Weekend Herald, July 16) continues this measured and valuable discourse — and also continues to contrast markedly with the more partisan opinions expressed constantly by regular columnists in other sections of the newspaper.



Intended to misinform, and undermine confidence in the Government, they also create considerable anxiety throughout your readership.

I recommend your editorials as a most reliable source of information, as opposed to these other opinion providers.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Short & sweet

On rugby

My ancestors left Armagh in the 1600s. Today I am proud to be Irish!

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

As the Irish rugby team did a victory lap after their historic series win, the empty seats were mute testimony to the level of many NZ rugby supporters' sportsmanship when their team lost.

John Capener, Kawerau.

The ABs need to change their game plan. Opponents now know how to beat them.

Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

The All Blacks coaching team should resign. Not because we are getting beaten, but because we have not changed our game.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On house values

The deliberately manufactured oversupply of houses in Auckland is bound to trigger the most dramatic fall in house values in New Zealand's history.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On Luxon

Fran O'Sullivan's piece in the Herald on Sunday highlights a National Party problem — Christopher Luxon. Who would want an apprentice politician as Prime Minister?

Clive Britton, Hobsonville.

On Robbie

Former Auckland mayor Robbie [Sir Dove-Meyer Robinson] was a little wacky at times. But he's remembered fondly as a mayor who got things done.

Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.