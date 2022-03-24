Refugees fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus after crossing by ferry into Romania. Photo / Andreea Alexandru, AP

A message for Russia

Years ago, I stood in awe in St Petersburg, which Peter the Great founded to create a new Europe-facing Russia. Later renamed Leningrad, it withstood Nazi siege for over two years, giving the world a new legend in civic heroism.

We now watch aghast as one of its sons, Vladimir Putin, directs a genocidal assault on its neighbour Ukraine. Through modern media, we witness in real time a barbaric attempt to subjugate a people using methods fit for a Genghis Khan or Adolf Hitler.

Although many Russians oppose his actions and pay for their heroism, like Alexey Navalny with his extended prison sentence, it will take time for Russian and world opinion to alter Russia's regime.

In the meantime, it seems Wellington must continue to host a Russian Embassy, which doubtless reads this newspaper and possibly relays local attitudes amongst other intelligence.

To these officials enjoying life in our beautiful capital, I add my voice to our Government's

condemnation: tell your masters that Putin has disgraced a great people. No power seems enough for him, and no punishment will be enough.

Peter Black, Newton.

Auckland constrained

Why cannot the Auckland region, which has passed its Omicron peak and has 97 per cent of the over 12 population double-vaccinated, be moved into the orange light setting now?

The Government has been only too happy to have the rest of the country move to lesser restrictions ahead of those of us in the north.

While we were locked down for 107 days last year, those south of Taupō went about their daily lives almost unhindered. These decisions, being made by well-paid, Wellington-focused MPs and civil servants on the advice of officials who are guaranteed their generous salaries and have very little disruption to their lives, take no heed of what it is like on the ground in the commercial heart of the country.

More importantly, are the lives of those small business people who can not extend the mortgage on their house to support their staff anymore.

We did the hard mahi, reward us by taking the bold step, move us to amber.

Sue Mulrennan, Hillsborough.

Primacy baggage

Sir Peter Gluckman (NZ Herald, March 23) bemoans Auckland's failure to become a "primate city", like London and Paris, each of which economically outperforms the rest of their countries.

But we should consider the implications of this. If Professor Gluckman's figures are correct, then were Auckland's situation the same as London's, average incomes in Auckland would be more than twice average incomes in the rest of our country.

Is this really what we want, with its apparently inevitable - given the experience of Britain and France – consequence of vast regional disparities in wages, unemployment, and public services?

Instead, if you take out the high-paid CBD workforce, we just about have income parity between the rest of Auckland and the rest of the country, notwithstanding pockets of regional economic distress, such as the far North.

We may indeed be unique in the world in having to be able to support the development of a major city - with all the cultural and other benefits - without the baggage of crushing regional inequalities.

Tim Hazledine, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Auckland.

Counter counsel

This Government has access to the best advice available, both locally and internationally, and public health advice that is unbiased and uncluttered by economic and political consideration.

Decisions made have always had the health of our nation as a primary requirement.

I would like to know whose advice both National and Act are relying upon that enables them to present such polarised views.

Peter Huggard, Ostend.

Open slather

The recent demands from the likes of Christopher Luxon, Chris Bishop, Mark Mitchell, and David Seymour to scrap vaccine mandates, vaccine passes, MIQ, et al, while numbers of Omicron are still so high and with an alarming number of deaths, gives us a clear insight into what would probably have happened, had a centre-right government been in power when Covid struck. Tens of thousands of Kiwis would probably be dead by now.

I'm sure that the Prime Minister is very reluctant to ease measures just now, but she is under unbearable political pressure to do so. I only hope that it doesn't all turn to custard, but I really fear it might.

Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay.

Winter comfort

The current cost of living crisis could be mitigated somewhat by adjustments to the Winter Energy Payment which is due to begin in May. It could be doubled and made an opt-in payment to help out those who need it most.

Of course, wealthy superannuitants could still opt-in but this process may give them pause for thought.

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

Train of thought

Annette Stewart wrote (NZ Herald, March 23) of the demise of nurses' hospital-based training back in the 1960s. Teacher training has gone through the same sad changes.

My teacher training (also paid) in the 50s was classroom-based, alongside an experienced and professional teacher. After two years we were well equipped, with the confidence to move forward.

The training was later pushed out to three years with most of the time spent at college. Talking to young graduates, it became very apparent the grounding was sadly lacking. Both nursing and teaching are now in trouble. I wonder why?

Kate Gore, Tauranga

Journey's end

Yes, Chloe Swarbrick (NZ Herald, March 22) Robbie's vision would have been good to have today – except that trams and buses only move people, not goods.

