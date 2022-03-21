A man stands amid the destruction caused by a bomb in Satoya neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / Rodrigo Abd, AP

Russian tactic

An interesting aspect of the order by the International Court of Justice (NZ Herald, March 21) is that Vladimir Putin made a tactical mistake in justifying Russia's invasion on the ground of genocide. Because he used this ground, he accidentally accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ to rule on the matter.

Under Article 9 of the Convention on Genocide, any dispute over genocide must be ruled on by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ukraine raised a dispute challenging Russia's ground for the invasion, and the Court has ruled against Russia.

Russia's lawyers made a written submission objecting to jurisdiction and argued that the ground for the invasion was self-defence against an attack by Ukraine, but Putin's frequent speeches earlier this year, claiming Russia needed to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine from genocide, was enough to give the ICJ jurisdiction.

John Reardon, Ōrewa.

Rocket stocks

Hugh Webb (NZ Herald, March 18) is correct when he writes Nato has spent a lot of money on defence systems, more than the rest of the world. But Russia, which does not spend nearly as much as the US on defence, has in recent years overtaken the US in rocket and missile technology.

As a result, Russia has the biggest, strongest fleet of ICBM rockets and it is the only country with an efficient anti-ICBM missile system, the S500, which can intercept incoming US ICBMs.

In comparison, the US hasn't managed to develop a workable anti-ICBM system and is completely defenceless against Russian rockets.

To go to war against Russia is not an option and fortunately, Joe Biden appears to be aware of this.

Unless Ukraine agrees now to demilitarise, Nato will just have to watch as Russia carries on with its policy of cutting off all of the Ukrainian cities from all supplies over the next couple of months, forcing an eventual surrender.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Begrudging payments

The same old wealthy (business) people are whingeing about Government-mandated minimum wage increases (which is less than the living wage), welfare, and taxation. Another whinge has been about the increase in annual paid sick leave from five days to 10 days.

People on minimum wages are supermarket workers, shop assistants, cleaners, rubbish collectors, fruit pickers and others. Many are not eligible to receive the Community Services Card, so have to pay the full amount in doctors' fees as well as try to cope with the cost of living increases.

Where would we be without these essential workers, even when there is no pandemic? Cleaners and rubbish collectors, in particular, do very necessary jobs which most of us would rather not do. We should be grateful that there are people who are able to do this work.

It behoves employers and others not to begrudge being asked to pay any minimum wage increases to these essential workers in our community.

Small businesses could receive a subsidy to help offset any minimum wage increase.

Rosemary Simmons, Papatoetoe.

Unseat the outlaws

Jarrod Gilbert's attitude (NZ Herald, March 21) matches that of our current Government and is the reason that these outlaws can get away with so much.

We need laws as have been introduced in Western Australia, and the police to enforce them, if we are to deal with this growing problem. These criminals travel on expensive motorcycles and in cars that are dripping with expensive accessories and probably declare no income and pay no tax.

Any gang member should have his vehicle registration number given to the IRD for checks into the legitimacy of their ownership and the source of the funding.

As a motorcyclist I often see these people riding motorcycles and driving cars worth upwards of $50,000 but appear not to have any gainful employment (so likely funded by the proceeds of crime).

We shouldn't allow the likes of Gilbert and the Government to excuse their behaviours when other law-abiding citizens follow the rules.

Mike Vinsen, Titirangi.

Welcome mat

On one hand, our Covid Omicron numbers are soaring, hospitals and businesses are stressed. We are advised to be cautious, especially those who are immune-compromised.

On the other hand, the tourism sector is screaming with excitement because visitors will shortly be permitted to do that - visit.

We are told that we are the last country to open borders.

Weren't we one of the last countries to get this ghastly virus?

Will not tourists merely add to problems?

A. N. Christie, Rotorua.

Watchdog warranted

The Telecommunications Forum chief spilling crocodile tears (NZ Herald, March 18) about the Commerce Commission keeping on the telcos' case about delivery of their product, ignores the fact that communications remains the most complained-about industry.

While costs have been reducing, that is pretty much down to cheaper and better technology, not telcos' altruism. Certainly one measure of efficiency, customer service, hasn't improved as most consumers who have tried to access customer service centres will attest to.

Yes, we all know that fuel suppliers and supermarkets need more attention to get lower prices and a more competitive market, but telecommunications is now one of our economy's most vital services and no amount of crying foul by telcos should deflect ComCom's diligence to keep it improving.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Stay the course

Aaron Slight, in his letter (NZ Herald, March 18), highlighted the senseless act of the driver avoiding a possum in the Waka Kotahi "Road to Zero campaign: riding together" TV ad.

The Armco barrier is, ironically, the ambulance at the top of the cliff in this case; the ad completely fails to challenge the inept and dangerous behaviour of many New Zealand drivers to swerve right in the face of an obstacle in their path. How often do we see on our roads a driver cross the centre line rather than slow down and keep left to move around a vehicle making a left turn?

