Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Letters: Mortgage fears, Ukraine war, Easter, Prime Minister and Louisa Wall

10 minutes to read
There are fears thousands of first home buyers will be tipped into financial distress by rising mortgage rates. Photo / Fiona Goodall

There are fears thousands of first home buyers will be tipped into financial distress by rising mortgage rates. Photo / Fiona Goodall

NZ Herald

Stemming mortgage fears
Thomas Coughlan's Big Loan Rise Fear article (NZ Herald, April 18) raises the question of what can be done to stem the fear and mitigate the potential carnage in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.