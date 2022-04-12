John Madden was riding his bicycle in February when he was struck down by a van at the corner of Remuera Rd and Ngapuhi Rd in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

John Madden was riding his bicycle in February when he was struck down by a van at the corner of Remuera Rd and Ngapuhi Rd in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Blunt force crime

Curious isn't it, how completely lackadaisical the NZ Police can be, over certain crimes (NZ Herald, April 11). Perhaps if one peeled back some of the camouflage surrounding that particular crime, and called it "an assault in broad daylight with a car used as a blunt weapon", the assaulted cyclist might get some traction.

But no, he's a cyclist, and hit-and-run is an almost respectable form of assault, judging from one policewoman's comment to me back in 2002.

Judges have finally accepted that driving a car deliberately into a crowd constitutes assault using a car as a blunt weapon, though they drag their heels whenever the crowd is a union exercising its right to peacefully protest.

But to police, hit-and-run when the victim is a cyclist, is regarded as just another accident - a truly respectable way to assault some random stranger.

I speak from personal experience as a victim of a hit-and-run in 1988.

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.

Indian abstention

I don't think there is anything for India to be ashamed of as suggested (NZ Herald, April 11) for abstaining from voting at the UN General Assembly Resolution for condemnation of Russia over the so-called "special operation to demilitarise and de-nazify Ukraine".

President Biden expressed surprise at China and India's decision to abstain as if the purpose of taking a vote is for everyone to agree. The democratic process is supposed to allow disagreement.

China and Pakistan have territorial disputes with India every now and then. As a child, I have lived through two wars with Pakistan and one with China and know it's not pleasant to be pulled into a trench at the sound of a siren when you are having the deepest sleep. I don't remember any animosity being displayed towards Pakistani or Chinese people. People just thought the war was between governments.

We know what happened in Iraq after President Bush said "Either you are with us or you are against us" to encourage the most weaponised of his friends to help him find the non-existent weapons of mass destruction.

By sending billions of dollars worth of what Americans call "lethal aid", the conflict is bound to escalate, not diminish.

Kanwal Grewal, Hamilton.

Homeland security

Re: Nigel Jimenez's letter (NZ Herald, April 11), it has not been easy for India to adopt a neutral stand although it has openly condemned the atrocities in Ukraine.

India's stand is one of pragmatism. With Chinese troops massed at its Himalayan borders, and with a pro-China Pakistan creating problems on its western side, India cannot afford to alienate Russia and have another hostile neighbour.

National interests will always override bloc politics and a country's strategic and security needs will come first.

It will explain why a democratic super-power that has always played a neutral game in the India-Pakistan standoffs considered it imperative to organise a secret mission to go after the Al-Qaeda in Pakistan when its own security was at stake.

Vimala Menon, The Gardens.

Public Heath advisory

"Fat chance of running from Covid." Your Monday columnist's subtle observations (NZ Herald, April 11) were worthy of a front-page headline.

New Zealanders have become less active, according to findings from a study on Covid restrictions.

Lack of exercise increases our health risks including obesity, and heart disease. Adding further pressure on our struggling health services.

Matt, wisely, suggests... "an easy solution - start being active".

Well said, Matt Heath.

Cheryl Howse, Whitianga.

Four protection

Monday, April 11 saw 11 people, aged 60 to 90 years, die of Covid. This is almost a daily occurrence among that age group.

All we triple-shot older New Zealanders out there are thinking: "When is this going to be me?" Not to mention the many immuno-compromised of all ages.

The fourth vaccination, looking at Israel, was not a cure-all but it boosted the immune system even further.

So I ask again, where is that fourth vaccination?

Jilli Andre, Otūmoetai.

Plaster board

I read (NZ Herald, April 6) about reasons for shortages with building materials, Gib board, etc.

Part of the shortage is reportedly being caused by people buying pallets of boards and reselling them online at inflated prices. This is only partially true, as my niece has her own business and had a job requiring two different types of boards; she only needed two sheets of one and one sheet of the other. The supplier (I will not name them) wouldn't sell her odd sheets and told her she would have to buy the pallets. She had to have them, so took the pallets used what she needed, and put the others online for sale, she did not mark them up and sold them for what the balance of what she paid.

This is not good enough as suppliers are creating a black market by using bad business practices.

Tom O'Toole, Taumarunui.

Stone-Walled

Louisa Wall was not regarded as a team player by some within the Labour Party.

This is in marked contrast with her sporting career, She was a valued team member of the Black Ferns, a New Zealand representative rugby player and an inductee into the Maori Sports Hall of Fame.

A track record of a team player now benched by a captain's call.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Summit to ponder

The excellent piece by Yo Heta-Lensen highlights the actions of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA) after a private court hearing criticised the TMA for not consulting more with the public about cutting down mature trees and other moves.

The TMA has now taken more expensive appeals instead of taking this advice.

One would think cutting down mature trees would be the last thing an environmental group would entertain.

