Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Clearer climate messages, GP appointments, Auckland Transport, and Ashley Bloomfield

9 minutes to read
A young climate activist displays a clear and concise message. Photo / Vasil Dimitrov, Getty Images

A young climate activist displays a clear and concise message. Photo / Vasil Dimitrov, Getty Images

NZ Herald

Clean, green messages
We are all aware of the critical crossroads the world has arrived at with climate change and that we can no longer sideline the catastrophic effects (NZ Herald, April 6). However, if we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.