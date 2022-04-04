Voyager 2021 media awards
David Seymour: Why co-governance isn't our future

5 minutes to read
Labour has enlarged on the co-governance concept as a way to manage assets subject to Treaty settlements, such as Auckland's volcanic cones. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald
By David Seymour

OPINION

In 2043, Statistics New Zealand tells us, Auckland will be a true multi-ethnic melting pot.

Forty-four per cent will be Asian New Zealanders, 43 European, 18 per cent Pasifika, and 13 per cent Māori.

