Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Nurse training, education, opposition, hospital care, and Commonwealth Games

9 minutes to read
Nurses have asking for staffing levels to be addressed for years. Photo / George Heard, File

Nurses have asking for staffing levels to be addressed for years. Photo / George Heard, File

NZ Herald

Nursing ambitions
Currently, around 60 per cent of nurses working in New Zealand are immigrants; thank goodness for them but where are our homegrown nurses?
My belief is that we should return to hospital-based training. Classroom

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.