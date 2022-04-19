Friedman-inspired 'economic shock therapy' fuelled Russian resentment that aided Vladimir Putin's grip on power. Illustration / Rod Emmerson, File

March of ideology

The Prime Minister has performed well on many issues, but the spin and coalition factions are somewhat toxic. Ideology thrives on both sides of our politics.

We desperately need an effective Opposition, but feeble utterances from Christopher Luxon, plus more Friedmanite nonsense from Act do not sit well with a nation that lost its sovereign assets in the 1980s through IMF leveraged fire sales.

Luxon thinks that public transport can make a profit without subsidies, but most efficient transport systems around the world are subsidised. It is also quite rich for Luxon to overlook the bailouts that Air New Zealand has had. Perhaps he could set an example by selling his investment properties and reinvesting in productive enterprises.

Friedman-inspired "economic shock therapy" fuelled Russian resentment that aided Vladimir Putin's grip on power. When the Soviet Union collapsed, economist Jeffrey Sachs encouraged another aid plan for Russia along the lines of the Marshall Plan for post-war Europe. He was given a cool reception by both the EU and American negotiators. They backed Boris Yeltsin's grabbing of absolute power despite a (9-3) ruling against Yeltsin by Russia's Constitutional Court. They also pushed for him to model his reforms on Chile's Pinochet.

Hugh Webb, Huntington.

Fossil fuel-free

The bickering around oil and gas exploration permits shows how far behind New Zealand is in moving to a green energy future.

In the next 20 years, New Zealand has to at least double the yearly output of green energy. To achieve that, photovoltaic and green hydrogen production will play a significant part.

NZ needs to develop a strong energy strategy with the input of all interested parties and not be primarily driven by ideology or politics.

Other countries have a policy that 60 per cent of the roof area of new buildings has to be covered by solar cells. The expectation is that in the future most houses will produce the energy for the house and the private car. Our Government could use ETS money to give every new house an interest-free loan of $30,000, to install solar panels, to be paid back when the house is sold.

A billion dollars would cover 33,000 houses. However, our power generators would not allow that at present because they would lose control over a very lucrative retail market.

It's time we build the green energy future in a way previous generations built our hydro schemes.

Chris Kaelin, Te Awamutu.

Nato must act

Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal to Russia in a treaty (signed by Russia, UK and US) in 1994 with the assurance that it would be safe from attack. Despite not joining Nato, Ukraine is attacked anyway. The barbarism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the massive loss of life now (noting that 14,000 lives were lost in east Ukraine before this invasion), the destruction of entire cities, the traumatising of the people, and the mounting atrocities, amount to genocide. Nato and the West are now dutybound to intervene. They cannot turn a blind eye; supplying arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions will not stop Putin's war. Putin must be given an ultimatum now to stop his genocide in Ukraine and Nato must intervene slowly, strategically, and significantly if there is no ceasefire. And the Russian ambassador must be sent home.

Steve Lincoln, Botany Downs.

Nuclear moment

Maybe the Prime Minister was wrong to assume our "nuclear-free" moment has passed.

New Zealand's stance was never just nimby-ism, but a voice against the madness of mutually-assured destruction.

The time has arrived to ban the use of all nuclear weapons, even the "small" ones.

Jon Carapiet, Sandringham.

Russian assurances

The Russians say they will guarantee the safety of any of the Ukranian soldiers from Mariupol who lay down their arms and surrender.

That guarantee needs to be measured against Russia's recent track record guaranteeing they were not massing armaments and personnel on the border with the aim of invading Ukraine; the guarantees that they don't attack non-military targets; and that they are not responsible for booby-trapping vehicles and buildings as they leave areas.

It would be understandable if the Ukrainians have adopted the view "better dead than red" when considering Russia's "guarantee".

Bill Boyle, Ōrewa.

International relations

Australia has just bought 20 submarines from England. China has set up a base in the Solomons.

Vladimir Putin has said he is the force in Europe and Xi Jinping is starting to make his move on the Pacific.

