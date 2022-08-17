Advertisement

Reading Block: The war over teaching reading - structured literacy and phonics or whole language?

13 minutes to read
Year 3 teacher Rush Naidoo takes students at Robertson Road through a structured literacy lesson. Photo / Michael Craig

Dubby Henry

New Zealand's literacy rates have been declining for over a decade. Now a growing group of parents, educators and academics believe they have the solution. It's called structured literacy, and they say it's backed by

