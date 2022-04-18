There are fears thousands of first home buyers will be tipped into financial distress by rising mortgage rates. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Stemming mortgage fears

Thomas Coughlan's Big Loan Rise Fear article (NZ Herald, April 18) raises the question of what can be done to stem the fear and mitigate the potential carnage in New Zealand. It is estimated by some that with home mortgage rates at 4 per cent, over 60 per cent of Australians could default on their mortgages and lose their homes. At 6 per cent or more over 80 per cent of Australians could lose their homes. The United Australia Party policy is proposing to introduce a maximum interest rate for all home loans of 3 per cent per annum for the next five years to "save" Australian home ownership. In another interesting policy to repay Australia's national debt by leveraging resources, the same party proposes introducing a 15 per cent export licence on the export of all Australian iron ore. Minor parties may hold the balance of power in the current Australian Federal elections. Are there some learnings there for New Zealand?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

The last Ukrainian

Nightly, we despair as we witness blow after blow against the Ukrainian people who have done nothing to deserve this endless assault. The US and its allies seem intent on fighting to the last Ukrainian, as they support Ukraine with everything except boots on the ground. Now, after an initial period of resistance, we have joined Nato in a fighting war. Since there was no public or parliamentary debate it is likely that we were pressured to send "lethal aid" including troops and intelligence support to Europe. Without defending Russia's actions for a second, we should ask how Ukraine can be protected from total destruction. Short of the implausible prospect of destroying Russia, the answer is negotiation and President Zelenskyy has regularly said he is open to a political settlement. Aotearoa has a proud anti-nuclear tradition that has paved the way for us to take a lead in disarmament and other peace negotiations — most notably helping to resolve the devastating conflict in Bougainville. Now the war in Ukraine threatens to escalate out of all control and this is exactly the wrong time to throw out our peace tradition in favour of de facto membership of the Nato alliance.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert.

All work and no play

It is very sad and disturbing that money (as abstract as it is) has become the main form of worship and religion in NZ and maybe the world — but businesses cannot have it both ways. Religious events such as Christmas and Easter bring huge amounts of revenue in the manufacture, courier and retail sectors which would disappear if these events and holidays were cancelled. Egocentricity, burnout and mental health is at a record high in this age of modern stressful technology. Working hours have extended to 24/7, and people claim to be "time poor" as a result. Without statutory holidays, there would be no enforced closures, it would be all work and no play and hope, faith and charity would become a "cancel culture" vocabulary.

One does not need to go to church to extend these values and ceasing to worship the mighty dollar. Building strong and trusting communities gives people strength and power by supporting each other. Lives matter, money, not so much. Cancellation of public holidays which allows precious family and community time, would only result in a negative step in society as a whole.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Pray and protest

Easter is the time of rebirth in many religions with stories of death and life but all we see in the world at the moment is deaths. Even Jerusalem, a holy city for again many religions, is at present the site of violence and unrest when it should be full of people celebrating their faith or children eating too much chocolate. Maybe it's time for the faithful to pray for peace and for the rest to protest, write letters to politicians and for governments to condemn acts of war and unite to find a way for peace to prosper. Peace in our time. A remote possibility or as imaginary as the Easter Bunny? It is a test for all of humanity.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne.

Abhorrent behaviour

Further to John Tamihere's column, it is appalling that the Prime Minister who urged kindness during the Covid-19 crisis is now the target of "the nastiest things ever seen in our political landscape". This is reminiscent of the downfall of Julia Gillard, Australia's first female Prime Minister. She was so vilified by other politicians, media, and public for being a woman, she had an inordinately difficult time getting anything done in the political sphere.

Elena Inta, Henderson.

Not a Wall flower

When two strong women lock horns there's bound to be a bit of bloodshed. Louisa Wall's only mistake in politics was to back the wrong horse when it counted but has acquitted herself in every other way and will continue to make her mark in whatever field she chooses. She is not a wall flower and always speaks her mind so when asked why she was leaving she didn't hide behind a bush. Jacinda Ardern as one would expect is more diplomatic but plays with a straight bat hence the message she gave to Ms Wall. In politics and many other employment roles it's difficult to come in from the cold. If it was a game of chess I would make it one-all.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Crisis of competence

Much criticism's been levelled at our current cabinet ministers, their comments and actions raising eyebrows everywhere. Are they incompetent? Well, it depends on how you view it. If you're in a role suited to your competencies you'll probably succeed. However, ensuring those below you will never exercise the nous to challenge your authority is a ploy as old as time itself, that feeds the ego and insecurities of the leader.

