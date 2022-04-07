A young climate activist displays a clear and concise message. Photo / Vasil Dimitrov, Getty Images

Clean, green messages

We are all aware of the critical crossroads the world has arrived at with climate change and that we can no longer sideline the catastrophic effects (NZ Herald, April 6). However, if we are going to seriously shift our behaviours and make the necessary societal changes, we need succinctly written and less esoteric reports that the average person can comprehend. We know CO2 emission reductions are solvable, but what exactly does "accelerated & equitable climate action in mitigating and adapting to climate change impacts" mean exactly, and what in God's name is "enhanced carbon uptake and storage using nature" as mentioned in the report? Maybe I am obtuse, but the one thing that did resonate with me is more walking and biking. That does mean, however, that town planners need to create those compact, walkable cities. Auckland isn't exactly compatible with that concept, so if driving is a necessity, currently the most inexpensive EV on the market is $48,000, and even with the rebate, inflationary pressures put it beyond the reach of most families. So New Zealanders must and will do their part to mitigate climate change, but the Government will also need to do their part in the cost of "going green" and effectively communicating that to the New Zealand public.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Fifteen minutes

Auckland Transport has not shared its thinking or planning behind removal of carparks on major roads in Auckland. I suspect it intends to implement "a 15-minute city", a residential urban concept in which most daily necessities can be accomplished by either walking or cycling from residents' homes.

The concept was popularised by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and inspired by Franco-Colombian scientist Carlos Moreno in 2016. Many cities around the world are implementing their version of a 15-minute city. Melbourne is developing the "20-minute neighbourhood"; Singapore "20-minute towns" and a "45-minute city".

To create and connect true 20-minute neighbourhoods, investment in public transport will be key. AT has bet on bus lanes and bikes, which invites a big battle over a core urban tension - the primacy of the car and not forgetting delivery trucks.

Mayoral candidates, councillors, local boards, and the public will need to pressure AT to come clean on its plans, share, discuss and listen to how we can develop an acceptable and workable plan for Auckland City's future.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Don't walk

In its zeal to insert bus and cycle lanes into existing roads Auckland Transport has failed to identify who is currently using the parking on the side of roads.

Yes, certainly casual shoppers may be able to use alternative forms of transport, however delivery vehicles, electricians, plumbers and builders are unlikely to arrive at your door carrying everything they need to do a job having caught the bus to get there (or cycled). Unfortunately, what this means is that these people will do what so many already do and will simply drive on to the footpath and park there.

The true losers of AT's intransigence will be those zero carbon emitters, pedestrians, who will no longer be able to use the footpaths without having to step out into the new bus or cycle lanes.

C Fraser, Freeman's Bay.

Window dressing

Further to the recent letters about AT's idea of consultation. I recently received a parking ticket for leaving my car at the Devonport Ferry terminal while taking my bike over to the city. I hadn't parked there for some time and hadn't realised you now had to pay.

I looked online to see when that change happened and found that Auckland Transport had put it out for public consultation. It appeared there were 461 responses. In AT's own words, "after listening to feedback, we will proceed with the parking charges".

I think they left the word "anyway" off the end of the sentence.

Jenny Ryder, Mairangi Bay.

Bloomfield's exit

So Dr Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health, is resigning from his position in July. The last two years of dealing with a pandemic and leading the response so calmly and efficiently must have been exhausting.

Apart from the relentless daily updates he was part of, he'll be forever remembered for the wonderful safety message remix that surprised concertgoers at Rhythm & Vines 2020.

It's time for him to relax and unwind and just enjoy whatever unfolds each day.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Armed response

No missiles for Ukraine. With the exception of Peeni Henare, the acrid stench of calculation and cowardness hangs over this Cabinet.

Their epitaph could be: "when our chance came to aid our fellow human beings we turned away". We New Zealanders should hang our heads in shame.

Paul Chrystall, Epsom.

Waiting room

For the first time in my lifetime, and that is considerable, I am unable to make an appointment with my doctor or any other GP at my clinic for over a week, even by phone consultation.

If one has a medical problem that needs attention, what are you supposed to do? Put up with it until it becomes real serious or use Dr Google and maybe incorrectly diagnose and medicate yourself on what you think the problem is?

The Government encourages everyone to see their GP first and not overburden hospitals by turning up there but what do you do when you can't get an appointment?

