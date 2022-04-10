Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Yo Heta-Lensen: Māori, Treaty co-governance needs right foundations

5 minutes to read
'Being Māori, my default position was to regard a co-governance structure like Tūpuna Maunga Authority as a positive but I've been disappointed.' Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

'Being Māori, my default position was to regard a co-governance structure like Tūpuna Maunga Authority as a positive but I've been disappointed.' Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

NZ Herald
By Yo Heta-Lensen

OPINION:

Devolving power to co-governance structures is proving polarising, and accusations are flying thick and fast.

Detractors raise concerns about apartheid by stealth and often wrongly assume co-governance benefits all Māori equally.

Supporters also assume

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.