Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Co-governance, director general of health, immigration, gratitude, and crime

9 minutes to read
Act leader David Seymour wants a referendum on the meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi. Photo / Robert Kitchin, Pool, File

Act leader David Seymour wants a referendum on the meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi. Photo / Robert Kitchin, Pool, File

NZ Herald

Minority rights
NZ's history of democratic government has moved considerably from when only male landowners could vote, thus effectively disenfranchising women and most Māori. This situation changed to include all males above a certain age and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.