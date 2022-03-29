Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Co-governance, Joe Biden, visitor visas, Takapuna centre, and Covid protection

12 minutes to read
Former Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson has criticised Act leader David Seymour's call for a referendum on co-governance. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Former Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson has criticised Act leader David Seymour's call for a referendum on co-governance. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

NZ Herald

A shared authority
David Seymour speaks the most dog-whistling race-baiting that our inclusive, bicultural democracy has witnessed since 2004. Seymour says the last 40 years' combination of the Waitangi Tribunal, the courts, and successive Labour and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.