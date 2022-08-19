Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: All Blacks, China, teachers, property, Colin McCahon, and US democracy

6 minutes to read
Reaffirmed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster congratulates NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson on helping to make an excellent decision. Photo / Alan Lee, Photosport

Reaffirmed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster congratulates NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson on helping to make an excellent decision. Photo / Alan Lee, Photosport

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Ray Hoy, Riverhead

I wonder if all the scriptwriters who have been bagging Ian Foster will get off his case now he has been confirmed as All Black coach until the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.