Former Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson has criticised Act leader David Seymour's call for a referendum on co-governance. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

A shared authority

David Seymour speaks the most dog-whistling race-baiting that our inclusive, bicultural democracy has witnessed since 2004. Seymour says the last 40 years' combination of the Waitangi Tribunal, the courts, and successive Labour and National governments have quietly but progressively changed the definition of the Treaty's meaning. Chris Finlayson, John Key's Treaty Relations minister, rightly slams Seymour's call.

Reputable, professional historians, such as James Belich and Michael King, highlight that these institutions accurately returned Treaty interpretation to that which knowledgeable, insightful, te reo speaking, early colonial witnesses, like Surveyor General Mathews, Aborigines Protector Clarke, Wesleyan Chairman Hobbs, and Chief Justice Martin, 180 years ago, understood. This is what the official Māori Treaty text actually promoted, and Governor Hobson verbally promised.

Chiefs would retain their "full chiefship" over their own tribes and resources, in a partnership relationship with the Crown.

If Seymour would read Claudia Orange's The Treaty of Waitangi, pp.46, 89, and Paul Moon's The Path to the Treaty, p.131, both conclude chiefs would have heard the Treaty as bringing a Tonga-like "protectorate", or a form of Crown-in-right "shared authority" as Westminster has long devolved to Scotland's, Wales' and Northern Ireland's peoples.

Co-governance, today, best honours these Treaty promises.

Gary A. Clover, Nelson.

Firm response

There is absolutely no reason for Joe Biden to tone down his call for Putin to leave office. Would Winston Churchill have been frightened to speak of Hitler the way Joe Biden spoke of Putin? The Western world needs to get real.

Don't shoot the messenger who accurately calls for an ultimate barrier to Putin's war crimes.

By contrast, it would seem that President Macron is giving Putin the diplomatic version of a French kiss. He has achieved nothing with his diplomacy.

Putin the autocrat and sociopath is not interested. Putin's spokesman says that the Russian people choose their president. That should be past tense because Putin has transitioned from being elected for a presidential term to a lifetime term of unbridled power. This has been backed up by the imprisonment of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a non-Novichok version of elimination.

Being frightened to speak out, let alone take action with a no-fly zone, has emboldened Putin and his dissembling henchmen.

Keep up the pressure and take bold action when it is needed.

Hugh Webb, Huntington.

Stoking the fire

It's a shame the US President Joe Biden allowed his emotions to surface after his meeting with those escaping from the horrors of the Ukraine war. It's a normal response after listening to tears and heartbreak but it was a dangerous response, especially when the world faces a bedlamite such as Putin.

Perhaps Biden should look at how language can be used successfully during a critical confrontation, especially those from WWII's leader Winston Churchill, who successfully manipulated language to build confidence in the public and his troops abroad.

This was especially effective when war was determined by another indecent and narcissistic controller, a behaviour that appeals to so many in the world today and one Putin knows well.

Churchill always seemed self-assured. He used his emotional speeches for public performances, and gained support, allowing what needed to be done. But, along with some unexpected changes that took place, his words worked. Biden's will not.

Changing an old proverb to "don't poke the fire when the burning needs dousing" makes a lot of sense today.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Rockets ready

Correspondent Johann Nordberg (NZ Herald, March 28) asks - after offering many words supporting Ukraine's rights - now that war with Russia has broken out, when is the US going to provide air support and Nato provide troops to support Ukraine?

The answer is quite simple. Ukraine will not get such support because Nato and the US fear that Putin really means what he says when he has stated that such action would provoke a nuclear war with Russia, which the Nato countries, including mainland USA, could not survive.

However Russia, because of its superior missile and rocket technology, may well survive such a war. Therefore the risk is too great.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Way blocked

With our borders opening to the world in October at the present time, it is with dismay that my overseas visitors currently cannot even apply for a New Zealand visa for October 2022.