As with other cities, frequent changes to roads were what killed the tramways that shared them in Auckland. The Boston Metro picture shows a separated service; we shared. We only separate cycleways.

The 1970s saw car import restrictions, the 1980s removed them, and added secondhand imports. We took to cars because the buses were overcrowded when we needed them and because the supermarket shop was more than we could carry.

Apart from the CBD where I never drive, I have one simple rule. If the bus trip time is double the car's or less, I take the bus. The issue for me is not the time on the bus or train, it's whether I can make connections.

If I can't – and sometimes it seems that AT's companies have forgotten they are supposed to – then it doesn't matter how much you spend on a 3-minute light rail. If it doesn't make an advertised connection with a 30-minute bus, it's not fit for purpose.

Mike Diggins, Royal Oak.

Getting on board

The Government and Auckland Council must work together to give people travel options and solutions to get around easily without a car. Urgent priority on completing the rapid transit plan for creating a congestion-free network is years overdue. This will help with the increasing cost of living, reduce transport emissions, improve our health, and the environment.

Auckland Transport can, in the short term, implement more bus priority improvements and Integrated protected bike lanes to complete the cycle network from the fragmented one. Halving of AT Hop public transport fares must be a permanent feature, not a temporary one. This will encourage more people to try public transport as a viable option to travelling by car.

Government departments and businesses can provide their employees with free or subsidised AT Hop cards with monthly passes to encourage staff to leave the car at home and take public transport. Also, workplaces can provide more spaces for bike storage for those who cycle to work.

This will result in more use of public transport and will increase the demand for much more and better services.

Patrick McFarlane, Onehunga.

Bob each way

I'm sure that the majority of the critics of cruise ships - in New Zealand or elsewhere - have never travelled on one. Sure, it may only be a one-day stop in Port Chalmers (Dunedin), Akaroa, Lyttelton, Picton, Wellington, Napier, Mount Maunganui, Auckland, or the Bay of Islands, but the trips and tours offered at each port of call are often extensive, well-patronised and the majority of cruisers will take those, putting much-needed money into the pockets of local tour operators and the economy generally. Their GST contribution on all purchases is also welcomed.

Many of those visitors are first-time visitors to NZ and like to use a cruise as a taster, prior to a longer visit.

We have done the Sydney to NZ Christmas cruise several times and it sure beats the frustrations and hassles of driving to the above places listed. Not everyone is keen on flying and given the horrific costs of domestic flights, the costs of hotels and motels, not to mention the frustration of trying to find a reasonably priced restaurant every night, it makes even more sense.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

Short & sweet

On Covid

Be patient, we will get through this. The Government has not panicked - which is more than can be said about these "has-beens" who don't seem to have any better ideas to put forward. Graham Jamieson, Titirangi.

So, we're now about to be on red traffic light, series III, phase 2 (b), step 4. Right? Keith Berman, Remuera.

In the battle of the epidemiologists, I'm going to go with Michael Baker over John Key. Rex Faucett, Auckland Central.

On speed

The proposed speed limit changes are a laugh. They can not police our 50km/h street where Formula One race cars would find it hard to keep up. Keith May, Howick.

On Barnes

Andrew Barnes' comments (NZH, Mar. 23) are so sound and common sense that I wonder if he would be the ideal candidate for mayor himself. Mike Groves, East Tamaki Heights.

Andrew Barnes gave the perfect job description for the next Auckland mayor. You sound like the perfect candidate, Mr Barnes. David Morris, Hillsborough.

On briefings

How refreshing it would be if the Prime Minister got straight to the point and just gave the information without us having to listen to her rehash past events. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

The Premium Debate

Anger at Remuera townhouses

Planning rules around developments need to be brought into the middle; while I encourage development this is quite extreme and not in keeping with its local area. It also places a considerable burden on local infrastructure and services. I'd be upset if I lived near them too. Kath H.

Labour Mayor; Labour Government; and you sound surprised. Warren B.

Loss of privacy, oh you poor things. Let's just do dense housing in other suburbs, shall we? Anna K.

Labour does not care about any downstream consequences, such as the sustainability and carbon footprint created by people who live cheek to jowl, day to day in small two-storeyed communes. This Labour Government is desperate for housing numbers to chuck around at election time. Roy H.

The enormous houses with giant swimming pools that lie next to this development are not the "Kiwi way of life" for most people. I hope that some young families are able to afford these new homes and that their new neighbours make them feel welcome, even if they don't play golf. Rachel B.