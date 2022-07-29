Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Gratitude, wealth taxes, centralisation, Nikki Kaye, and light rail

7 minutes to read
Departing director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield delivered his last Covid-19 response update this week at the Ministry of Health in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Departing director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield delivered his last Covid-19 response update this week at the Ministry of Health in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Marie Kaire, Whangārei

If the Government mandates masks (or anything these days), there is a public outcry and protesters come out in thousands, and yet if the Government does not mandate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.