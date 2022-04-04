Text messages kept coming to one Herald correspondent about 'Phillip' testing positive for Covid. Problem was, he wasn't Phillip. Photo / Getty Images

Hello, is Phillip there?

Last Tuesday I received a text message that said, "Phillip, your Covid test was positive, you need to fill out the following form on your contacts and return to us." It was a long text. The problem was, I was not Phillip and they had the wrong number.

There was no message at the beginning telling me if I had incorrectly received this text please advise us asap - no number, no email address.

Of course, I replied to the text messages but, obviously, they were never read. Each day I got a follow-up text message saying, Phillip, we have not received your completed form. Finally, on Friday, I received the inevitable phone call from an unknown number, first words were: "Is that you, Phillip?"

So, Phillip has been spreading Covid for several days that could have been fixed immediately with a simple message and 0800 number at the top of the text I could have phoned.

We are two years down the track and they still cannot get the simple things right, how many others have experienced this, do they ever learn?

John Oliver, Remuera.

Treaty law

By ignoring the meaning derived from the Māori Treaty text, Richard Prebble (NZ Herald, March 30) fundamentally misrepresents the Treaty. Article 33 in the 1969 "Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties" states that in treaties of cession with two languages (such as Waitangi), each language text is "equally authoritative".

But, International Law's "contra proferentem" principle also applies. Where the party to whom the treaty is presented has "already relied on such a treaty … to their detriment", the indigenous language text is "the primary source by which that treaty is interpreted."

This means Prebble should have relied upon the Māori text to write his column.

Actually, even the 1841 Great Britain Parliamentary Papers (311), pp 98-99, recognised "contra proferentem", printing the Māori text as "Treaty" and Busby's English text as "Translation".

Furthermore, International Law's principle of "estoppel" prevents a state, which induced indigenous people to enter into a treaty of cession, from denying subsequently "that substantive legal obligations were created for both sides".

Sorry, David Seymour, we're stuck with our Treaty contract and "co-governance" until both parties agree to their demise.

Gary A. Clover, Nelson.

Changing history

Andrew Milroy, writing from the UK (NZ Herald, April 4) is right to point out that destroying cities only serves to rally the population living in them. He could have also pointed out that the destruction of German cities by the air forces of Britain and the United States only served to unite the people behind the Nazi regime.

Putin has not learned from history because he does not want to, but history tells us that regime change can happen anywhere, even in the Kremlin.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Hands of fate

Katie Todd's comprehensive explanation (NZ Herald, April 4) of why a significantly greater number of males succumb to Covid than females may have left out one of the major factors for the difference: handwashing.

The health department warned of the importance of washing one's hands in soapy water to prevent the virus from entering the mouth or nose.

Various studies have shown that 15 per cent of men don't wash their hands at all compared with 7 per cent of women. When they did wash their hands only 50 per cent of men used soap compared to 78 per cent of women.

A bigger study published in the UK using high-tech radio data of 200,000 restroom visits over a three-month period found that only 31 per cent of men washed their hands with soap compared to 65 per cent (twice as many) of women.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Outdoors type

My husband and I have finished building our deck, so it is off to buy some outdoor furniture.

It has to be comfortable, easy to get in and out of, good quality and we both like it. Not much to ask.

We were looking for seating as well as a table and chairs.

The helpful woman serving us explained the furniture needed to be put away after use. The table needed to be treated every three months.

I said I wanted outdoor furniture. I do not want to move everything undercover, we have built a deck, not a storage shed.

One shop we visited, the outdoor furniture came with a tag that read, "use undercover".

Am I the only one who thinks outdoor furniture should be fit for purpose?

What does everyone else do?

Beth Graham, Mangawhai Heads.

Callous approach

In your front page article (NZ Herald, April 1) about AT's plans to reduce kerbside parking, Andrew McGill seems to have forgotten several key issues.

High rates of population growth are likely in precisely the same areas that will see reduced parking. This situation will be aggravated by more intensive housing provisions which no longer require onsite parking where townhouses can be built.

There is also a moral obligation to compensate those local businesses that will be damaged or destroyed – we do not want a repeat, albeit on a smaller scale, of the carnage experienced by those businesses affected by the building of the CRL. Has the cost of compensation been factored into AT's plans?

McGill's rather callous attitude towards Auckland residents and small businesses will cause anger and alienation, no matter how worthy of overall objectives this plan may be.

There needs to be an openness to some level of compromise and AT will need an effective and non-dictatorial communicator to win the hearts and minds of the thousands who will be affected by this proposal.

Ian Dally, Royal Oak.

Fantasy islands

When does reality and fantasy become so close it is difficult to separate them? The pages (NZ Herald, April 1) tell the tale.

Firstly, Auckland Transport tell us they don't give a stuff about what we think; they will curtail parking on key roads and even quiet residential streets. Auckland Council condones the announcement by 13 to 10, agreeing to go to "consultation".

Secondly, Transmission Gully has mostly been tar sprayed and chipped - unthinkable to spend millions on a new motorway and finish it like this using a second-rate finish only used to delay the reconstruction of decaying assets.

