Completing the picture

Three separate pieces (NZ Herald, March 15), come from different places yet appear to be fundamentally connected. They each are based on the premise that we are not meeting the needs of children and young people appropriately.

First, Natalie Akoorie writes of two men who each told the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care's Māori hearings of how the upbringing we as a community allowed them to have, failed to assist them to make good life choices.

Second, Shane Jones points out in his opinion piece that the wellbeing statistics for whānau remain woeful. He believes the average rangatahi wants practical solutions such as affordable staples, rather than being fed dogma where whānau circumstances don't change.

Lastly, development paediatrician Jin Russell posits that childhood circumstances have long-reaching effects on the rest of your life. Further, she says we are becoming involved in the lives of children at risk far too late when the problems are more difficult and more costly to fix.

It is dispiriting that those in positions of being able to do something about these issues still don't appear to be joining the dots.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Political desperation

By what measure can anybody see fuel excise tax as a sensible economic response to our so-called inflationary crisis? Does nobody remember the hook from David Bowie's song, "putting out the fire with gasoline"?

Fuel costs fall inordinately on those who can least afford them, those who run less efficient vehicles, those for whom every penny counts. Reduction of fuel excise removes transport building opportunities as well as job opportunities in that industry and reduces GST income for Government spending.

The lowest personal tax rate in NZ is 10.5 per cent, for income up to $14,000. A targeted tax reduction within this sector would have a much greater benefit, particularly for those already at or close to minimum wage, as well as those receiving one or more of the nation's social welfare payments.

I was battling to pay a 17 per cent mortgage while agitating for wage rises during Robert Muldoon's inflationary crisis. Such things come and go. We have just witnessed a knee-jerk, thoughtless, short notice, political desperation, response to another wave of the same problem.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

Get the gist

Several letters have been published demanding GST be removed from fruit and vegetables, or "healthy" food.

When GST was introduced, the basic living allowance, i.e. before tax was paid, was initially raised to supposedly cover the basics - for everyone. National's suggestion is to increase that basic allowance so as to put more into the pockets of the lower-paid, a non-inflationary move, as opposed to an increase in wages, which rolls on to higher prices.

From a business point of view, it doesn't matter whether you are buying or selling cabbages or toffee pops, GST is applied to all purchased and all sales. If a business sells a salad sandwich with a bottle of water and a burger with fries and cola, GST is applied to all. Filing the GST returns is a doddle, as there are no "zero-rated" components to be isolated.

Imagine the complications of doing the returns when any transaction has a mix of products, some taxable and some not.

Another benefit of a blanket GST is that incoming tourists (when we have them) contribute to the tax take, without any means of claiming it back, as do those gaining through the black economy, whether that is on a bottle of beer or a lettuce.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

Too hard basket

Growing up in Pennsylvania in the 50s and 60s, there was no state tax on food or ready-to-wear clothing, but there was 6 per cent on non-consumables. This is in the days prior to computers, scanners, etc and yet here in New Zealand, the industry moans that it is too hard to implement. Really?

When we shopped, we put the food items first through the checkout and the non-food items like detergent, paper products, etc, last. I am convinced most people know the difference between an apple and a roll of paper towels. This is the most equitable form of tax reduction because we all may not have vehicles, but the great leveller is that we all need to eat.

Marie White, Pukekohe.

Every dollar taxed

Perhaps it's time for Labour to transform our tax system and fix things out of line with other OECD countries.

We are probably the only country excluding the US to tax individual incomes from the first dollar.

In Australia, the first AU$18,000 is tax-free; in the UK, the first 12,000 pounds.

We are the only country that doesn't have at least a concessionary GST rate for food.

In both Australia and the UK, food is zero-rated.

A university student working a few hours a week to cover some expenses pays 10 per cent PAYE and 15 per cent GST for food - 25 per cent tax to pay for his food while it is zero in Australia and the UK.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Troubled waters

We've become accustomed to oil price rises whenever a war affects the supply of oil - but this time is very different.

Russia produces 10 per cent of the global supply of oil. Ordinarily, that would be reason enough for a price hike because a shortage in supply results in increased prices – but only as long as demand has also not simultaneously decreased.

This time, however, global demand has also fallen – quite possibly by more than 10 per cent - as consumption has decreased over the past two years due to: fewer airlines operating and passengers flying; container ships stuck for weeks outside major ports; factory output decreasing due to supply chain delays; cruise ships hardly operating; more working from home than ever before; more in the safety of their homes than ever before; fewer vehicles on roads; employers decreasing working hours, or closing shop; and more employees laid off.

This Russian invasion is just in its 19th day; yet, oil prices have risen faster than they did during the Iraq war. What gives? Surely, it's not oil producers and sellers using the panic of war to make a quick buck?

Anand Kochunny, Karori.

Winter warmer

The Winter Energy Payment (WEP) is due to begin in May for all superannuitants. WEP could be doubled and made an opt-in payment to help those who need it most.

Of course, wealthy superannuitants could still opt in, but this process may give them pause for thought.

