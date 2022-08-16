A view of the high Norwegian Arctic. Photo / Rick Bajornas, UN, File

Radiate and fade away

While news venues carry on extorting the latest misdemeanour and anti-establishment behaviour, the planet quietly goes about using its way to get rid of us - the nuisance to its survival.

"The grave threat of meltdown" (NZ Herald, August 15), if anyone is interested, is a creepy read about the sun's radiation that we have allowed to increase on the slowly melting white polar Arctic region through our continued use of fossil fuels.

The heating of our planet allows more radiation through to melt the ice into our seas. What's wrong with this is not only does it raise the level of our waters, but it reduces the absorption of solar radiation, sending it back out into space to be absorbed by the sea, warming oceans faster.

So here we are, still scrambling for as much as we can take for ourselves and ignorant or unwilling to face the consequences, while our planet continues on its track to start all over again.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

'Pointless geegaws'

The UN 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development includes a statement on the determination to protect the planet from degradation, including through "sustainable consumption and production".

It is odd that the Government is focusing its attention on penalising car owners in order to meet climate change emission reduction targets while at the same time there are one, sometimes two, car transport ships in Auckland's port every week, disgorging hundreds more cars, mostly large SUVs, on to our roads and new car dealerships are popping up all over the city.

In the name of trade, it allows into the country thousands of containers of rubbish in the form of stuffed toys and plastic knick knacks to stock the shelves of the growing number of shops dedicated to selling these short-lived and pointless geegaws that will soon go to landfill.

This does not align with the UN's sustainable consumption and production agenda and demonstrates insincere and hypocritical policies.

J Leighton, Devonport.

Doing the job

Louise Upston (NZ Herald, August 15) proposes to fund providers to offer "job coaching" to those on Jobseeker benefits or, if they say no to this, to have them "struck off".

This seems straight out of the Australian Liberal Party's playbook where similar funding filled the bank accounts of all sorts of spurious private "coaching" providers for little benefit in reducing long-term unemployment.

A far better plan would be to get more vocational training in place to help train people to fill the plethora of skilled job vacancies we keep hearing about.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Sickness sanctioned

Louise Upston railed against what she claimed were 170,000 people receiving the Jobseeker or unemployment benefit while businesses are short of workers.

According to the Ministry of Social Development's Benefits Fact Sheet for the June 2022 quarter, of the 170,763 on Jobseeker, 70,674 have a health condition or disability making them medically unable to work at the moment.

The Jobseeker benefit is a composite of the old unemployment and sickness benefits, which National merged together in their reforms in 2013. Upston has no excuse for not knowing this, as she was National's Chief Whip at the time.

This deliberate conflation of the two categories of people on the Jobseeker benefit is a false equivalence fallacy, the use of which is a deliberate attempt to mislead.

But there's something more insidious about National's policy. Upston states that their proposed sanctions will apply to all on the Jobseeker benefit, which means National intends to sanction people who are medically unfit to work. This conclusion is inescapable thanks to Upston deliberately including them in her tally of people subject to sanctions.

Jonathan Godfrey, Māngere East.

Taut technology

Several years ago, I was happily teaching for the International Schools Group at the British and American school of Jubail in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

This school had a dedicated computer technology suite with a skilled teacher in charge. Every class had a weekly computer lesson and it was compulsory for the classroom teacher to attend. At other times, students had to earn the right to complete written work and research in the suite.

At the same time, New Zealand classrooms allowed and even expected pupils of all ages, to have devices in the classrooms. Since then I have heard that many schools have prohibited in-classroom use.

Good leadership on these technology issues could have made such a difference to academic progress in New Zealand. International schools are always looking for experienced teachers.

Julienne S. Law, Snells Beach.

Slow to learn

I am pleased to see that the speed camera system is getting an update, with point-to-point cameras on the way (NZ Herald, August 15). Earlier this year, I got two speeding tickets - both for going between 55-60km/h in a 50km/h zone. Fair cop - I have since adjusted my speed to between 50 and 55km/h.

I am now regularly the slowest car on the road. Many motorists go past me in 50km/h zones, clearly breaking the law. Either they all have a special dispensation, or they are happier paying $30 or $80 to the authorities for their speeding privileges, or they are confident they can break the law without fear of punishment.

Overseas research indicates enforced laws around speeding and mobile phone use on our roads will lead to a reduction in our annual road death rate. I look forward to the new speed camera system as it will result in more New Zealanders spared the misery of serious injury or death on our roads.

P H Houlahan, Titirangi.

Caught in the Act

In response to Paul Beck (NZ Herald, August 15) concerning teacher Greg Robinson. From my experience 20 years ago as a legal secretary in a practice specialising in education law, the outcome for him in favour of students was unsurprising.

During this employment, I learned education was the most legislated sector in New Zealand and that the teaching profession had become a workplace of "walking on eggshells".

An online search of the current legislation, Education and Training Act 2020, as of 1 July 2022, in comparison with its predecessor the Education Act 1989 reveals an increased volume that in New Zealand's "woke environment" will undoubtedly continue to prioritise the rights of students over teachers.

