Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Kathy Spencer: Long awaited review of Pharmac - what to look for

5 minutes to read
Sue Chetwin has led a panel through a review of Pharmac. Its final report is with the Health Minister and is due for release. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

Sue Chetwin has led a panel through a review of Pharmac. Its final report is with the Health Minister and is due for release. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

NZ Herald
By Kathy Spencer

OPINION

If you are diagnosed with cancer or a rare condition, Pharmac and the way it operates can suddenly take on huge significance in your life.

Most of us are oblivious to how this small

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.