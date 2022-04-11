Act leader David Seymour wants a referendum on the meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi. Photo / Robert Kitchin, Pool, File

Minority rights

NZ's history of democratic government has moved considerably from when only male landowners could vote, thus effectively disenfranchising women and most Māori. This situation changed to include all males above a certain age and then eventually the ability of women to vote. NZ democracy is no longer reflective of a master/servant attitude where rich white males assume that they and only they are capable of making important decisions. However, the assumption of superiority still exists. With regard to the Covid vaccination response, we have seen decisions made on behalf of minority groups that didn't work until those groups exercised co-governance of the programme with far better results.

The greatest challenge for democratic systems is the tyranny of the majority. The majority, and their world view, dominate the world views of the minorities.

I contend that co-governance with iwi is another step forward for democracy and is in no way undemocratic. David Seymour, and other minority party leaders, in negotiating coalition arrangements under our MMP democracy undoubtedly attempt to maximise the level of co-governance that can be achieved. How can that be democratic for a minority political party and undemocratic for an iwi? Ah, I think I hear a dog whistle.

Chris Lowman, Pt Chevalier.

Progressive society

We can adopt new ideas unrelated to history. Hence history has only the meaning we choose and carry forward into our future.

I hope we seek to serve our descendants with a better society than the one we have. A free, fair, just, diverse society of peaceful co-existence.

If we are to build such a society, we need to adopt new ideas and not re-tread old ones. For example, we know that all forms of racial-based differentiation are intrinsically unstable. Hence suggestions of separatism, co-governance, including the continuation of Māori seats, and specification of racial privilege in legislation are all intrinsically unstable.

Adoption of any form of segregated social development assumes that how people feel today will be shared by grandchildren and beyond, a dangerous assumption since it has never happened in all human history, with all societies based on racial differentiation becoming fractious and violently imploding.

Carrying vengeful intent into our future will guarantee our failure in service to our descendants.

New ideas are available, but as a people, we must decide it is the future we want.

Graham Little, Birkenhead.

Prime candidates

I am perplexed as to why the list of potential replacements for the role of director general of health (NZ Herald, April 8) did not include a pair of obvious candidates.

After years of reading or hearing their points of view on a vast range of issues, I am convinced that there are a couple of down-to-Earth New Zealanders who know almost everything about everything, especially in regard to how to combat a pandemic.

For the task of running our country's health system, I would like to propose the job-sharing dream team of Mike Hosking and David Seymour.

William Walker, Whangārei.

Cure-all concern

I think Matt Heath should be required reading for everyone.

His column this week (NZ Herald, April 12) was a masterpiece.

The trouble is, if we all took his advice, doctors would be going bankrupt and too many hospital beds would be empty.

That would be a disaster.

Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

Comings and goings

I wonder how many among those now leaving our shores for richer climes in the UK, Australia, or wherever else they will land themselves are also among those who whinged about how hard it was to return "home" during Covid lockdowns when the going got a bit scary for them overseas?

Loyalty to their country of birth seems to be only as deep as the wallets they carry.

Meantime there are thousands of innocent people around the world trying to escape oppression, war, and hardship who, given the chance, would become grateful and worthy members of society in any country which offered them a safe haven. Who knows what skills these people would bring that NZ would benefit from, and could fill the gaps left by those fairweather Kiwis who have, yet again flown the nest to find the fortunes elsewhere? I was discussing this yesterday with my Jordanian barber, the most wonderfully gifted in his craft I have met in my own 50 immigrant years in NZ.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

New world alliance

Correspondent Nigel Jimenez (NZ Herald, April 11) asks why has India abstained five times at the UN from condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The answer is quite simple. India and Russia are both members of the BRICS Forum with Brazil, China and South Africa.

India sees itself as part of the change to a new world order dominated by China, Russia and India which is replacing the old world order which has been dominated by the United States since the end of the Second World War.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Feeling grateful

A sigh of relief and huge gratitude overwhelms me as I complete my isolation period after close contact with Covid; Gratitude for the three free vaccinations which protected me; Gratitude for my son's triple vax allowing him to remain well enough to care for his two small children who contracted the virus.

This gratitude is directed to our dedicated PM and her incredible, overworked team who put so much in place for the protection of us all.

As a caring New Zealander, I find it extremely disappointing that there are too many among us who allow political differences to overshadow common sense, and acknowledgment of the well-intentioned efforts made to benefit us all.