How can you plan travel when the visa is a critical element. Considering our tourist sector is crying out for visitor income, this makes no sense.

The time lag to get the visa again makes it even more advantageous to be able to apply now.

Brian Gamble, Glenfield.

Hard lessons

A major cause of the failures of education today was the introduction of National Standards into primary schools. It has resulted in a considerable proportion of children considering themselves as failures with little to gain in the secondary system.

Treating children like items on a production line with frequent quality checks to establish their suitability for vocations results in a steady supply of failures becoming "prospects" for anti-social groups.

Post-war NZ introduced a "child development" system, with every child recognised as an individual with their own strengths and weaknesses but none to be classed as a "pass or fail". This resulted in observers and teachers visiting from America and Europe and NZteachers being seconded to the Commonwealth.

Successive National Governments however returned to the view of the role of education as a stage in vocational training with the results observed today.

J. Binsley, Parnell.

Sour taste

When the Takapuna Anzac St car park (NZ Herald, March 28) was purchased by local businesses, including our own, it was for the benefit of visitors and shoppers, to help support our businesses. It was not a gift to Auckland Council to sell, to pocket not only the sale money, but the permits fees and ongoing rates from a multi-storey development.

The car park has always been full at weekends and evenings after 6pm when parking was free. Meanwhile, nearby pay car parks are virtually empty except when the Bruce Mason Centre has an event.

Since the existing car park was halved, some Hurstmere Rd retailers have experienced trade drop by up to 50 per cent and Hurstmere Rd is already noticeably less busy on a Sunday afternoon.

For those of us who drive into Takapuna to support the cinema or the Bruce Mason Centre - and a couple of favourite restaurants, we'll find alternatives. The sale of this car park, with no recompense to those businesses who purchased it, leaves a very sour taste indeed.

A 10-storey block will not restore that lost trade or make Takapuna more attractive.

Paula Green, director, Verdi Group.

Future needs

The question that should be asked about the Takapuna Square development is: Will this design meet the future needs of a growing Takapuna metro centre? That should have been the focus.

Stating only members or councillors who live in Takapuna should "have a say" is patently ridiculous.

Key unresolved issues remain. There was an opportunity to provide public space for large-scale events, for a well-planned transport hub and to correct the evident shading problems presented by nine-11 storey buildings surrounding the square.

Although I argued for the proposal to be examined through the public notification process, this was declined by the appointed commissioner. Questions about this development needed to be asked, such as how this proposal would serve the community. The effects of these planning concerns will only become evident at a later stage.

However, the new developer will now have a significant role in defining the quality and design of this central site. The local board's role will ensure the Anzac Memorial will be on public land and little else.

Trish Deans, member, Devonport Takapuna Local Board.

Unexplained delays

We hear daily that boosters against Covid-19 are essential and you are not fully vaccinated without one.

Yet, in spite of all the talk and promise that the 12-18 age group would get these jabs from March onwards, nothing has happened.

The second misinformation was that the Covid "pills" would be available from early April in the millions.

In other countries such as Israel, when a RAT is positive, with even with mild symptoms people are given these tablets to reduce both the duration and severity of Covid.

It's about time this Government cut the spin and started being honest with us.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

Return volley

I found it very odd that when Jane Campion made a reference to Serena and Venus Williams, "you do not have to play against the guys like I do", it was immediately considered a racist comment.

She was simply referring to the fact that in her game women were up against men, but in theirs, they are competing with the same sex.

It's sad that we use the race card at any given opportunity.

Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

Follow the maize

The article (NZ Herald, March 28) about Government mandate on fuels stated "biofuels are made of organic material that is grown, harvested and regrown, their use reduces the overall C02 emissions of motoring".

I presume this refers to maize or corn as it is known in the US. As a maize grower for 20 years, may I give a rundown on growing maize?

