Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Capitalism, Kiwibank, protests, flooding, and intensification

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Is the latest protest in Wellington a small taste of where New Zealand could go without a decent and equitable society? Photo / George Heard

Is the latest protest in Wellington a small taste of where New Zealand could go without a decent and equitable society? Photo / George Heard

Distrust never sleeps
P. J. Edmondson (NZ Herald, August 22) finds Kushlan Sugathapala's call for the creation of a more decent society through a review of the type of capitalism New Zealand has used for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.