Our PM and the way she allocates her ministers falls into this category. The ministers struggle as they're simply not suited to their portfolios. The treatment Louisa Wall received would endorse this.

Robert Bicker, Gulf Harbour.

Take the bait

I am not sure what type of trap Jarrod Gilbert (NZ Herald, April 18) uses, or what type of bait. We are visited on a regular basis by the little grey furry creatures, but they rarely survive more than 24 hours in our house. We have two old-fashioned traps, with a wooden base and a strong spring-loaded head-chopper. They work wonders primed with Mainland Epicure, my favourite cheese, a fondness for which seems to be shared by Mickey and Minnie.

Peter Rodriguez, Whanganui.

Say cheese

The answer to Jarrod Gilbert's prayers: 1 thimble (metal for preference), 1 cup, 1 small piece of tasty cheese, 1 flat moveable surface (piece of board or similar). Place cheese in the thimble, toast with a match (or use a dob of peanut butter). Place thimble on the board, cup over thimble. Mouse goes under cup to eat cheese, thimble falls down, trapping mouse and thimble underneath. Mouse eats cheese, whilst waiting for "rescue". Release mouse unharmed, back to nature. One major dilemma — where would you find a thimble in this modern day and age?

Graeme Bryant, Royal Oak.

Road rulers

As it has been a while since I have been on a road trip due to Covid-19 restrictions, I had forgotten what a nuisance mobile homes, oversized caravans and boats are on the road. As with everything mobile homes have become large trucks driven by inexperienced old people, as too have boats and caravans. Gone are the 15-foot runabouts with a 40-horse motor, replaced by 20-25 foot monsters with at least 200-horse motors. Caravans have also grown greatly in size. All this means that they travel at a much slower pace and are harder to pass. Add to this the mobile home drivers in mini convoys. Maybe it is time for these mobile home drivers, along with large boats and ,caravans to be given restricted hours of travel. Certainly not at peak times.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Gym riddle

I joined my first gym about 40 years ago, in that time my memberships have been sporadic. Now I really need to join again — hip replacements, arthritis, the usual that a lot of Baby Boomers suffer. But gyms are ageist. They are missing out on memberships for people in my age bracket. Where are the recumbent bikes? Why are rowing machines so low? Where are the group fitness plans? Exercise is crucial for joint mobility, increasing muscle mass to help the joints, hypertension, depression ... Where are the gyms for us?

Margaret Dagger, Whenuapai.

Short & sweet

On Warriors

The Warriors have had more than their fair share of raw calls in the NRL but the performance of the bunker against the Roosters over the weekend leaves one to wonder if a couple of those calls were errors — or something a bit more sinister? Phil Chitty, Albany.

On Russia

Calls for action against Russia need to be mindful of Putin's threat of a pre-emptive nuclear strike. The planet burns while Nato is caught in a quandary. Ellie Carruthers, Auckland.

Russia blacklists NZ and places us off the west coast from Perth. They will be happy when their fighter pilots get back to base then and say they have sunk us already. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Tamihere

John Tamihere's comments about the vitriolic attacks on the PM are spot on. Whatever one's political leanings, there is no justification for nasty, personal comments. Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay.

On house prices

House prices may have "skyrocketed" under Labour, says Chris Bishop (NZ Herald, April 18), but who lit the blue touch-paper? Anne Martin, Helensville.

On gas ban

Megan Woods wonders why Greymouth Petroleum is conducting exploration when developing new finds are illegal. They fully expect a backflip under a new government.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

The Premium Debate

Tamihere Attacks on Ardern, Gayford

My wife and I thought this was full of things that need to be said. More power to you, John. Somebody needed to remind people that we are all human. Jim A.

I am not a fan but the way Jacinda and Clarke have been treated online is disgusting. But JT, you are wrong to think it's one lot over another. It is universal and it's a consequence of social media. Steve M.

PMs get blamed for everything. I seem to recall John Key and Helen Clark coming in for just as much scrutiny. Laurence D.

Death threats should never be part of any job. Sue M.

I found this article refreshingly compassionate. Ardern and Gayford have been subjected to attacks many people could not put up with. I'm amazed the GCSB cannot hunt some of these people down and put them under special watch. Timothy T.

JT or any of the commentators bother to ask Ardern how she really feels about the abuse? Could be all in a day's work for any politician, male or female? Otherwise, maybe the PM position is not a job she or any politician should seek? Hong L.

The right-wing is very visibly upset that Ms Ardern is still the most popular politician in Aotearoa. Not that I'm suggesting they have an actual dirty tricks department, but this explains the upsurge in misogynistic trolls (who will, like some here, deny their misogynism). Brian C.