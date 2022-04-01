Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv. Photo / Efrem Lukatsky, AP

Letter of the week: Alec Oleh Krechowec, Glendene.

Both sides of my family suffered this kind of "liberation" in the Second World War in Ukrainian territory when it was liberated from German occupation.

On my mother's side in Eastern Ukraine, my grandfather was shot by the Russian-controlled NKVD. My uncle was forced into the Red Army only to perish near Warsaw.

On my father's side, my other grandfather was murdered by the NKVD in prison, two aunties were raped and murdered by "liberating" Russians. One of my uncles was bayoneted in the stomach and left to die by the roadside. The other uncle joined the Ukrainian insurgent Army UPA and perished on some lonely battlefield.

I see, after 76 years, the same tactics being employed on Ukrainian innocent civilians in the present conflict. To sum up my personal losses in the Second World War, I lost one to the Germans and six to the Russian "liberators".

Back then, the Ukrainian nation was caught helpless between two ruthless powers. Now their army is fighting tooth and nail for them.

Harsh reality

My interpretation of mandate is a temporary law passed by the New Zealand Government for the good of all New Zealanders. If a job (or other reason) is lost due to this law (mandate) you are now unemployed. You have no rights.

You are just another person who broke the law. You apply for work just like any other unemployed person. You broke the law and (rightly) should pay for it.

Forget the PC attitude that this does not apply now. It applies when charged and it is the law. Live with it.

Terry Johnson, Tauranga.

Brand Ardern

I've always understood branding (Fran O'Sullivan, Weekend Herald, March 26) as the means by which a product is made appealing to people, often at the expense of "the whole truth".

It's worrying to consider that Jacinda Ardern, a brand name since 2017, is also undergoing a rebrand by an aggressive marketing machine that describes her as "a powerful weapon in the Foreign Affairs arsenal", language which in these current times is fairly unsavoury.

As with cigarette brands and other similar life-compromising products, I wonder what dubious additives we may be missing.

Just be yourself, Jacinda, save us mega-dollars in an unnecessary personal-brand campaign, and let the public be the judge based on overall performance.

Linda Blincko, Devonport.

One-way traffic

Since 2015, Australia has deported 2544 people to New Zealand - most of them criminals – known as 501s. These deportees exacerbate our gang problem and indirectly impose major costs on our country. Australia also left New Zealand to deal with a stateless woman Isis sympathiser and her children last year.

In 2020, our Prime Minister told Scott Morrison: "Do not deport your people and your problems." His response is Australia currently trying to pass a law making 501 deportations easier.

We're now told (Weekend Herald, March 26) Australia has agreed to New Zealand taking 150 "boat people" annually as refugees. These people, held on Manus Island, tried to gain illegal entry into Australia. Over three years, New Zealand will take 450 "boat people" off Australia's hands.

Why is New Zealand doing this? Australia regularly jettisons unwanted people on to New Zealand. Our response is to take 450 people who tried to enter Australia illegally, off their hands. This looks like a win-win for Australia; and a lose-lose for NZ.

Of course, we have to honour our international obligations to accept refugees. Receiving 450 dispossessed Ukrainian war refugees, who haven't done anything illegal, would seem a far better choice.

Patricia Schnauer, Milford.

Boosting business

Two stories (Weekend Herald, March 26) were published about links between government and business.

The good story was about the Prime Minister's plan to lead various missions of business leaders around the Pacific Rim and the world, to publicise our opening up with the relaxing of Covid restrictions.

Some people call these affairs "junkets", and no doubt those participating get to have some fun on their travels. But they don't really cost very much, and they will leverage the Prime Minister's undoubted star status overseas to the benefit of "NZ Inc." and all of us.

The bad story was about a developer complaining the Prime Minister's officials won't give him $20 million to fund a Covid vaccine enhancer.

This vaccine may be a good idea. I hope it is. If it is, then the private sector will fund it. If it is not a good idea, then the taxpayer should not fund it.

The business sector is by far the biggest recipient of taxpayer handouts, after superannuitants - $8.5 billion/year, last time I looked.

That's where the real junketeering goes on.

Tim Hazledine, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Auckland.

Paying palls

When the Government pumped billions of dollars into the economy as a fiscal stimulus from 2020 onwards, many billions went to people who had no need of it. We know this because they put it straight into the bank in term deposits.

The increase in term deposits by households over the period went from $184 billion to $215 billion – an extra $30 billion sitting in the bank. Not being spent, not stimulating the mainstreet economy. Not helping poor kids get devices so they could do their school work. Not making life a little easier for those struggling to pay for food, rent and fuel. Perhaps they are the very ones who write to this paper about beneficiaries who "sit on their bums and expect government handouts".

Giving money to people who have no need for it is not a way to run an economy. The problem is, National and Act would surely have done the very same thing, but more so.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Dressed to impress

Thank you Steve Braunias for your insightful experiences with the Te Atatū Menswear shop (Canvas, March 26). Although I've not had that experience there, I have with the popular Sussex Menswear stores run by three brothers Morrison, John and Graham each giving legendary service in Newmarket, Remuera and Orewa respectively in their time. Knowledge of the trade coupled with the friendliest of service are hallmarks of this era, remembered with gratitude.

Linton Conway, Northcote.

A quick word

Our health system is outdated and unable to meet the needs of a diverse society with differing needs and expectations. Sickness does not discriminate so why should politicians? E. Smith, Henderson.

Isn't it time now to dredge river mouths, and save houses, roads, bridges, vehicles, historic hotels? Merle Gin, Mt Eden.

My reply to David Tennent (Weekend Herald, March 26), is, according to my catechism lessons, your celestial Bitcoin credit (for giving up anything for Lent) drops back to a miserable zero the minute you blab to anyone about it. Mark McLaughlin, Ruawai.

I cannot understand why the biggest gang - the NZ Police - cannot control the criminal and frightening anti-social behaviour of the smaller gangs. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Some people in Remuera are not happy with a developer who is putting up 13 townhouses on one section in their street. Welcome to our world. L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

Ukraine, Nato, Russia, USA... to quote Winston Churchill: "In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies." M. Evans, East Tāmaki.

Christopher Luxon is one of the 15 per cent of the population that carries 50 per cent of the tax burden. Shouldn't we be grateful rather than envious? Eric Wolters, Tauranga.

My power bill is $222 per month. A friend in Queensland pays a total of $65 per month. Bob Wichman, Botany.

Auckland Transport's game of "musical car parks" will drive small businesses to the wall. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

If the immigration tap has to open, it seems some occupations we are short of are good town planners and politicians. I was going to say journalists but my letter wouldn't get printed, lol. Hugh Chapman, Hingaia.

Will National ever shake off its reputation as the party of dirty politics in New Zealand? Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

The Government, Auckland Council, and us are "the Auld Mugs" as we have been outflanked once again by Napoleon or Lord Nelson Grant Dalton. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

At 75, had hoped I would still be around to see New Zealand retain the cup in 2024. Now I don't really care. There are far better things to live for. Dr David Laidlow, Lynmore.

If there was ever a time for New Zealand to explore and drill for that oil (as long as we don't sell it to the Aussies), it surely must be right now. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

The Transmission Gully road was proposed a century ago – what government are we blaming for this one? Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

How more ironic could it be for a road through Transmission Gully to have cellphone coverage problems? J. Davidson, Birkenhead.