Thirdly, we will be able to surf at Eden Park, this seems more feasible than the first two.

Which is the April Fool joke? One of them, all of them, or none?

The biggest joke is missing, light rail to the airport. The cost has risen from $9 billion in October 2021 to $24b in February 2022 and reached $29b in March. With the cost of borrowing for light rail, this cost could rise to $200b.

Are we living in fantasy or real New Zealand?

Get ready to vote.

Martin Carr, Devonport.

Derisory consultation

According to the Local Government Act 2002, one of the principles of consultation is that: "The views presented to the local authority should be received by the local authority with an open mind and should be given by the local authority, in making a decision, due consideration."

I'm very worried that the statements from Auckland Transport (NZ Herald, April 1) are not only in breach of this principle but will also work to further erode public trust in consultation processes at a local government level. Public trust in local government and central government alike is already in a precarious position. We already struggle to get communities to respond to consultations or to engage in local decision making and this will only make it worse.

The statements made to the Herald not only reflect badly on Auckland Transport's decision-making but on all decision-makers across the Auckland Council family.

I sincerely hope that Auckland Transport distances itself from these statements and looks to change its approach to consultation.

Paula Gillon, member, Kaipātiki Local Board.

Fixed-rate power

In a letter to the editor titled "Power shock" (NZ Herald, April 1) the writer stated they were surprised with their new electricity rates from Mercury which included a daily fixed rate increase from 33.33 cents to 66.66 cents a day.

This increase is due to the phasing out of low fixed charge tariff regulations, which sees the fixed rates for low electricity users increase gradually over five years to match the standard rate.

Low fixed charges are being removed because they forced many large, low-income households to subsidise power for smaller or energy-efficient ones. Phasing them out was recommended by the Electricity Price Review (and supported by many in the industry) to address this inequity. Fixed charges only make up 13-15 per cent of a bill so a doubling of the fixed rate doesn't mean a doubling of the total bill. Many will see their per unit/variable rate decrease at the same time, partially offsetting this.

I encourage any Mercury customers with questions about their price change to please contact us and we will work through it with them.

Craig Neustroski, general manager customer, Mercury.

Off the clock

Abolishing daylight saving altogether would stop the disruption to farmers, small children, and our body clocks.

New Zealand is one of the few countries in the Southern Hemisphere that still changes every six months. Other countries have tried and discontinued it as the disadvantages outweigh the advantages.

With the rise of working-from-home, people are no longer clock-dependent. If you want to play golf or use the longer evening, why not simply get up an hour earlier and finish work earlier?

Rosemary Balme, Howick.

Fifty years ago

Grant Ryan (NZ Herald, March 30) stressed material gains compared to life 50 years ago.

But, as well as being able to buy a house with only three years of salary, people worked an eight-hour day (or less); the boss didn't ring you at home; people didn't have to do more than one job; and women who chose to stay at home to look after children could do so without stigma.

Roger Hall, Takapuna.

Short & Sweet

On Putin

Putin chairs a Security Council meeting on April 1, 2022. The UN is a complete April Fool. How outrageous that the UN can allow a war criminal to chair a meeting. Steve Lincoln, Botany Downs.

With all its oligarchs and an opposition-suppressing, aggressive government, has not Russia been turned into a de facto fascist country now?

Jens Meder, Pt Chevalier.

On 501s

Maybe we should all move to Aussie and leave the criminals to take over New Zealand. It seems to be happening anyway. Bob Wichman, Botany.

On Coll

Huge kudos to Paul Coll for his dominance on the world stage of squash. What a champion. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On Anzus

Is it true that NZ is suspended from the Anzus alliance? If so, this must place us in a position as vulnerable as Ukraine should an unfriendly country decide to invade us. Linley Jones, Half Moon Bay.

On AT

Andrew McGill has just laid the groundwork for a judicial review of Auckland Council's processes in coming to his agenda. George McC Johnston, Remuera.

The Premium Debate

Panicked Act race-baiting

It's always sad to see desperate politicians like David Seymour reaching out for the big racist dog whistle. If Christopher Luxon had more courage, he would distance his party from this kind of race-baiting immediately. Steve F.

When commentators start talking about "the race card" they are usually diverting from the issue. There are many Kiwis who are concerned about undemocratic policies like co-governance, Three Waters, and non-elected seats on councils. It has nothing to do with racism. It is about equal rights for all people in New Zealand.

Ian U.

National's track record suggests "listen to what we say but don't mention what we did". Labour was responsible for not blowing the divisive race trumpet over National's co-governance deals and Act was the poodle that didn't bark when in government.

Hector B.

Co-governance under the National-Act Treaty settlements was very different to what Labour is introducing by stealth right now. David Seymour is quite right to be questioning it. Greg M.

David over the past few weeks is looking more and more desperate. Perhaps that's because he can see Winnie making another move? Becky H.

Emphasising the danger to democracy posed by co-governance is hardly "playing the racist card". It is accurately representing the views of a very large number of people. Colin J.