This body is well-financed by the public and should be more consultive.

Alec Hill, Devonport.

Nourishing trees

That was a wonderful addressing of the issue by Yo Heta-Lensen (NZ Herald, April 11). It was a very well-balanced article and quite inspiring.

One issue that concerned me is replacing the exotic trees with native trees on maunga. It worried me how new trees would be cared for especially in our often very dry summers. The new trees were likely to die - how was all the watering going to be carried out?

Helen Walsh, Glen Eden.

Editors note: The description of Yo Heta-Lensen on the column was out of date. Heta-Lensen is a Senior Lecturer at AUT Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makau Rau, an advocate for Manaaki ki te taiao and a supporter of Honour the Maunga and other environmental causes in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Erosion of rights

I believe most of those against co-governance are simply pro-democracy.

If any public official is spending our taxes or rates to provide a product or service on our behalf, then that person must be accountable to us. I want to be able to make a meaningful vote for or against that official depending on how I feel about their performance and agenda. This is a fundamental principle of democracy.

Co-governance results in groups of people in public office who get to make decisions affecting me, without those officials being accountable to me, because I can't vote them in or out.

It is an erosion of democracy.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Low wage lock

P J Edmondson (NZ Herald, April 11) thinks the Employment Contracts Act has done well since 1987.

Before 1987, every employee got a yearly raise which was closely matched to the rate of inflation. The fact that not one employer in this country has kept up that tradition since 1987 unless they are in an unionised workplace is the reason for the massive pay inequity we have in New Zealand.

James G McCormick, Gisborne.

Good for business

A fair pay agreement and higher minimum pay rates are opposed by parties on the right on the grounds of unaffordability for struggling businesses - a contentious "fact" as higher pay often means greater loyalty, improved productivity, and more immediate spending in the economy - good for business.

How will we keep our nurses, doctors, and teachers here, already in short supply, if we don't lift their pay and improve conditions? While NZ wages are so much lower than Australian we will continue to lose many to the "lucky country", and elsewhere.

Do we not have some moral obligation to our citizens and families, to our workers and those looking for work but deficient in skills, before opening the gates to the millions of aspirational immigrants knocking on our door?

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Woeful punchline

In all the furore about Will Smith's reaction to comedian Chris Rock's joke, the cause of his upset is being dismissed.

Is it really acceptable for a professional entertainer to make jokes about a serious medical condition – particularly when the victim is right there in front of him?

Am I the only person who can sympathise with Will, even while wishing he had reacted in a less controversial way?

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.

Time out

Today I'm having a break from climate change; Covid, war; cost of living and inflation; Auckland Transport and district health boards; co-governance; misogynists; anti-vaxxers; and opinions in general.

I'm going for a long walk by the (critically low) river.

Without my phone.

Janette Anderson, Paeroa.

Short & sweet

On transport

The City Rail Link is so unnecessary. Existing bus and train services are more than adequate to take city workers to work and home. Working from home is the norm and that is not going to change any time soon. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

On parking

Can Gucci and other Auckland city retailers expect more drive-through customers when onstreet parking is removed? Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On Plunket

How wrong is it that Plunket can not operate as it should because of funding issues (NZ, Apr. 11) but gangs have millions given to them? It's an absolute tragedy. Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

On OCR

So the Reserve Bank is, inevitably, poised to stick its Orr in. Interest rates remind me of Edmonds' baking powder slogan: sure to rise. Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.

On Ukraine

Even if ultimately unsuccessful, the brave defence of Mariupol by the Ukrainians in 2022 against the invading Russians may become even more famous than the brave defence of Leningrad in WWII. John Strevens, Remuera.

On prices

The solution to price-gouging by supermarkets and service stations, in particular, is simple - take your business away from them. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On co-governance

As the years pass, our ethnic diversity will grow and should be something to be proud of. Favouring one group over another is not a peaceful way forward for any country. Brent Marshall, Arkles Bay.

The Premium Debate

'Māori versus others' on co-governance

I don't mind co-governance. It's not as though government or council have my interests at heart. In fact, they couldn't give a stuff about me as a citizen. I'm just a source of money for their own interests. What does it matter if another group that couldn't give two cents about me is involved? It won't make any difference whatsoever. John W.

Unbelievable, the amount of unintended consequences from the current Government is just mind-blowing. Cindy S.

This is yet another instance that is indicative of the entitled attitude of our elected officials. Arrogance and condescension towards the common people have been permeating the halls of parliament since Ruth Richardson decreed that she would push through hugely unpopular policy because the general public would come to realise it was for our own good, regardless of how much we opposed it. Sadly this has become the norm and the latest government has taken it to new heights with its policy by stealth campaign. MMP was supposed to stop this nonsense, not give it a justification license. Alan P.

So a fair summation would be that co-governance doesn't benefit Māori or the rest of NZ. It will just create division which no one wants. Tony K.

It seems Labour wants it. Mark Y.