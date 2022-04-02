Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Christopher Luxon panics David Seymour; Act returns to base-first strategy

4 minutes to read
By Act playing to its base, all David Seymour is doing is making it harder for Christopher Luxon to win over the centre Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Act playing to its base, all David Seymour is doing is making it harder for Christopher Luxon to win over the centre Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Hayden Munro

OPINION

The Act Party has had an incredible two years, but National's return to polling strength represents a grave strategic challenge for the party, one that could cost the centre-right a close election if they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.