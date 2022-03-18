Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Generation ungrateful, vanity project, Putin, and intensive housing

6 minutes to read
A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Mike Carter, Pāpāmoa
I am of a generation that crouched in Anderson shelters when London was blitzed. I experienced rationing, the Cold War, two years of National Service.
Now with bombs devastating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.