Mr Slight knows the value of holding a line as he navigated his Superbike to many victories on the world stage.

Waka Kotahi ignores driver training in the Road to Zero campaign like a possum in the headlights.

Paul Holdom, Pukekohe.

Throwaway society

An apple tossed from a car pipped Matt Heath off (NZ Herald, March 14). Thank you. Great reasons, argument won - for not tossing.

It's also a bad habit and bad habits grow. Tossing an apple core becomes tossing tiny paper, to tiny packets, which end up morphing into the colossal amounts of rubbish we have lying along our roadsides – every road. Take a walk.

So, why do we have push-button-wind-down car windows? Just so we can push and toss? Back in the day, we had to wind the window down and give the hand signal; every left turn, right turn, stop sign, give way. No – most of you won't remember those days. But now, every car has indicators, brake lights, and air conditioning. We don't need push-button-wind-down windows. Let's do something great for our environment, get rid of them, have sealed windows - like the windscreen, and keep our roadsides pristine. It might just keep the noise some call music contained inside the four-wheeled people movers too.

Judith Courtney, Wattle Downs.

Protest motives

According to Canada's attorney general, the illegal blockades were no normal peaceful protest. They were well-organised attempts to damage Canada's economy; undermine Canada's democracy; reverse the result of free elections and take away the freedom of other Canadians by harassing them in neighbourhoods and the workplace.

The leaders in Canada's protest had links to ideologically-motivated violent extremists. A significant portion of that funding came from outside Canada.

They helped push out terabytes of misinformation with an explicit goal to replace the Government. A clear case of foreign interests attempting to interfere in a nation's politics.

I'm not suggesting such was the case in Wellington, despite their similarities. What I am saying is questions should be asked about where the funding for the Wellington protests was coming from and whether it was motivated by left- or right-wing extremists.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Idle waste

I agree with Allison Kelly (NZ Herald, March 18). We live across the road from a school, each day people start arriving 15 minutes before pick up time and many sit in their cars with the engine running and aircon on. So much pollution.

Get out of the car and go stand under a tree or have a walk. This will be better for everyone.

Paul Mason, Rothesay Bay.

Chock-a-block

Walk into a supermarket you are confronted by hundred of Easter eggs, get past the chocolate eggs, a lot of shelves are empty. I would say over 90 per cent of the chocolate eggs have been imported, yet basic imported foods are either out of stock or are limited to two per shop.

Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

Short & sweet

On tax

Christopher Luxon isn't giving tax cuts, he is going to abolish the new taxes Labour has introduced. There's a difference. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

On Government

Lloyd McIntosh, (NZ Herald, March 18) succinctly sums up our current Government. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On words

"Somethink", "anythink" and "everythink" are sweeping our land. If our MP's cannot pronounce simple words what hope is there for the future of our country? Shirley Kittelty, Te Atatū South.

On Putin

I recently read of a 1937 statement by Winston Churchill in an address: "Dictators ride to and fro on tigers from which they dare not dismount." This comment is now being applied by some to Vladimir Putin. Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.

On nurses

Nurses and midwives being paid $500 per night shift is as much about feeling valued as it is the money. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

On tourism

It seems unbelievable we cannot welcome back tourists from some countries until October because Immigration NZ doesn't have sufficient staff to issue visas. Surely Minister Kris Faafoi should be offering to resign over this debacle? Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

On tennis

The international tennis rules need a small change: When a raging player smashes his/her racquet, they must play on with the smashed racquet. Bruce Gilberd, Tairua.

The Premium Debate

OneRoof: Million dollar suburbs double

Reported property prices for South Auckland are skewed by the fact that many will be used for housing developments - so over a million bucks for a site in, say, Manurewa, will seem high when considered in these superficial property articles where everyone thinks that is the price for an average family home, but low when you consider the development potential and likely end game for these sites. To not consider this means we get more sensationalised property price reporting. Glen F.

The developers are now targeting more affluent areas to build higher profit margins and not adding to supply for social housing. Getting non-notified status for offensive high rise developments using this council's mandate to build unfettered and indiscriminately whilst breaking all their own rules. Ah, but of course, better areas are rated higher and people can afford to pay them. Robin Hood would be pleased. John W.

This accidental Government has now cooled the market by throwing a high inflation rate at us, which is still growing, and introducing new money lending rules which were so overcooked, Minister David Clark is trying to reverse some of the measures. The last bit is the sad bit. Most now can't move forward such as first home buyers. Warren B.

Sadly, NZ's fascination with "bricks and mortar" and the normal human driver of greed, have destroyed the dream, back in the day, of every young Kiwi couple of owning their own home. Yes, there has been a nationwide, in fact worldwide, surplus of money due to the governments' natural effort to minimise the damage done by the pandemic. I think that those fortunate enough to benefit from the governmental largesse could have invested their monetary gains in business, in artworks, the stock market, etc. Leave the house buying to those who need them to house their families. Alexander M.