I agree with Beck's comments against teaching as a profession and, for those aspiring to join the police where disrespect is also an occupational hazard, it is hardly inspiring.

Leonie Wilkinson, Tuakau.

Coach undermined

"The horrible truth", to borrow a phrase from Gregor Paul (NZ Herald, August 15), is that our formal media, social media, so-called rugby pundits and even rugby bosses of bygone eras have joined together to undermine Ian Foster in his role as All Blacks coach.

The undermining started even before Foster was appointed, with many openly questioning his ability to coach the All Blacks. The attacks on Foster have been unrelenting ever since. Even now, with a stellar victory (his) in the most trying circumstances, there is a continuing lack of grace in the response.

The mind boggles; the most sought-after job in world rugby, and the most important job in sports in New Zealand, and we undermine our coach, day in and day out.

I can recognise a hatchet job when I see one. We should be ashamed.

I'll give Ardie Savea kudos for standing up and saying, "I stand by my coach." I wish there were more of us doing just that.

Chris Marnewick, Bucklands Beach.

Rushdie reading

Have all the people who favour the assassination of the author of The Satanic Verses read the book?

I skimmed through the first couple of pages, decided, "This is not my kind of thing at all," and parked it on a shelf for the worthy but unread.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Beck and call

I totally agree with John Banks that Viv Beck should stand down in order to give Wayne Brown a good shot at the Auckland mayoralty, (NZ Herald August 15) but it's not going to happen.

The whole point of National supporting Beck is to keep Brown out. National and Labour are on the same page regarding housing intensification, climate change and muddle over the future of the port, so the group-think, and mediocrity would be safe with either Beck or Labour's Collins and the Nats could go back to sleep.

What scares the hell out of them is the thought of a vigorously independent Auckland mayor demonstrating what can be achieved with determination and political courage, both of which are in extremely short supply in the National Party.

Brian O'Neill, Chatswood.

Sheer support

Re: the Beach Haven cliff collapse (NZ Herald, August 16). When it comes to plant roots versus concrete piles for land stabilisation, give me plants and trees every time. Centennial Park Bush Society volunteers create mini native forests in parks, beside streams and along beaches and are skilled at fixing landslips.

We have put 5193 natives into the ground over this winter's two-month planting season alone – a small but powerful step towards mitigating climate change and replacing the precious canopy being chopped down and scraped off all along the North Shore's fragile coastline.

That collapsed cliff screams planting opportunity.

Jenny Chamberlain, secretary, Centennial Park Bush Society.

Short & sweet

On bullies

All this talk of bullying but how can both the National Party and the Government, in their overriding of Auckland's carefully thought-through Unitary Plan, not see themselves as bullies on a colossal scale? Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

On bikes

Pedestrians can hope that, with the building of new cycleways, cyclists will stop breaking the law and endangering walkers by riding on footpaths. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

On mayor

The last thing we need in Auckland is a self-described "miser" for our mayor. Austerity hurts everyone except the wealthy and the city will stagnate if progressive development is slowed or stopped. V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

On heritage

If Rotorua can source funding to save its iconic Bath House, surely Auckland can source funding to save the iconic St James Theatre? C C McDowall , Rotorua.

On Razor

A strategic NZ Rugby would appoint Scott Robertson to the All Black coaching team with alacrity, to remove the possibility of him being snapped up by another national side. Ian Brady, Titirangi.

On phones

Fifty-thousand mobile phone users filmed while driving with a zero penalty (NZH, Aug.16) is almost criminal with the lives it should save if our paltry $150 fine was raised to $1000. Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

The Premium Debate

Cameras record 50,000 Auckland drivers unlawfully using phones

Agreed that the use of a mobile phone can cause a distraction which could lead to a collision. Texting is downright dangerous. But the one thing that flies in the face of this is the total acceptance worldwide of the touch screen controls of new cars which simply cannot be operated without taking one's eyes off the road. In most cases, not only averting your eyes, but turning your head, as the controls are generally located in the centre of the dashboard. Stupid, don't you think? Lindsay S.

Prohibitions on cellphone use while driving for safety reasons are undoubtedly necessary. However, they would have a lot more credibility if it wasn't prohibited while stationary at a traffic light (where there can be no possible safety issue) and there wasn't an "out" for police etc. in the execution of their duties (after all, they might well be driving fast and distracted already, the idea that somehow magically they're safe to use their phones in that situation, and Jane or Hemi stationary at a traffic light isn't, is ludicrous.) Jonathan S.

What sort of country are we living in where this Government can set up secret surveillance? Talk about a police state. Mark C.

They say it's for our safety and has nothing to do with revenue-generation. We all know this current Government is looking at how it can pull in more money to pay for all its wasteful spending. I'm not convinced this is solely about our safety. Rachel H.

I've seen people driving round roundabouts with one hand on the steering wheel while looking at their phone in the other hand. Surely whatever is on their phone isn't worth risking their own or someone else's life for? Very selfish behaviour. Christine G.