Aukus has no room in the group for New Zealand. We are part of the Five-Eyes spy structure but for how much longer?

So what do politicians say about what we should do?

David Weller, Auckland Central.

Money-back guarantee

In 2021, the Government announced it would introduce legislation in 2022 to begin guaranteeing savings deposits up to $100,000 per account in 2023.

Given the current fragility of our financial system, that's too leisurely a time-frame.

It should introduce legislation now and make the guarantee scheme effective early in the September-December quarter of 2022.

Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

Ends justified

I refer to Matt Heath's column (NZ Herald, April 18). Drake did not delay launching the English fleet against the Spanish Armada because he was playing bowls.

The English fleet was embayed at the time and Drake knew the wind and tide would have to change before his fleet could set sail, so he had time to finish his bowls.

His remark "There's time to finish the game and beat the Spanish too" was first recorded in 1736, nearly 150 years later, so its authenticity is doubtful.

Great story though.

Derek Smith, Remuera.

On mice

The story of a mouse was interesting reading though I was expecting the perceived wisdom of a sociologist (NZ Herald, April 18). Maybe the mouse is a sociologist too, studying the social behaviour of cats?

Or perhaps he/she was sitting in his/her hole reading the Scottish Bard's poem, "The best-laid schemes o' Mice an' Men, Gang aft agley, An' lea'e us nought but grief an' pain, For promis'd joy".

Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

All in order

I think the Herald's revised order of sections makes the most perfect sense. Years of wading through ever-growing rich people's news in the business section were really grinding my gears.

It's less annoying placed after all the ordinary folk's news and opinion.

And having sport last, even after the classified ads, does correctly place it as being of minority interest.

Thank you so much for a more relaxing morning read every day, phew.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Short & sweet

On Ukraine

We as a nation and the world as a whole should be totally ashamed at our collective response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Time to stand up people and be counted. Nigel Bufton, Pauanui.

On Tamihere

Thank you John Tamihere for bringing to the public notice the vitriol aimed at our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.

On governments

Herald commentators are right, we can't blame everything on the Labour Government. The previous National Government should shoulder some of the blame by allowing a Labour Government to be elected. Or was that too - someone else's fault? Peter Mayall, Tamahere.

On honesty

One thing I have learned about 4-year-olds at the beach on a rainy Easter Monday is just how quickly they work out how to cheat at cards. Old Maid, Last Card, Hearts, Memory - you name it, they'll cheat at it and act like you don't know. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On passing

Julie Daymond-King (NZ Herald, April 18) had best not visit England and drive on their motorways. Vehicles of all sizes travel in the left lane and use the right to overtake. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On Russia

Why is the Russian Ambassador still in NZ? "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people (and especially the UN) to do nothing." Craig Lock, Gisborne.

The Premium Debate

Sad tale of NZ's economic decline

The article seems to imply that New Zealand's economic problems are due to more immigration and neoliberalism, So how about America, how about Australia? Di Z.

Who do we believe? John Gascoigne is saying we have increased our population to the detriment of our standard of living. Stephen Joyce says we need to increase our population. Personally, as a child growing up in the 60s, I am inclined to believe Gascoigne. We had it all. I cannot see how increasing our population will benefit us. It may help the rich who want cheap labour, but our hospitals, schools, housing, etc will be even further stretched. Joyce is advocating failed policy. We need to stabilise our economy, train and create spaces in the workforce for our young people. Sandra H.

The assumption is that the increase in population is less productive by default than the existing. That's a pretty negative view. More people just by default will stimulate an economy and if they work should contribute in at least an equal proportion to those that are already here. I bet the standard of living has increased for almost everyone in New Zealand. Don't confuse that with the wealth gap. Garry R.

So is this recoverable? Having lived through most of this I agree, but we now seem to be short of low-wage workers at the same time losing skilled people and refusing to allow in needed people. Stuart H.

The free-market reforms of the 80s and 90s have proven completely and utterly disastrous. What's so bizarre is that people still champion those ideas, and look to the economic theories of Friedman, Douglas, Prebble, and Richardson as if they have any credibility. Steve E.