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

Open arms

It's heartening to hear that the countries such as Poland and Hungary are welcoming Ukrainian refugees with open arms and unprecedented generosity.

It was only months ago when these places were erecting barbed-wire fences and patrolling their borders to keep desperate people out. Some leaders were even referring to refugees as poison to be kept out.

The lesson from Ukrainian misery seems to be that it doesn't take much disturbance for anyone to lose all they have and have their lives and livelihoods disrupted. Some people's lives change forever through the loss of loved ones and changed circumstances.

The change of heart from leaders of nations who previously shunned people making arduous journeys in order to seek safety and allowed them to freeze to death in some cases is indeed courageous and commendable.

Kanwal Grewal, Hamilton.

Take the bikes

In regard to the motorcycle gang attack on State Highway 1, while also taking into consideration the proliferation of gang members and their corresponding increase in criminality, perhaps it's now time to take the Proceeds of Crime law one step further.

This law was introduced to allow illegally gained assets to be confiscated by courts. Theoretically, the law was designed to capture the assets of gang leaders bought with money derived from drug sales, etc.

Why not take it one step further and target the bikes of the rank and file members, many of whom no doubt have no sign of tax-paid income listed with the IRD, yet ride very expensive bikes.

This would reduce the proliferation of bike riding gang members. With no proof of tax-paid income, the bike is confiscated.

David F Little, Whangarei.

Shared costs

I tried reading Wednesday's op-ed piece by Michael Barnett (NZ Herald, March 16). I read it again, and this time I managed to find one coherently expressed idea.

He wants rich residents to pay less in rates on their multimillion-dollar properties, and for costs to be "shared across all residents and users of council-provided amenities and resources".

In other words, standard C&R policy. But Barnett is not honest enough to say so and hides his real loyalties in the midst of rambling verbiage.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Shots all round

What an amazing win for Australian Cameron Smith in winning the biggest first prize in golf in the world after a courageous shot at the second last hole in the final round (NZ Herald, March 16). He then won by just one shot.

He had not seen his mother, sister or girlfriend for over two years due to Covid travel restrictions so it was great to see them all there to clap for his good shots and big win. Of course, it really is an amazing win for Australia and New Zealand, as his caddie is a Kiwi who no doubt gave him great advice on his shots over the five days with heavy rain, strong winds and finally, cold weather for dawn starts to dusk ends to catch up with the course closes. It was really marvellous to watch every day.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Short & sweet

On Russia

This Government has demonstrated through its Three Waters proposal that it is prepared to legislate to seize assets. Now is the time to use those same powers to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs. Paul Field, St Heliers.

On post

A very big thank you to all our postal and courier services in these very difficult times. They have all stepped up with their tracking of parcels and speedy delivery. Well done. Alison Cornfoot, Waiheke Island.

On Jones

Shane Jones' well-written analysis of the politics in the Three Waters policy (NZH, Mar. 15) should be required reading for all members of the Cabinet. It explains why Labour should and will lose the next General Election. George Hawley, Hamilton.

Once one wades through Shane Jones's verbosity and hyperbole, he has a point when claiming that, "whānau want practical results.. and whānau circumstances don't markedly improve". Peter Thomas, Hamilton.

In our world of chronic, negative political spin, Shane Jones' piece was such a positive, almost therapeutic injection of undiluted, apolitical good sense. It was desperately needed. Graham Steenson, Whakatane.

On Hosking

Having just read Mike Hosking's latest piece on Dr Bloomfield, it draws me to one inescapable conclusion - he just doesn't like decent human beings. Murray Knight, Massey.

On politicians

Any pollie mentions "cash", we all start smiling. Just like Muldoon, with Kirk's mid-1970s retirement fund. Lemmings to mediocrity. Gerry O'Meeghan, Papamoa.

The Premium Debate

Fuel discounts not enough to save Labour

Well, it's finally being recognised they have no concept of economics and how the printing of money and the scattergun approach to distributing the fund will bring more pain. Student politics and a severe lack of business acumen is really showing the inability of this government. Karyn R.

But in 2020, when we were all in lockdown, everyone was very happy to receive their tax back as a wage subsidy, one-off payment, etc. Even those who did not need the money were happy to take it. Betty B.

A question I have for the Government is: who actually uses public transportation when it's worse than driving yourself to places? The Government needs to learn that reducing the cost for public transportation would not make anyone happy at all. Peter C.

I am not sure Labour is in full panic mode, but things are not going to get any easier with inflation and inflation interest rates on the increase. Richard Prebble's observation in relation to mortgage repayments when interest rates increase from 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent is sobering. You can't blame Russia for that. David G.

Now is not the time to continue the big-spending, high-taxing, subsidised, borrowing frenzy. Now is the time for restrained government spending, getting business and the economy back to work. Throw open those borders now, increase migration, tourism, and International education. Utilise NZ fuel and energy resources. This is another real-time emergency, just like the pandemic. Treat it as such. Walter H.