Prevention and early diagnosis of any medical condition have been rammed into us for years but how do you get this attended to today?

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Charted course

The editorial (NZ Herald, March 31), backgrounding and analysing Grant Dalton's America's Cup decision to go with Barcelona, left out one crucial factor – the Coutts-Butterworth desertion of NZ in 2000 for the huge money offered elsewhere.

They then lured half the NZ crew away as well, with even more money. So NZ lost all round – badly. And away went the Cup.

The Coutts-Butterworth history has proven Dalton is right to be so concerned. Money talks, finally. He can't defend the Cup unless he can afford the best crew. And if we lose, he'll be finished as boss of Team NZ anyway. Not a good way to go.

So what would you have done? New Zealand's offer just wasn't good enough, given all the factors involved.

The Coutts-Butterworth "scar" proved that money talks loudest, and will remain in our history books for as long as competitive yachting exists.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Table service

I think we can all relate to Jocelyn Olesen (NZ Herald, April 6) regarding the security of vaccination passports when dining out.

However, we are probably more at risk while shopping.

Social distancing and masks help considerably.

For the sake of our hospitality trade, we must all get back on our horses.

V. Hall, Whangaparāoa.

Walk on

I wonder if John Ford (NZ Herald, April 6) is a very fit man. He objects to walking from his car to his destination which can't be a great distance.

I am on the cusp of being 90 and, although I have dislocated knees (caused by too much walking?) and a bad back (caused by an accident), I still try to walk from half an hour to an hour every day - albeit, with a walking frame, time and weather permitting.

My heart and lungs are still in perfect condition as is my cognitive ability, and I have never had a major operation.

I don't feel less fit than I did when I was young.

The benefits of walking are manifold and I would recommend this to your correspondent.

Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

Great divide

Let's hope the fair pay legislation gets passed as soon as possible. There are thousands of workers out there struggling from day to day to put food on the table and buy clothes for their families. All this while paying increased rents, water bills, insurance, and so many other things. In my view, the minimum wage needs to be much higher. I simply don't believe that employers can't afford to pay their workers another dollar or two per hour without going broke.

The record number of Teslas, SUVs, and luxury cars registered during March paints a much different picture.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Short & sweet

On Ukraine

If the Russian Ambassador thinks the atrocities in Ukraine are a hoax then he should request transfer to Kyiv - just to be sure. If he wishes to defend his nation's heinous barbarism he has no place here. Jeff Tallon, Takapuna.

How disappointing that India, a nuclear-armed democracy, would now support Russia for the sake of obtaining cheap oil. Vince West, Milford.

On Covid

With the XE variant also at our doorsteps, it seems the virus is updating faster than smartphones. Sivaswamy Mohanakrishnan, Mt Roskill.

On Cup

Grant Dalton is undoubtedly thinking ahead. If by some miracle the Labour Party is returned to government next election, who knows what traffic light colour will be operating in 2024? A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On Prebble

Wow, Richard Prebble (NZH, April 6) praising Jacinda Ardern's abilities. Apparently, if she had travelled earlier she may have negotiated an FTA with the US and stopped the might of the Chinese military in the South Pacific. High praise indeed. Stephen Symes, Eastern Beach.

On Bloomfield

What an absolute legend, his guidance will be missed. Neeli Govender, Birkdale.

The Premium Debate

US targets Putin's family

Remember all the truth is always the first casualty of war? I'm still smarting over Saddam's non-existent weapons of mass destruction and the millions who died as a result. Geoff B.

It would be great if the personal fortunes of those responsible for the war in Ukraine could be liquidated and used to rebuild that country. This treats the perpetrators in the same way gangsters who import meth, cocaine and LSD are treated in New Zealand under proceeds of crime. Paul B.

With all the evidence and our traditional Western allies fronting up with support, still our disgraceful Government fails to provide lethal aid as requested by Ukraine - sending helmets and 9 defence force personnel and a tiny proportion of the funds wasted on a bike bridge, in support of democracy. Glynis M.

All monies and assets seized should be used to fund the rebuild of Ukraine, which will sorely hurt the Russians. Payback time. Gwill P.

Absolutely. However, it should not be overlooked the impact this will also have on Russian citizens in the decades ahead. They are caught up in this evil as well. Philip B.