Perhaps some of us need to think more deeply about what really matters.

Dianne McKinnon, Morrinsville.

Southern comfort

While John Weekes' excellent front-page feature (NZ Herald, April 8) on police response times does give much food for thought... and a little fear that the long arm of the law is a long way away, it also begs the question: "Is the police force in the South Island better staffed, or are the good inhabitants of the South Island more law-abiding?"

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Lane impediments

If ever there was a case to support Auckland Transport in removing parking on roadways it must be Tamaki Drive.

Allowing parking on this stretch of roadway makes no sense at all.

Removal of all parking would have a minimal effect on the few cars that park there but the benefit to road users of freeing up the second lane in each direction would be huge.

John Kothe, Torbay.

Playing with words

I don't think Mary Hearn is at all obtuse (NZ Herald, April 8) in her plea for more succinctly written reports. So many contain long barely comprehensible sentences. In my latest Alexander McCall Smith novel, university graduates are advised "to use big words and long sentences to get all the good high-paying jobs. And once in those jobs, always remember to use long sentences to protect your position. If you use long sentences nobody will dare remove you."

Tongue-in-cheek but maybe with an element of truth.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Currant affairs

I agree with Reg Dempster's letter (NZ Herald, April 11) regarding price-gouging by supermarkets.

An example is hot cross buns at a large outlet which, about 10 days ago sold for $3.50, then increased to $4 and are now advertised on the television for $4.50.

A Parsons, Pakuranga.

Short & sweet

On vaccines

I live with the long-term effects of meningitis and am horrified that $1.6 million, about 17,000 doses of the vaccines, are about to go to waste (NZH, Apr. 8). Who has allowed this to happen? Barbara N. Barwick, Gisborne.

On Ukraine

The request for military aid is a great opportunity for the army to offload its light armoured vehicles. Owen Cunliffe, Henderson.

On fizzy

National and Act think our Government should focus on more important things than New Zealand's childhood obesity epidemic and the health of the next generation - like further lining the pockets of the already rich with tax cuts that give minimal benefit to the poor. A J Forster, Mt Eden.

On Emmerson

The only thing missing from Emmerson's cartoon (NZH, Apr. 8), on the probable fate of Auckland International Airport in the next 30 years, is a ferry service from Puhiniui Rd. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On buns

I have done my own survey of hot cross buns. I have tried Countdown, FreshChoice, New World and Wild Wheat. Finally, the Bakers Delight apple and cinnamon - yum. Love them.

June Krebs, Sunny Hills.

On airport

I'm writing from Carpark E of the Auckland Airport carpark. I have been trying to find the exit since Sunday afternoon, can anyone please assist? Brent Cooper, Coatesville.

On freight

Six freighters sitting, waiting in the inner Gulf. Empty supermarket shelves. The two are not unrelated. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

The Premium Debate

Cyclist knocked down, left for dead

Our son was knocked unconscious and hospitalised as a schoolboy. The cowardly driver left the scene. It was just awful. Surely this company knows who it sold the van to; a reputable business keeps honest records. Was it sold or are they covering for despicable behaviour? Why can't the police insist on seeing the change of ownership papers? There will be other people who know what they did - family, friends, and associates. If you saw a damaged van, noticed odd behaviour, or were told then stand up and do the right thing. Davina K.

I know that the police have much on their plate but, as a longtime cycle activist, I have been frustrated at their lack of response to cycling accidents where serious injuries and death are involved, and by their stonewalling inquiries about specific cases using spurious "privacy" explanations. It all adds up to the feeling that cyclists are second-class road users and this needs to change if cycling is to be encouraged as a genuine answer to reducing emissions. Jeremy D.

I hope someone has a conscience, it's dreadful to leave a person for dead and just drive off. Tina W.

Police opting out of further "paperwork" after a cursory attempt at looking like they're doing something. Sounds very familiar. It is my belief that by not investigating issues such as this, burglary, thefts, etc, they are seen to be lowering the crime rate. How difficult can it be to establish all the vehicles that could have been involved, and question anyone who might have been driving them? It's not like a painting company will have (or dispose of) 100 vehicles. It's time for the police to actually investigate this properly. Inspector Clouseau is clearly on this case. Do the police actually want to catch the perpetrator- or hide the crime from the statisticians? Roger H.