After the previous harvest, the stubble is mulched. Lime is applied at approximately 1 ton/ ha. As spring approaches, apply a base fertiliser of 300kg/ha. Fifteen per cent potash super is applied by tractor.

Before planting in October, 250kg urea (46 per cent nitrogen) is applied. A tractor is then used with giant rippers to open the ground.

Then a pre-emergent spray for weeds is applied at the same time as planting seeds, coated for insect protection. Plus 250kg/ha of DAP (diamonium phosphate). Six weeks later, post-emergent spray for weeds. Around that time a further 200 g/ha of urea is applied by helicopter.

Maize is harvested in autumn by combine harvester and trucked to a refinery somewhere to be refined into biofuel so it can be used to save fossil fuels. Mmm.

Bruce Turner, Cambridge.

Here we are

A morning walk just before sunup and, in the distance, an advance of ducks break above the tree line on their journey into the new day.

Below the vast connection of human endeavour begins again too - the wholeness of us evolving each in our own way in this little country at the bottom of the Pacific... the last above a great sheet of ice. The little country that could: that has and does and will.

A changed people looking out at a changed world, finding our new rhythm into a fresh day.

Kimberley Paterson, Stanmore Bay.

Short & sweet

On Am Cup

A classic example of "slapping the hands that feed you". Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

On Campion

Surely Jane Campion was referring to her long battle to be recognised as a woman director rather than anything more subtle? Any negative response proves her point. Mary Tallon, Little Huia.

On Biden

At 87, I compare my mental health with Joe Biden's. I'm doing well enough to know that if one is seeking capitulation one avoids bringing in complicating matters which are extraneous to the desired conclusion. David Tolmie, Mt Eden.

On Road to Zero

Has Waka Kotahi so much surplus money it can waste it on this ridiculous campaign that has no chance of achieving the desired outcome? Ray Hoy, Riverhead.

On inequality

If you wish to be elected in NZ, do you offer relief to the 35 per cent who don't own homes, or tax cuts to the 65 per cent who do? Mr Luxon has recently provided the answer. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

On inflation

Every week that passes makes it more clear that the Reserve Bank has let down the Government and the country by not increasing interest rates faster. John Strevens, Remuera.

With inflation heading upwards past 6 per cent and thousands of families literally on the breadline, the time for student politics is over. Brian O'Neill, Chatswood.

On car parks

Instead of banning car parking on the street, Auckland Council should look at forcing people to reconvert the once garage spaces that are now used for bedrooms, games rooms etc. back into garaging for cars. Richard Carey, Manly.

The Premium Debate

Will Smith assaults Chris Rock

From what I have seen, no one has condemned a pretty adolescent joke. Will Smith stands up for his wife in front of the same millions and is condemned. He probably shouldn't have slapped him, but he was sticking up for a loved one. Rock wants the attention for shock humour- he got it. Rather bizarrely Chris Rock doesn't seem too concerned but the wowsers are. I guess there will be no more violent movies from Hollywood, certainly none of Smith's critics will be watching them. That would be far too hypocritical. Leave the Fresh Prince alone. David G.

Hypocrisy is Will Smith laughing at the same joke right up until his wife rolled her eyes, and then he suddenly gets all defensive. There is absolutely no defence though in striking another because they made a joke you didn't like. None. Dave B.

The man has a net worth of US$350 million. Do you think he cares? Michael M.

Will Smith should be stripped of his Oscar. There's no excuse for his action. Otherwise, the Academy can be accused of being hypocrites. Ian U.

The Academy are hypocrites anyway - makes no difference. Chris Rock could also be censured for making fun of someone else's affliction. Mathilde T.

What would you do if someone verbally abused your wife? It was a slap, not a punch - huge difference. Just because you are a comedian does not give you the right to say whatever you want to get a laugh at someone else's expense. If the joke was directed at Will Smith and his wife Jada had slapped Chris Rock, I wonder what the commentary would be. Robin F.

Violence is not the answer. Terri T.