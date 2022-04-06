Voyager 2021 media awards
Stephen Hoadley: Russian propaganda and its New Zealand audience

5 minutes to read
A demonstrator holds a placard of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a blood-smeared hand during a rally in Budapest. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

NZ Herald
By Stephen Hoadley

OPINION

Russian propaganda is as audacious and as superficially credible as it is false. It is widely promulgated and believed. Why?

Some of the narratives are strikingly implausible: Ukraine is part of Russia. Most Ukrainians

