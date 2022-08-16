Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Melting ice, emissions and landfill, Jobseekers, teachers, and Ian Foster

11 minutes to read
A view of the high Norwegian Arctic. Photo / Rick Bajornas, UN, File

A view of the high Norwegian Arctic. Photo / Rick Bajornas, UN, File

NZ Herald

Radiate and fade away
While news venues carry on extorting the latest misdemeanour and anti-establishment behaviour, the planet quietly goes about using its way to get rid of us - the nuisance to its survival.
"The grave

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.