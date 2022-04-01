Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Ukraine, mandates, Jacinda Ardern, Australia and business support

8 minutes to read
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv. Photo / Efrem Lukatsky, AP

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv. Photo / Efrem Lukatsky, AP

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Alec Oleh Krechowec, Glendene.
Both sides of my family suffered this kind of "liberation" in the Second World War in Ukrainian territory when it was liberated from German occupation.
On my mother's side

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.