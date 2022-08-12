Is it time to stop importing labour and training our own people as fit for the workforce instead? Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

Letter of the week: David Hood, Hamilton

Since the 1990s, the number of apprentices has increased, helped by Government incentives, but the other side with a "bums on seats" model of funding tertiary institutions have introduced qualifications for almost every occupation. It is now almost impossible for a young New Zealander to get a job without a tertiary qualification.

At the same time successive governments, organisations, and too many individual businesses have looked more and more to immigrants to fill the gaps in skills the modern world requires. The problem is that most other "developed" countries are doing the same; in the global economy New Zealand is competing against everyone else for the same groups of people, and the pandemic has simply exacerbated the problem. At least the

current Government is seeking to resolve the longstanding issues through the merging of polytechnics and ITOs into one organisation. Time will tell, but solving the problem requires shifts in attitudes as well as in structures and systems.

What happened to the large group of New Zealand businesses that got together pre-Covid and promised to take young people into their workplaces without requiring a tertiary qualification?

Super reset

John Roughan observes (Weekend Herald, August 6) correctly that "governments of both parties... remain prisoners to the most insidious rationale for universal superannuation – the idea that, without it, the well-off would not accept the high taxes needed to sustain the welfare state".

Clearly, universalism worked in the past because there were both fewer superannuitants and vastly fewer wealthy people. There was also more generous support for families raising children who are so vital for a healthy, ageing, society.

But the demographics have changed significantly, so too the taxation regime.

It is timely, as Roughan urges, to reset the model, not by implementing more universal measures but substantial provision for the most needy and significant support for the young. There are sound policy options available that need urgent attention, public discussion and adoption of the major political parties.

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

Bloated bureaucracy

"Latest bills horrify Auckland ratepayers" (Weekend Herald, August 6). Auckland Council has finally hit a financial brick wall. Having reached its debt ceiling, there is no more wriggle room left to debt-fund its extravagant expenditure excesses.

These latest "horrifying" and long predicted rate increases, of up to 30 per cent, are the inevitable consequence of years of financial ill-discipline. A succession of profligate mayors, councillors and council bureaucrats have failed to properly manage our council's finances.

One major cost culprit is the bloated wage and salary pay scales. The existing pay scales could immediately be normalised. This would lead to immediate savings of over 30 per cent around an estimated $800 million per annum. Rates could be significantly reduced - not excessively raised.

It is time now to act. This year's election must return the mayor and councillors possessing financial acumen, management skills, and the vision to stop the financial rot.

Larry N. Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Grandstand view

Full credit to Fran O'Sullivan (Weekend Herald, August 6) for encouraging America to look after its own democracy rather than pointing to others not living up to its ideals. Nancy Pelosi made an ill-chosen visit to Taiwan which found very little support anywhere including from her own government.

Preaching order and good governance to others when the flaws in US governance have never been more obvious and worrying for peace and prosperity.

Having a presidential candidate trying to nullify the outcome of an election by encouraging rebellion challenges the very essence of democracy. Changes in our relationship with China need to be sought through dialogue and diplomacy, not by grandstanding and threats of military intervention.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Panda democracy

Fran O'Sullivan (Weekend Herald, August 6) criticised Nancy Pelosi for "poking the panda big time by going to Taipei in an utterly reckless show of bravado". Pelosi said going was about democracy versus autocracy.

O'Sullivan wrote, "the US should take greater care of its own democracy - first". However, It might be said that American democracy is in very good condition and what we see and hear is to be expected from a free democratic society.

Perhaps O'Sullivan would like to say what part of American democracy she feels needs fixing, and how to fix it.

James Gregory, Parnell.

People's republic

The only legitimate way for President Xi Jinping to "reunify" mainland China with Taiwan is for the Taiwanese people to overwhelmingly vote for reunification, in an, internationally supervised, free and fair, referendum. Highly unlikely.

Any attempt by Xi to seek a "military" solution would not only start a major world war but would lead to another, angry, resentful, occupied people fighting back against the invaders, with everything at hand.

Now, where have we seen something like that happen before?

John Watkins, Greenlane.

Appeasement unacceptable

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was neither unprecedented nor unusual. Taiwan regularly receives dignitaries from around the world and will continue to welcome those who value democracy and freedom.

China's response of ongoing military drills and missile firings near Taiwan, however, is absurd and extremely provocative. China's attempt to undermine the status quo of the Taiwan Strait is a severe threat to the stability in the Indo-Pacific and should be strongly condemned.

Despite China's intimidation, the 23 million people in Taiwan, the "island of resilience" as Pelosi calls it, will resolutely defend our freedom and democracy – ranked as Asia's top "full democracy" and number eight in the world by The Economist Intelligence Unit's latest Democracy Index.

If history is any guide, appeasement of tyrants and bullies will never lead to better outcomes, as we've witnessed from Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and China's expanding military and economic coercion.

It's now more important than ever to unite and stand up to bullies. As a nation of freedom and democracy, globally respected for its kindness, tolerance and friendship, New Zealand would be a valued influence in the de-escalation of these aggressions.

Bill K. M. Chen, representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New Zealand.

A quick word

What a terrible shame such a promising political career may be cut short. Uffindell has shown, in a very short time, that he possesses all the necessary attributes to be a future Speaker of the House. Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Comments about Uffindell's privileged life could also apply to Iain Lees-Galloway's five years as a boarder at King's College and to many others on both sides of the House. It's not who you are but what you are that counts. Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

The USA seems to have defence bases all around Asia, in South Korea, Japan, South China seas and yet gets uppity when other nations want to do the same. Was Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit provocative or just plain stupid? Paul Mason, Rothesay Bay.

Good to see that the earth Is rotating 1.59 milliseconds quicker than ever before (WH, Aug. 6). But that's nowhere near the speed at which public relations for NZRFU need to go to save them. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

The photo of New Zealand doctor Jenny Beesley (WH, Aug. 6) suggests she is living dangerously. If she appears on the front line armed with an assault rifle and a sophisticated NLAW anti-tank weapon she is likely to be a prime target for Russian snipers. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Well done, Jenny Beesley, giving up a comfortable life here in New Zealand to make a difference in a terrible war. Ross Harvey, Remuera.

Nicola Willis is saying a National Government will deliver as much tax relief as it "responsibly can". That could mean anything. They may decide that they cannot give any relief "responsibly". Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Further to the focus on building supplies, try buying whiteware appliances. Peter Dodd, Chatswood.

Maybe, just maybe, we no longer have the emotional and intellectual on-field strength that is required in the developing game of rugby football. In short, we have been left behind from primary school up. A. D. Kirby, Pāpāmoa.

I do not understand Ian Foster saying we are trying new things with only hours before the next test against the Springboks; beyond me. And to leave out Beauden Barrett is a huge mistake. Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

Graduate students, living and working overseas earning two to three times the salary they would expect to receive in New Zealand with a student loan unpaid in NZ, worry about it increasing with interest. Surely that could be paid back in a very short time. What's the problem? Robin J Twiname, Herne Bay.

It seems every day we read of murders, meth and Mr Tamaki. What is happening to our once peaceful country? V. Hall, Whangaparāoa.

Brian Tamaki has announced his next protest is to be called "The Great Kiwi Roadtrip". Oops, that name has already been used, by NZ Post for a series of stamps in 2017. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Tamaki's Great Kiwi Roadtrip might be better named "Gullibles' Travels". J. Davidson, Birkdale.